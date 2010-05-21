I'm feeling aggravated

So, having read through the expenses regulations for federal committee members, I'm going to say two things:



1, I can see why they don't get many applicants from outside London or from the less-monied classes. I need written permission from the chair of my committee to claim for accommodation? Seriously? I live in Yorkshire, dudes. It's a two day meeting. What am I supposed to do, pick a bench outside King's Cross? FFS.



2, Any Londinium types, if you have a spare room that I could have for the evenings of Friday the 27th and Saturday the 28th of January, I would be most grateful. Because I cannot afford central London prices for a hotel on the off chance that the party might deign to reimburse me. And I'm NOT staying in a mixed dormitory for 12 people, which appears to be my only option to stick within budget even if I DID assume permission from the chair.



At least I'll be able to claim back for my train ticket…



UPDATE: Have now obtained crash space with a fellow committee member, thanks all xx