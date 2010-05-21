 

[sticky entry] Sticky: Introduction & Comment policy

Friday, May 21st, 2010 12:17 am
miss_s_b: (Self: Profile)
Hello! There now follow some handy hints on how to make the most of your Reading My Blog experience:
  • If you don't like my colour scheme (I am aware that many people don't) add "?style=light" to the end of any url to get a different version.
  • If you want to know more about me, click here
  • If you haven't got a dreamwidth account you can still log in and comment or participate in polls with openID.
  • Other platforms I am active on are listed here.

Comments Policy:
  • Anonymous commenting is enabled, although anon comments are screened before publication; please, if you comment anonymously, give yourself a name/pseudonym/some form of identifier. If you don't your comment will not be unscreened.
  • I don't censor comments from people I know unless pushed VERY hard. Red lines include racism, misogyny, homophobia, unjoking advocation of violence, and being horrible about (or to) people I love. Anons tend to get a lot less leeway and a lot less benefit of the doubt; sorry. My blog, my rules.
  • If you want to point out cock-ups I have made, please direct them to Pedants' Corner; likewise if you want to ask me something off the topic of the post please go to this entry - this saves readers' scrolling fingers.
Attn London Lib Dems: Crash Space Required - updated

Monday, January 2nd, 2017 11:53 pm
miss_s_b: (Default)
So, having read through the expenses regulations for federal committee members, I'm going to say two things:

1, I can see why they don't get many applicants from outside London or from the less-monied classes. I need written permission from the chair of my committee to claim for accommodation? Seriously? I live in Yorkshire, dudes. It's a two day meeting. What am I supposed to do, pick a bench outside King's Cross? FFS.

2, Any Londinium types, if you have a spare room that I could have for the evenings of Friday the 27th and Saturday the 28th of January, I would be most grateful. Because I cannot afford central London prices for a hotel on the off chance that the party might deign to reimburse me. And I'm NOT staying in a mixed dormitory for 12 people, which appears to be my only option to stick within budget even if I DID assume permission from the chair.

At least I'll be able to claim back for my train ticket…

UPDATE: Have now obtained crash space with a fellow committee member, thanks all xx
Archive Fic post #1

Monday, January 2nd, 2017 05:00 pm
miss_s_b: (Who: Six (Gorgeous))
Title: An Unlikely Alliance
Rating: U
Prompt: Tarot Card #22: the Three of Wands
Era: Post-Doomsday, in the universe of Mickey, Rose, Pete and Jackie
Spoilers: None that I can think of.
Word Count: 1139
Notes: When this challenge was posted, I knew little of tarot (I now have my own deck and am learning fast and finding it fascinating), but I knew that a fair few members of my F-list knew about it, so I posted a "Help! What the hell do I do with the three of wands?" post. Somebody mentioned that one of this card's meanings can be "an unlikely alliance" and that reminded me of this plotbunny, which had been bouncing around my head for a while. Because the basic idea is a riff on [profile] tinuvielberen's superb and beautifully realised Doomsday Dimensions universe, I asked her to beta it. Many, many thanks to her for her insightful comments. The other acknowledgement I should give is to [profile] tweedygirl. I'm the long-term beta on her ongoing fic Paradigm Destiny, and it was in reading that fic that I first realised how well these two characters compliment each other.

This stands on its own, but it might end up having sequels. It's a beginning, definitely.

In which Mickey gets a visitor )
That's that done, then...

Monday, January 2nd, 2017 04:54 pm
miss_s_b: (Who: Six (Gorgeous))
Everything else I found had already been brought over.

I feel oddly sad, given that I hadn't even logged in to LJ in 2 years, and not posted there in 8. Ah well.
Due to interesting political situation in Soviet Russia...

Monday, January 2nd, 2017 04:41 pm
miss_s_b: (Blogging: Mod hat)
... I am finally deleting all traces of myself from LJ. A ready reckoner for those uninformed about the situation can be found here, if you're at all interested.

If you've had the urge to migrate here from LJ yourself, do comment below, especially if you're someone I know well. I made the move years ago, and while I do miss some aspects of LJ, there's loads that's better here, I promise.

The other thing you'll notice is that I'm migrating stuff over which I wrote, so there's going to be a few posts in the next hour or so. Hopefully I won't swamp any RSS feeds.
PSA: Twitter

Tuesday, December 27th, 2016 12:39 pm
miss_s_b: (Mood: Miserable Brian :()
So I said something ill-thought-out on twitter, and it caused an argument with someone I really care about, and I just wanted it all to go away, but it didn't because while I was having the argument lots of other people were joining in on both sides, and the original ill-thought-out-tweet was being retweeted and it's all got too much.

So I've deleted my twitter account, apart from anything else, just to stop people RTing that tweet. I've got 30 days. I may reconsider.

YAY happy birthday to me.
The Blood is the Life for 27-12-2016

Tuesday, December 27th, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
miss_s_b | On DRIP and the wider implications for Lib Demmery, or how Julian Huppert broke my heart
My shame at my party's complicity in this isn't gig to go away any time soon
Revealed: British councils used Ripa to secretly spy on public | World news | The Guardian
RT @AnnieMachon: #RIPA abused by UK councils: As I wrote in 2008: What hope with #snooperscharter ?
"I went to a feminism class for boys"
How George Michael became one of the world's most important LGBT rights campaigners | The Independent
RT @THTorguk: Thank you to George Michael for all he did for the LGBT community and to educate about HIV. RIP George.
Instagram
If this book from the Tesco book swap shelf doesn't have Satan-worshipping Victorian lesbians in…
Twitter
RT @RinChupeco: Can somebody please make this happen
Vera Rubin, astronomer who helped find evidence of dark matter, dies at 88 | Science | The Guardian
RT @guardian: Vera Rubin, astronomer who helped find evidence of dark matter, dies at 88
Twitter
RT @mvanhulten: Terrorist deaths in W Europe 1970-2015. Chart by @datagraver. Starting date of #Schengen free movement added by me…
Instagram
My first birthday treat :)
Twitter
RT @ThatSabineGirl: On what unbiased journalism is and isn't.
Forced marriage victims are made to pay to go home to UK | Society | The Guardian
RT @artbyailbhe: Passport confiscated, too.
Twitter
RT @liberalfish: My kind of dog.
The Blood is the Life for 25-12-2016

