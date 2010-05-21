- If you don't like my colour scheme (I am aware that many people don't) add "?style=light" to the end of any url to get a different version.
- If you want to know more about me, click here
- If you haven't got a dreamwidth account you can still log in and comment or participate in polls with openID.
- Other platforms I am active on are listed here.
Comments Policy:
- Anonymous commenting is enabled, although anon comments are screened before publication; please, if you comment anonymously, give yourself a name/pseudonym/some form of identifier. If you don't your comment will not be unscreened.
- I don't censor comments from people I know unless pushed VERY hard. Red lines include racism, misogyny, homophobia, unjoking advocation of violence, and being horrible about (or to) people I love. Anons tend to get a lot less leeway and a lot less benefit of the doubt; sorry. My blog, my rules.
- If you want to point out cock-ups I have made, please direct them to Pedants' Corner; likewise if you want to ask me something off the topic of the post please go to this entry - this saves readers' scrolling fingers.