Sunday, December 25th, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
Twitter
Here's @Winter__Eevee not QUITE understanding how The Cone Of Shame works
Twitter
Happy Roxy getting snuggled by @MargaretRigg1 :)
Instagram
In which @matgb attempts to eat a mince pie with an audience
Instagram
Grandma has gone home now & Roxy & Spike are sad (Spike tried to get into grandma's taxi he was so sad she was leaving)
Twitter
… God I miss the world that had Robin Williams in it. And David Bowie And Lemmy And Christopher Lee
Twitter
RT @FailsWork: Laying slabs like a boss.
Xmas on Spotify
In case you need it, here's my punk and metal Christmas playlist:
You are not alone
Christmas can be a very pressured time. If you need help, here are some UK-based charities who can help.
If you're feeling lonely this Christmas…
An excellent post by Den of Geek. Not everyone enjoys Christmas, they often have good reasons for Not enjoying Christmas, and let's just all try to be nice to each other, yeah?
The Blood is the Life for 24-12-2016

Saturday, December 24th, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
Lemmy Kilmister | Rare, weird & awesome celebrity photos
RT @thisisnotp0rn: Lemmy Kilmister as Santa Claus.
I’m not Sith, I’m Alt-Jedi, clarifies Darth Vader
I see DavyWavy is still writing the best @newsthump content:
Why we must demand brands stop funding hate
RT @StopFundingHate: Our op-ed for @gaystarnews about #StopFundingHate: #GoodwillToAll
The future is now. - Album on Imgur
RT @seanbamforth: This is interesting :
Tuition fee rise 'sneaked out' on website - BBC News
RT @JolyonMaugham: Merry Christmas from the Conservative Party to all A Level students.
Tory and Labour MPs gang up in bid to strip London Assembly of PR voting system | The Independent
RT @andrewducker: Tory and Labour MPs gang up in bid to strip London Assembly of PR voting system
Study of UK comedy panel shows finds just one all-female episode | Television & radio | The Guardian
RT @WillyGilder: Study of UK comedy panel shows finds just one all-female episode
Instagram
I must be under my blanket but also keeping an eye on proceedings at all times. Yes, I AM…
The Blood is the Life for 22-12-2016

Thursday, December 22nd, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
miss_s_b | The Blood is the Life for 21-12-2016
posted The Blood is the Life for 21-12-2016 to my dreamwidth blog
Twitter
RT @LordStras: Lib Dems fought long & hard to prevent mass surveillance in #IPAct. The war against huge invasion of our privacy is…
Twitter
RT @LibDemLords: LD Shadow Home Secretary @brianpaddick submitted a PNQ today on the #SnoopersCharter ruling, It was denied so Govt…
Twitter
The racists waving and smugly shouting "bye" make me way more scared than anyone speaking another language, @Delta…
Sneering at the workers | Flip Chart Fairy Tales
RT @FlipChartRick: Blogged: Sneering at the workers
Are oaths inclusive or exclusive? | History Today
RT @kenanmalik: ‘The reappearance of ‘state oaths’ suggests that the social contract that underpins political authority is in peril’
Lakeland Divided Ceramic Slow Cooker Pot
This morning has mostly involved filling the slow cooker with curry. I have 1 of these so I'm making a hot & a mild
Untitled (https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ukrockcommunity)
RT @LZZYHALE: Crowdfunding to help the staff of Team Rock who have all been made redundant 6 days before Christmas with no pay.
Twitter
RT @hot_News16: Team Rock bankrupt: FOUR music magazines close as 73 made redundant just before Xmas
Team Rock bankrupt: FOUR music magazines close as 73 made redundant just before Xmas - Hot News BreakHot News Break
RT @hot_News16: Team Rock bankrupt: FOUR music magazines close as 73 made redundant just before Xmas
Twitter
Holy crap that's amazing!
Twitter
RT @joeevanswrites: What a time to be alive. The Sec of State for Brexit just used the European Court of Justice to bring legal action…
Twitter
RT @Karimdiallo_: "Mississippi man" is a weird name to call a terrorist.
Twitter
RT @UKIPNFKN: How many of these early warning signs of #Fascism can you spot in today's #populist politics! #Brexit #UKIP #Trump
Twitter
Seriously, if you've got 99c, USian friends, this book is definitely worth a punt. I loved it.
Twitter
@caldersidecook
Twitter
RT @pennyb: Grindr exists; you don't need to troll food writers to get a pity shag.
Twitter
RT @MarieAnnUK: I just went to B&Q
Twitter
RT @BadSouthernRail: So, this is happening in Crystal Palace right now, and I'll thank you all not to laugh.
Twitter
@SimplyJenkins @BadSouthernRail
Twitter
RT @isislovecruft: SPOILER ALERT: they denied 100% of the patches with female-sounding pseudonyms
Twitter
RT @Anna_Mazz: Blimey. The @FT pulling no punches in their review of the worst business people of the year.
Twitter
Jesus wept
Twitter
RT @mushenska: The face of someone who has just had the Christmas card he was chewing confiscated
First Amendment Defense Act Openly Allows Discrimination To People Who Are LGBTQ+ – Affinity Magazine | For The Social Teen
RT @TheAffinityMag: First Amendment Defense Act Openly Allows Discrimination To People Who Are LGBTQ+:
Twitter
RT @TheAffinityMag: First Amendment Defense Act Openly Allows Discrimination To People Who Are LGBTQ+:
The Blood is the Life for 21-12-2016

Wednesday, December 21st, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
Twitter
RT @ThatSabineGirl: 'Straight'? HT @shonfaye for the screencap
The BAFTAs Set New Diversity Standards For Film Awards | IndieWire
RT @tauriqmoosa: Holy shit - new BAFTA rules: Films must show that they have worked to increase representation of minorities.
Twitter
RT @nickreeves9876: @BenedictAshton @david_standing Section 6 of the #EURef Briefing Paper says if the ref were mandatory a super-major…
Best of media corrections, 2016 edition – Poynter
RT @rhysblakely: Strong contender for correction of the year from The Times
Twitter
RT @rhysblakely: Strong contender for correction of the year from The Times
Twitter
Full of spoilers, but very apt
Untitled (https://www.gofundme.com/jocox?rcid=8c1a681f21a349b2b44b9098fc63c737)
RT @wesstreeting: Here's an excellent way to respond to the nastiness of Nigel Farage: #moreincommon #lovelikeJo
Twitter
RT @JoshButler: Muslim lawyer Mariam has been banned from FB for sharing some vile abuse she got No, the person ~who wrote it~ was…
John Major at Leveson: Rupert Murdoch told me to change policy on Europe - YouTube
RT @jpublik: Rupert Murdoch has written to Guardian claiming he never asks anything from any Prime Minister. This is John Major
Twitter
RT @mattsayward: Wow. The Daily Mail are hiding their apology to the Mahmood family in an ad unit so it doesn't load on devices with…
Twitter
RT @A_C_McGregor: More to the point, so it doesn't get indexed by search engines.
Twitter
Imagine saying something like this, even jokingly, about your spouse
Twitter
Here is a prime example of what I was talking about earlier: presenting Farage's comments as if they are legitimate…
Twitter
RT @JamesMelville: Want to get some hate? Just pop down to your local newsagent and buy some hate.
Twitter
RT @pointlesslettrs: 5 days before 2 children get to wake up for their first Christmas without their mum. I'd love to be funny and cle…
Twitter
RT @latentexistence: Ah, national ID cards by a different name. Please show your voter card to receive NHS treatment, citizen.
Twitter
RT @hrtbps: Incase you're blocked and/or it gets deleted and/or you don't want to give the DM ad revenue...
Twitter
RT @JohnRentoul: Tim Farron's question to the PM after her European Council statement yesterday
Page not found - Hansard Online
RT @JohnRentoul: Tim Farron's question to the PM after her European Council statement yesterday
The offices of The Daily Mail get blown to bits, in this must-read, hilarious crime caper novel | The Canary
RT @enterstageleft: The more people RT this glowing review and/or read the novel, the more cross Dacre (and Murdoch) will get. Fnarf.
Twitter
RT @JolyonMaugham: Polish members of the European Parliament will get to vote on Brexit. Welsh members of Westminster Parliament will…
Twitter
RT @SKZCartoons: New toon: "Shout". How #Brexit happened. The story in full. Apparently. FB: …
Twitter
RT @matthaig1: A thought about Katie Hopkins.
Twitter
@JYoolz good
IPL’s big buy Pawan Negi’s fall as sharp as his rise
@latentexistence IPL is cricket? … I'll get me coat ;)
Twitter
RT @pronounced_ing: Always an important read but especially relevant in light of the Cho/Swinton dustup. So much racism is TOTALLY "pol…
Twitter
RT @ChrisEvans: Just think for a second if these men yelled YOUR name while committing this despicable act. Would tweeting about SN…
Untitled (https://www.indy100.com/article/2016-bad-year-celebrity-deaths-graph-proof-statista-7484801)
RT @indy100: You’re not being paranoid – 2016 has been a bad year for celebrity deaths and here’s the graph to prove it
Twitter
RT @SikhPA: The day after @TheSun posted the image below, a man went out to "kill all Muslims". Yet @IpsoNews have CLEARED them…
Twitter
RT @Nick_Hanover: Guardian confirms what some of us said about DC's reasons for firing Renae De Liz and Ray Dillon…
Twitter
RT @WelshGasDoc: Farage-Banks-Delingpole-Mensch-Hopkins. The Axis of Arseholes.
Cambridge 'ghost roundabout' given eyes and mouth - BBC News
RT @speedbird1953: BBC News - Cambridge 'ghost roundabout' given eyes and mouth
Twitter
@Lin_Manuel you've got this to look forward to:
Twitter
RT @bimadew: lol, fry and laurie
Instagram
Spike's scruff gets some severe massaging when I'm watching university challenge. If I stop he…
Twitter
RT @vanbadham: Fascinating article; the gender socialisation of men hampers their medical performance.
14 Movies That Get Dismissed As Chick Flicks, But Shouldn't Be
RT @GDIGM: "Women can make, star in & enjoy movies that hold just as much depth & substance as those primarily by & for men."
Voters will be asked to show their passport or driving license to cast a ballot, Ministers are set to announce
RT @ManchesterNO2ID: Interesting that it's all about ID - there is no discussion about ensuring voting law is enforced? ?
Twitter
RT @kiyachis: I CAN ONLY ASPIRE TO BE THIS PETTY
Sowpods / check
@artbyailbhe I use this website
Twitter
@PembrokeSinclai I thank you @_BCT_
Twitter
RT @niall_gooch: Can't help but feel we're playing with fire here.
UKIP group ordered to repay €172,000 to EU by December 21 – POLITICO
RT @PatrickStrud: UKIP group ordered to repay €172,000 to EU by December 21 via @POLITICOEurope
Twitter
@emmaprice I have the technology
Twitter
@sevenhelz
The Blood is the Life for 18-12-2016

Sunday, December 18th, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
Hundreds of child refugees in Calais 'have UK asylum claims rejected by Home Office' | The Independent
RT @IndyPolitics: Hundreds of child refugees in Calais have had their UK asylum claims rejected by Home Office
Stephen Collins on 2016 – cartoon | Life and style | The Guardian
RT @stephen_collins: 2016 – my last guardian comic of the year
Stop deportation of Nigerian Bisexual, Lawrencia 2 days before Christmas!
RT @NottmBiTopia: Things you can do to help stop a bi woman from being deported to a country where she will be in danger. #bisexual
Christmas Waste and Recycling collection dates | Halifax North & East Blog
RT @Jamesdbaker1: Christmas Waste and Recycling collection dates
How Can You Help Bats? - Bat Conservation Trust
RT @_BCT_: Explaining the younger generation why #bats are important and why we should protect them
miss_s_b | Um. So. Quite a lot of you voted for me then?
In which I am a bit surprised to have been voted on to the liberal democrats' federal conference committee
Instagram
Roxy continues her ongoing stare battle with the white cat across the street
Instagram
Brother Spike is performing Dignity again
Oldest water in the world found in Ontario by U of T scientists - Toronto - CBC News
RT @jfkeeler: 'Wow!': 2 billion-year-old water found in Ontario could shed light on how life evolved
House GOP Quietly Closes Flint, Mich. Water Investigation - ABC News
RT @PKhakpour: So much goddamn blood on their hands, these monsters. #flint
But Seriously, Let's Talk About Millennial Poverty — Everyday Feminism
RT @AprilSpectrum: At the work Christmas party my secret santa got me a visa gift card instead of a gift. I nearly cried of joy.
I used to work with a narcissist — here’s my advice on dealing with Donald Trump
RT @pseudomonas: I used to work with a narcissist — here’s my advice on dealing with Donald Trump
Stop Funding Hate campaign urges firms to halt advertising in ‘inflammatory, divisive’ newspapers
RT @StopFundingHate: At a time of increasing vitriol & polarisation, the best way to challenge the hate is to refuse to participate in it
Um. So. Quite a lot of you voted for me then?

Saturday, December 17th, 2016 03:40 pm
miss_s_b: Abby Scuto says Awesome (Feminist Heroes: Abby Scuto Awesome)
  • I'm feeling surprised
Wow.

Genuinely 1, stunned and 2, honoured to have been voted onto federal conference committee.

I'll do my utmost to be the best rep my electorate could wish for.

Seriously, guys, thank you.
The Blood is the Life for 17-12-2016

Saturday, December 17th, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
Tory MP Philip Davies speaks for 90 minutes to stop carers getting free hospital parking | The Independent
RT @joncstone: 1) Davies spoke for 90 minutes to stop carers getting free car parking at hospitals
Landlord Tory MP Philip Davies says law requiring homes be fit for human habitation is an unnecessary burden | The Independent
RT @joncstone: 2) He blocked a bill that would have required landlords to make homes ‘fit for human habitation’ (he’s a landlord)
Ban on wild animals in circus blocked by Tory backbenchers | The Independent
RT @joncstone: 4) He was part of the group of Tory MPs that blocked a bill to ban the use of wild animals in circuses
NHS Reinstatement Bill: Tory MPs filibuster debate by talking about deporting foreigners for hours | The Independent
RT @joncstone: 5) He was part of the gang that blocked the NHS Reinstatement Bill from debate by talking about immigrants for hours
Petition · Theresa May MP: Remove Men's Rights Activist Philip Davies MP from Women and Equalities Committee. · Change.org
RT @EclecticMonkey: After the shit-show Philip Davies MP just unleashed, sign this to get him off the Women and Equalities Committee
Why 2017 Will Be Even More Of A Shitstorm Than 2016 For Europe - BuzzFeed News
RT @AlbertoNardelli: Why 2017 Will Be Even More Of A Shitstorm Than 2016 For Europe - Happy New Year, everyone
Twitter
RT @vixy: Guys they found the Discworld
The Ghosts Of Twitter Past, Present and Future – Product Matters
RT @krinndnz: "Yes, there’s a free speech issue there. But not the one you think."
The Pool | News & Views - Boots is joining the fight to end period poverty
RT @thepooluk: Boots is joining the fight to end period poverty
Twitter
RT @LSDTribe: The education system
Muslim woman dragged along pavement by hijab in London hate crime attack | The Independent
RT @WritersofColour: Terrorism: Muslim woman dragged along pavement by hijab in London hate crime attack ...
More than 10,000 badgers slaughtered in last three months as Government expands cull | The Independent
RT @joncstone: Over 10,000 badgers slaughtered in last three months as Government expands cull
Transport Secretary Chris Grayling faces calls to quit and for prosecution after knocking cyclist off bike | The Independent
RT @IndyPolitics: Chris Grayling faces calls to quit after knocking cyclist off bike
Redundancy fears as Penguin Random House derecognises staff unions | Books | The Guardian
RT @IanAllinson: Shame on @penguinrandom and #solidarity to @unitetheunion members fighting derecognition & worse terms
Now you can fact-check Trump’s tweets — in the tweets themselves - The Washington Post
RT @washingtonpost: Now you can fact-check Trump’s tweets — in the tweets themselves
Malicious tweet gives journalist Kurt Eichenwald a seizure | Ars Technica
RT @ATabarrok: Holy shit--a kind of mind virus sent via twitter.
The Blood is the Life for 16-12-2016

Friday, December 16th, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
Twitter
When you're used to vast privilege, heading towards equality feels like discrimination
miss_s_b | The Blood is the Life for 15-12-2016
posted The Blood is the Life for 15-12-2016 to my dreamwidth blog
Twitter
RT @tristanreveur: "How do you plan on acting in Trump's America?"
Pale, stale males are the last group it’s OK to vilify | Simon Jenkins | Opinion | The Guardian
RT @cmccrudden: Current mood:
Twitter
RT @cmccrudden: Current mood:
Twitter
RT @po8crg: Best neologism of December 2016
Thousands with progressive and mental illnesses lose their disability benefits in cruel Tory cut - Mirror Online
RT @Debbie_abrahams: The Tories just slipped out 3 years of damning figures about disability cuts
Pale, stale males are the last group it’s OK to vilify | Simon Jenkins | Opinion | The Guardian
RT @thisisdavid: Oh how awful it must be to be categorised and stereotyped based on something you cannot change. Do tell me more.
Twitter
RT @MissEllieMae: I didn't need Simon Jenkins' permission to vilify old white men but I appreciate him giving it anyway
Twitter

Twitter
FAO @carlminns
Twitter
RT @StopFundingHate: Please share if you think it's time for @MarksandSpencer to rethink its partnership with the Daily Express…
New probation services 'losing offenders' - BBC News
RT @BarristerSecret: Chapter 863 in the "The Professionals All Warned You, Mr Grayling" series. Now available in paperback.
Twitter
RT @georgeeaton: Assumed this was photoshopped. It wasn't.
Twitter
FOI request of the week
Twitter
Ahhh yes. Because what's need right now is to make one person the bogeyman, not to sort out the systems
If Liam Fox messes up, we're all in deep trouble
RT @IanDunt: To be clear on this WTO scheduling nightmare - it is necessary no matter what we do. Even soft Brexit requires it
Twitter
RT @girlonthenet: Simon Jenkins "older men are routinely discriminated against!" "older men have all the power + money so be nice to…
Twitter
RT @marcusjdl: Stand out paragraph from Jenkins bullshit. You WHAT mate? I've heard straight from recruitment consultants that wer…
Twitter
I genuinely feel sorry for leave-voting areas like Wigan, who were just desperate to stop being shat on by politici…
Campaigners demand Brexiteers live up to £350m NHS promise and pay junior doctors more | The Independent
RT @stevebeasant: "People who work in & depend upon our NHS will rightly expect this Vote Leave Promise to be kept" - @normanlamb
Failure to plan for Brexit talks collapsing 'gross negligence', Foreign Affairs Committee warns | The Independent
RT @Heresy_Corner: Remember how Cameron refused to plan for a Leave vote? Government is now refusing to plan for a bad Brexit outcome.
Twitter
Genuinely feel sorry for her here
Twitter
RT @sarahoconnor_: Dear Simon Jenkins, Male employment rate: 79.1%. Female: 69.8% White: 76.3% Non-white: 64.5% Aged 50-64s: 70.8%. 18…
Twitter
RT @hollyamory: "Mesh with the team" often means no POC, no women unless they're "one of the guys", no foreigners even if they're w…
Twitter
RT @thecourieruk: Fife pensioner delights neighbours with his huge cock
Pensioner impresses with eye-catching display in Fife garden - The Courier
RT @thecourieruk: Fife pensioner delights neighbours with his huge cock
Twitter
RT @Singsalad: . @FeministaJones Guilty as charged. Will stop.
Untitled (https://energydesk.greenpeace.org/2016/12/15/post-brexit-trade-deals-uk-sovereignty-ttip-tisa/)
RT @IanDunt: .@MissEllieMae is one of the few people who has spotted the Brexit threat to British sovereignty
Foodies' fury as Borough Market 'cheese extravaganza' descends into chaos | London Evening Standard
RT @ShippersUnbound: My kind of riot. Cheese extravaganza at Borough Market turns nasty
Twitter
RT @Fusion: A bunch of white dudes got together to talk about diversity in animation. It did not go well.…
Twitter
RT @TNeenan: I am guessing I am not the first to do this.
Twitter
RT @Unity_MoT: "So how does this non-binary thing go again?" "First you have to put on the LGBT+ Sorting Hat..."
Twitter
RT @CuteEmergency: me whenever I see dogs
Twitter
RT @KnightmareTV: Me at the start of 2016 vs me at the end of 2016
How Can I Help People In Aleppo? 6 Charities Working To Provide Food, Shelter, Medicine And Education To Syrians | The Huffington Post
RT @TananariveDue: If you're horrified by events in Aleppo, here are 9 charities that can help Syrian people via @HuffPostUK
Wileyfox - What If?
@blazingskies Wiley Fox
Twitter
TFW you've done all your Christmas shopping (Thank you @IQGamesCentre xxx)
Instagram
THE things you find on the sofa in my house
Twitter
RT @mrchrisaddison: 2016 IS SAVED!
Twitter
RT @PriyamvadaGopal: Could someone @guardian please send this from us women of colour to Brother Jenkins, please? A tiny token of solida…
Twitter
RT @ZoeJardiniere: This was repeatedly denied.
Michel Roux Jr admits restaurant staff get no share of service charge | Life and style | The Guardian
RT @natalieben: Let's make sure everyone knows - an employer who wasn't paying the _legal_ minimum wage is taking tips for himself
Chris Grayling sent cyclist flying with his car door, video shows | Politics | The Guardian
RT @jonathanwebber: The actual Transport Secretary knocks cyclist off bike, blames cyclist, then drives off without leaving details ::
Twitter
@Winter__Eevee @CharlotteGore @seanbamforth my search history & Hol's are almost certainly very different… :/
Twitter
RT @tauriqmoosa: Well done to Guardian-reading feminists
Twitter
RT @SLATUKIP: Daily Mail Safe Nativity Scene via @IRBFUK #Ukip
Twitter
We all said this would happen. We were told we were being paranoid
Untitled (https://www.timeshighereducation.com/news/female-professors-pay-price-academic-citizenship)
RT @drnjwaddell: Women academics at a structural disadvantage, yet without their above-and-beyond citizenship unis cannot function:
Twitter
RT @greg_howes: @WeWantPlates @RedDwarfHQ was Dave Lister the original hipster?
It’s time to smash the cosy Question Time chumocracy | David Lammy | Opinion | The Guardian
Excellent article by @DavidLammy
Angela Merkel's defence minister refuses to wear Muslim dress in Saudi Arabia | The Independent
RT @Independent: Angela Merkel's defence minister refuses to cover her hair in Saudi Arabia
Twitter
RT @jr_pritchard: Only 30% of non-UK EU staff @imperialcollege currently would qualify for UK permanent residency. For the rest,…
Twitter
RT @ConorMcKenzie: Lib Dem HOLD in Kidlington Exeter Liberal Democrats - 195 (56.52%) Conservatives - 109 (31.59%) Labour - 41 (11.88…
Twitter
RT @StopFundingHate: Hi @Tesco - this is the 70th anti-migrant Express front page in 2016. Are EU Migrants welcome in your shops this Ch…
Twitter
So when your friend who grew up in walking distance of the East/West German border tweets this you take it seriously
Twitter
RT @GregLabour: Someone has done a FOI request to the prime minister's office:
Twitter
@laurastephen @DavidLammy @guardian
Untitled (http://hackinginquiry.takeaction.org.uk/petition/murdochbids4sky)
RT @peterjukes: I have signed this petition asking Murdoch's Sky bid to be referred to OfCom, you can do so here:
Twitter
RT @geekysteven: Y O U R H O M E I S F I R E ' S H O M E D O NOT Q U E S T I O N T H E M I G H T Y F L A M E
Twitter
RT @MSmithsonPB: Big increase in LD vote in Teignbridge
Twitter
RT @MSmithsonPB: Extraordinary. A 40% CON to LD swing
Twitter
RT @MSmithsonPB: Another gain for the LDs from CON
Twitter
@AprilPrestonLD
Twitter
I swear down my fellow lib dems, we're CANING it
Twitter
A mere 20%. It's a bit poo by the standards of the evening.
Twitter
The message of tonight's by election results #LibDemFightback #OnFire
The Blood is the Life for 15-12-2016

Thursday, December 15th, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
Women have suffered 86% of the impact of tax and benefit changes since 2010, a new analysis shows | The Independent
RT @IndyPolitics: Women have suffered 86% of the impact of tax and benefit changes
UK 4G coverage worse than in Romania and Peru, watchdog finds | Money | The Guardian
RT @guardiannews: UK 4G coverage worse than in Romania and Peru, watchdog finds
The menace of memes: how pictures can paint a thousand lies | Coffee House
RT @IsabelHardman: I see people are circulating that ‘MPs voting on their own pay’ bollards again today. So here’s why that’s a fat lie
neveragain.tech
RT @andrewducker: - refusing to be complicit in US government targetting of minorities
Bafta reveals membership diversity, eligibility shake-up | News | Screen
RT @Screendaily: @BAFTA introduces diversity measures and scraps old membership rules following major survey
Researchers Are Preparing for Trump to Delete Government Science From the Web | Motherboard
RT @lifewinning: Dystopia protip: "download the science that’s easily available now, because you may have to [FOIA] later to get it.”
Instagram
This month's #patcbox contained a book about a young @realalicecooper fan. Plus a candy cane…
A day in the life of a Times troll – Brexit24
RT @brexit24: A day in the life of a Times troll. How comments sections manipulate peoples perception
Why we have to take white working class people’s fears seriously – Media Diversified
RT @WritersofColour: Why do people erase people of colour + migrants from the working-class?
Theresa May refuses to follow US in ending bomb sales to Saudi Arabia | The Independent
RT @IndyPolitics: Theresa May refuses to follow US in ending bomb sales to Saudi Arabia
LSE BREXIT – Want to keep your EU and British citizenship? Don’t get your hopes up
RT @lsebrexitvote: Want to keep your EU and British citizenship? Don’t get your hopes up
Warlord Games obtain 2000 AD miniatures licence | 2000 AD
RT @2000AD: We're delighted that @WarlordGames are producing a line of 2000 AD minatures and games
Twitter
RT @Telegraph: #OnThisDay in 1918, women voted for the first time in a UK general election
The Blood is the Life for 14-12-2016

Wednesday, December 14th, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
Twitter
RT @gray: Accidental sci-fi epic from the @guardian.
Great British High Street Awards: Reaction to Hebden Bridge’s double triumph - Halifax Courier
RT @Catherine_jane9: Great British High Street Awards: Reaction to Hebden Bridge’s double triumph
Mental illness and poverty: you can't tackle one without the other | Dean Burnett | Science | The Guardian
In which @garwboy smacks it out of the park. Again.
Boring Old Raphael
Interesting discussion of what gender we expect things to be in cartoons
Schoolgirls say FA paper on football treats them like 'brainless baby Barbies' | Football | The Guardian
RT @CamilleSJacob: So proud of those girls! - cc @_shireenahmed_ #womensfootball #thenewgenerationisawesome
Anti-feminist Tory MP Philip Davies elected to Parliament's women and equalities committee | The Independent
I'm HOPING This is a learning opportunity for hmm
Twitter
Denzel Washington: telling it like it is
A big change to U.S. broadcasting is coming — and it’s one Putin might admire - The Washington Post
RT @nkjemisin: via @sleary's "Fascism Watch" -- oh holy shit.
This person got banned for sending innocent FOI requests… with ‘rude subliminal messages’ | Political Scrapbook
RT @PSbook: This person got banned for sending innocent FOI requests... but with 'rude subliminal messages'
Don't blame the workers for Christmas strikes - blame the employers
RT @IanDunt: Don't blame the workers for Christmas strikes - blame the employers
Britons will need copyright licenses to post photos of their own furniture / Boing Boing
RT @doctorow: Britons will need copyright licenses to post photos of their own furniture #1yrago
How to defeat an autocrat: flocking behaviour – Nicola Griffith – Medium
RT @nicolaz: Just joined Medium. First post, How to defeat an autocrat:
Amazon accused of 'intolerable conditions' at Scottish warehouse | Technology | The Guardian
RT @DavidEastRen: If you look at the world today and think the problem is that workers have too much power, look again.
Instagram
Roxy is deeply impressed with Spike right now
Whatever happened to our dream of a truthful Internet? – TechnoLlama
Netgear customers urged to turn off Wi-Fi routers after several models found to pose security risk
RT @RaefMeeuwisse: Check your network router model and use an alternative if you have a vulnerable model; home #cybersecurity #infosec
Pop stars – stop getting in James Corden’s car – Hey Nineteen
RT @alexsnorris: hello, i wrote this about why pop stars should stop getting in james corden's car if that sounds up your street
This Trump voter didn't think Trump was serious about repealing her health insurance - Vox
RT @scalzi: Whoops. This Trump voter didn't think Trump was serious about repealing her health insurance via @voxdotcom
BBC Radio 4 - Book at Bedtime, Fright Night Shorts - The MR James ghost story test
RT @BBCRadio4: Listen to some MR James: then take the MR James challenge: IF YOU D…
Twitter
RT @LordsEUCom: Talk before referendum that #acquiredrights would be automatically protected was misleading, concludes report:…
Stonewall Survey 2017
RT @CloveHitched: LGBT in England or Wales? Please consider taking the 2017 Stonewall Survey
Twitter
… presumably by making sleeping rough an offence and fining the offenders £1000 as so many Labour councils have?
The Blood is the Life for 13-12-2016

Tuesday, December 13th, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
The Saudi row isn’t really about Boris Johnson’s job. It’s about Theresa May’s | Matthew d’Ancona | Opinion | The Guardian
RT @Colvinius: Love this lede:
Instagram
Breaking news: Spike has The Red Thing. He's going to make sure Roxy never takes The Red Thing…
Twitter
RT @fiveburger: tried to screenshot parks and rec but apparently screenshotting netflix makes it black so now i have this picture
Knifeman shouts 'I want to kill a Muslim' before stabbing passenger at Forest Hill station, witnesses say
RT @KhalilYousuf: Perplexed this is not being treated as an act of terrorism. It falls squarely within s1 of the Terrorism Act 2000.
Good Girls Revolt Gets Canceled With No Women at the Table - The Atlantic
RT @RayOfLaurel: Oh. My. God. The aside about crash test dummies is astounding
The Blood is the Life for 12-12-2016

Monday, December 12th, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
To Norman Lamb: Ways to Actually Help Autistic People | Sci-Ence! Justice Leak!
I really hope @normanlamb reads this
Poll suggests public will not accept a Brexit that leaves them worse off | Politics | The Guardian
This, & stories like it, have led to some excellent sarcasm on Twitter "We voted to jump out of the window, not to hit the ground!" being my favourite (@cavalorn)
Twitter Restores White Supremacist Leader Richard Spencer's Account, and Verifies Him - Little Green Footballs
RT @Green_Footballs: It's true. Today Twitter restored the suspended account of one of the worst white supremacists in the US.
'I have no regrets about being poor,' says £85,000 a year taxpayer funded Nigel Farage | The Independent
RT @IndyPolitics: Nigel Farage: 'I have no regrets about being poor'
An interesting graph
RT @astronomyblog: Out of 4706 episodes of UK comedy panel shows, only one episode has ever been 100% women. One. 1486 episodes have been 100% men
Authoritarians – Les said, the better II
RT @celesteh: So authoritarians mostly form opinions based on group consensus, so what google does is really important.
Vince back in the spotlight as strongest voice opposing Sky takeover
RT @libdemvoice: Vince back in the spotlight as strongest voice opposing Sky takeover
Stuck in the middle with who? – What You Can Get Away With
RT @nickjbarlow: Today's blogging: Lib Dem positioning and what happens if British politics shifts
The Blood is the Life for 09-12-2016

Friday, December 9th, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
Twitter
RT @RobertTyreBute: What we suspected all along is true. #bbqt
Under Trump, red states are finally going to be able to turn themselves into poor, unhealthy paradises
A Brexiteer despairs of the grasp of reality of most brexiteers
Twitter
TBF I've given Jon a pretty high pref, but even I think using the baby is cheating LOL
Proposals for new M62 junction and Brighouse bypass - Halifax Courier
A Map would be nice for this kind of thing, @HXCourier, even if only a rough one
Twitter
Lovely Ken.
Twitter
RT @StephenMangan: As Bane hopefully.
When Greg Lake wrote to the Guardian about 'I Believe in Father Christmas' | Music | The Guardian
RT @janinegibson: Wasn't even the lead letter.... When Greg Lake wrote to the Guardian about 'I Believe in Father Christmas'
Sofia Vergara: US actress faces lawsuit 'from own embryos' - BBC News
RT @CaptainMeg: If you ever wanted to know why women are scared of Trump and Republicans, it's because of shit like this
Twitter
RT @LeftFootFwd: ‘I’m not a victim, I’m a survivor’ – @MichelleThomson shares personal experience of rape in Commons debate…
Neo-Nazi Troll Jailed For Racially Harassing Jewish MP Online - BuzzFeed News
RT @BuzzFeedUK: Far-right white nationalist jailed for racially harassing Jewish MP online
Twitter
RT @BuzzFeedUK: Far-right white nationalist jailed for racially harassing Jewish MP online
Instagram
Today's edition of There are two doggies in this photo
Twitter
RT @adw1661: I wish all my emojis were Vincent Prices.
Twitter
RT @THTorguk: "Talking to children about consent, gendered attitudes and respect is the very best place to start" says…
Twitter
RT @StopFundingHate: Come on @johnlewisretail - for Couscous' sake #MakeItThoughtful
Twitter
*insert thing about us all being made of stardust here*
I’m the union leader Donald Trump attacked. I’m tired of being lied to about our jobs. - The Washington Post
RT @washingtonpost: "I’m the union leader Donald Trump attacked. I’m tired of being lied to about our jobs." via @PostEverything
Twitter
RT @modernistwitch: a helpful translation of every single cabinet appointment post, from my friend tyler to you
BBC Radio 4 - In Our Time, Harriet Martineau
RT @BBCRadio4: For the rights of women. Against slavery. Against Poor Laws. She engaged and enraged Victorians.
Twitter
RT @GeorgeTakei: He inspired us to reach for the stars, and now we sadly return him to them. Let's honor his hope and dedicate ourse…
Twitter
@ZoeKirkRobinson Jesus wept I didn't need George Takei being sentimental when I've got this much booze in me
The Blood is the Life for 08-12-2016

Thursday, December 8th, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
Britain could slash environmental and safety standards 'a very long way' after Brexit, Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg says | The Independent
RT @jossgarman: Britain could slash environmental and safety standards 'a very long way' after Brexit, Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg says
The Curious Cases of Rutherford & Fry by BBC on iTunes
(Also available on not-Apple)
Instagram
Spike's horrified expression as I tell him @matgb probably doesn't want him to fart in his face
Instagram
Roxy giving me the "huh. Boys. Amirite, mummy?" face.
Chris Grayling scrapped TfL Overground expansion because he didn't want Labour to control it, leaked letter reveals | The Independent
RT @IndyPolitics: Chris Grayling scrapped TfL Overground expansion because he didn't want Labour to control it, leaked letter reveals
Twitter
RT @swear_trek: 2016 has worn us all down
Untitled (https://thenib.com/salwar-and-kameez-of-women-clothes-and-racism)
This made me cry
Threat reassessment | Milena Popova
RT @elmyra: For the evening crowd: IDS isn't ignorant, he's deliberately undermining the judiciary:
Brains of people with autism spectrum disorder share similar molecular abnormalities -- ScienceDaily
The Skunk Anansie model of whether a thing is political applies here IMHO: "abnormalities" rather than "differences"
Women Are Asked to Send Bloody Tampons to the Texas Governor to Protest New Abortion Rule | The Daily Dot
RT @dailydot: Texas governor is about to receive a lot of bloody tampons protesting new abortion rule:
Commute Chelsea Manning's Sentence to Time Served | We the People: Your Voice in Our Government
Please take the time to sign this petition: Commute Chelsea Manning's Sentence to Time Served
Officials Just Admitted Most Of Detroit's Voting Machines Broke On Election Day
RT @TananariveDue: This is an outrage. // Officials Just Admitted Most Of Detroit’s Voting Machines Broke On Election Day -
Untitled (https://www.wired.com/2016/12/ink-master-feminist-amplification/?mbid=social_twitter)
RT @WIRED: The women on 'Ink Master' had one goal: make sure one of them—any of them—would win. Their strategy worked.
Twitter
RT @aimiekins: apple: holy shit! google: oh no! samsung: O proud death, What feast is toward in thine eternal cell
Twitter
Read back up this thread. Then read the replies, many of which prove her exactly right.
Twitter
NickR on @BBCr4today: "We'll be talking to Iain Duncan Smith…" Me:
Gendered toys could deter girls from career in engineering, report says | Life and style | The Guardian
RT @guardiannews: Gendered toys could deter girls from career in engineering, report says
The Blood is the Life for 07-12-2016

Wednesday, December 7th, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
Twitter
RT @webofevil: 2016: thwarting even the lowest expectations.
Twitter
@GeneralBoles
Twitter
RT @artbyailbhe: Do the people want a Brexit that can be used nasally?
Twitter
RT @timfarron: This is just jingoistic claptrap. The Union Jack represents an open, tolerant and multicultural Britain.
Twitter
@CharlotteGore
Twitter
RT @drunkenbutcher: Never been a big fan of his music but this is out of line
Twitter
RT @janeswitzer: On Dec. 6, 1989, 14 Canadian women were murdered by a man who screamed he was "fighting feminism." Remember their n…
Twitter
RT @LibDemPress: Hello Richard!
Twenty reasons why Brexit will be even trickier than we thought | Politics | The Guardian
RT @MattKamen: 20 (very scary) reasons #Brexit will be a nightmare, and significantly tougher than deluded #Brexiteers think:
Twitter
RT @ILaughAtYoux: #RedWhiteAndBlueBrexit
Twitter
RT @LibYouthEngland: Labour themselves show that the Liberal Democrats are the only party who will stand against Hard Brexit.
Twitter
RT @vizcomic:
Untitled (https://www.indy100.com/article/the-survey-that-shows-british-people-are-almost-completely-wrong-about-immigration-7458356)
RT @indy100: The survey that shows British people are almost completely wrong about immigration
Twitter
Narrator
Twitter
Sir Lee
Twitter
#horrorbae
Twitter
#horrorbae
Twitter
#horrorbae
Twitter
RT @willmartin19: Pannick At The Disco!
Twitter
RT @eviltaylorhicks: Oh my god how did I almost forget... #HorrorBae
Twitter
Oooooo yes this one
Twitter
Best thing about @Czerwik1991: they're NEARLY as fond of puns as I am :)
Twitter
@leoniedelt
Twitter
RT @MooseAllain: Disgusted to see this beautiful landscape ruined by wind turbines.
Twitter
@LouiseAnkersLD
Stop Funding Hate: Free Speech Is For Everyone, Not Just For Newspaper Editors | The Huffington Post
RT @StopFundingHate: Just in case you missed it - our piece for @HuffPostUK on #Freespeech and #StopFundingHate #GoodWillToAll
Untitled (http://www.pinknews.co.uk/2016/12/06/malta-just-became-the-first-country-in-europe-to-ban-gay-cure-therapy/?utm_source=MOBT&utm_medium=Twittermob&Twittermob&utm_campaign=PNMOBT)
RT @WhoresofYore: Malta just became the first country in Europe to ban 'gay cure' therapy
Twitter
@PinkNews @Juvelad
Twitter
RT @clanwilliam: I can only conclude that some ballot papers had "Summon Cthulhu" as an option and I am very disappointed mine was o…
Twitter
TBH if the voters would stop behaving like idiots you might have an argument
Untitled (https://static2.stuff.co.nz/1233108507/246/811246.jpg)
@clanwilliam @owenblacker @fluffcthulhu
Untitled (https://static2.stuff.co.nz/1233108507/247/811247.jpg)
@clanwilliam @owenblacker @fluffcthulhu
Very quietly, Liam Fox admits the Brexit lie
RT @MatthewGreen02: Incisive work by @IanDunt this is the sort of Brexit detail the government would rather you didn't notice.
Twitter
2006 vs 2016 Cleggy or Pippin? I think Pippin
Twitter
RT @dangillmor: Still wondering why people use ad-blockers?
Twitter
@TheBambiStJay YAY I WIN!
Twitter
@pennyb happy happy joy joy!
UPDATED: Michigan presidential recount update – it’s getting very, very ugly | Eclectablog
RT @Eclectablog: UPDATED: Michigan presidential recount update – it’s getting very, very ugly
Twitter
Thread
The Blood is the Life for 05-12-2016

Monday, December 5th, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
Response to Stephen Kinnock MP – Checking Reality
Anyone whose reaction to racists is to want to understand their legitimate concerns should read this
Op-ed: Stop pretending there’s a difference between “online” and “real life” | Ars Technica UK
RT @latentexistence: Stop pretending there’s a difference between “online” and “real life”
The Blood is the Life for 04-12-2016

Sunday, December 4th, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
Ministers ditch anti-lobbying proposals for charities and universities | Education | The Guardian
RT @Tim_O_Brien: Ministers ditch anti-lobbying proposals for charities and universities
Instagram
There's a cat on the wall opposite our living room window. This has caused some consternation.
Lib Dems to oppose UK plan to block porn sites without age checks | Technology | The Guardian
RT @LiberalYouth: We are proud to stand against the illiberal Tory attack on our internet freedoms. Theresa May, leave the porn alone.
Woman Displays 10,000 Rainbow Lights To Defy Homophobic Neighbor | The Huffington Post
RT @huffpostqueer: Woman puts up 10,000 rainbow Christmas lights to defy homophobic neighbor
politicalbetting.com » Blog Archive » UKIP has ceased to be a serious player and the BBC should stop pandering to them
RT @MSmithsonPB: UKIP has ceased to be a serious player and the BBC should stop pandering to them
Purple Bat Microbat by theoccasionalbat on Etsy
RT @OccasionalBat: Everyone is a little batty! #bat #etsy #handmade
As I learned 35 years ago, one victorious Lib Dem by-election can change the political weather | The Independent
RT @Independent: 'As I learned 35 years ago, one victorious Lib Dem by-election can change the political weather'
The Blood is the Life for 03-12-2016

Saturday, December 3rd, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
Help us map street harassment around the world - BBC News
RT @JayneLut: This is a great idea: Time to plot #everydaysexism and harrasment
Instagram
Erin at Raw Hairdressing has worked her magic on my colour again with lots of different…
Robot Wars busts out its celebrity Christmas line-up
OMG @DrLucyRogers Maggie Aderin-Pocock AND Suzi Perry? W00p w00p!
The harrowing, inspiring life of Andrew Sachs
RT @Matt_Corden_: The harrowing, inspiring life of Andrew Sachs. Witnessed Kristallnacht. RIP.
Women with autism hide complex struggles behind masks | Spectrum
Interesting, if frustratingly wed to the gender boundary, article about autism
Why we voted to get rid of Zac Goldsmith | Politics | The Guardian
RT @RosamundUrwin: Really interesting piece: Why we voted to get rid of Zac Goldsmith
‘Don’t play identity politics!’ The primal scream of the straight white male | Hadley Freeman | Opinion | The Guardian
RT @RWRL: Hadley Freeman is great on why the kick against ID politics is really about reasserting the primacy of white men
North East now wants to stay in the European Union according to our Brexit poll - Chronicle Live
RT @Scientists4EU: Woah. If this poll is to be believed - there's a big shift in the North East back to valuing EU & away from Brexit
The Blood is the Life for 01-12-2016

Thursday, December 1st, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
Investigatory Powers Bill officially passes into law, giving Britain the 'most extreme spying powers ever seen' | The Independent
RT @TheGreenParty: Security services now have unprecedented powers to spy on us - it'll come back to bite us in future years. #IPBill
It’s Time For a New Kind of Power Fantasy – How We Get To Next
RT @kezamacdonald: A timely evaluation of the worrying role of the technology-enabled "male power fantasy" in our disquieting times:
BISCUIT ORIGINAL ART FOR SALE
RT @Thebeastmustdie: I'm selling some original Biscuit art pieces: Perfect Christmas gift I'd say! Secret Santa?…
The Lib Dems oppose this snooper’s charter. Why doesn’t Labour?
Trump, Brexit, and political science’s failures - Policy Options
POSTnotes - UK Parliament
RT @alicebell: Occasional reminder that POSTnotes (briefings on sci and tech, for MPs) are ace and you should read them
The 'alt-right' splinters as supporters and critics agree it was white supremacy all along - Chicago Tribune
The best SF and fantasy books of 2016 | Books | The Guardian
Dear old Grauniad. This is a pretty good list! Feat @nkjemisin among others
Twitter
I have never seen a more perfect summary of the last few years.
Breitbart declares war on Kellogg's after cereal brand pulls advertising from site | Media | The Guardian
*sudden urge for Crunchy Nut Corn Flakes*
Billy Dee Williams finally gets to be TwoFace
You know when you get news that makes you lit cry with happiness? 27 years I've been waiting for this.
Free e-copy of Sinclair Lewis' "It Can't Happen Here" / Boing Boing
RT @BoingBoing: Free e-copy of Sinclair Lewis' "It Can't Happen Here"
Liberal England: Zac Goldsmith is hit by his own car and loses his trousers
RT @lordbonkers: Liberal England: Zac Goldsmith is hit by his own car and loses his trousers
Twitter
I've been momented, apparently: ⚡ Billy Dee Williams finally gets to play Two-Face in a Batman film
Twitter
… also HOW FRICKIN' AWESOME is that character design? I'm bringing out the Carlton Happy Dance again
Zac Goldsmith dropped as patron of his local disability charity after voting for disability benefit cuts | The Independent
RT @JeanneBartram: Zac Goldsmith sacked as patron of his local disability charity after voting for disability benefit cuts
Twitter
RT @JanSImagine:
Twitter
RT @saladinahmed: For 20 odd years I've been saying Billy Dee should have played Two-Face. Now, at last...
Twitter
RT @molly_knight: One by one, Trump voters are starting to realize they were gaslit by a pathological liar. #draintheswamp
