An Unlikely AllianceTarot Card #22: the Three of Wands Post-Doomsday, in the universe of Mickey, Rose, Pete and JackieNone that I can think of.1139When this challenge was posted, I knew little of tarot (I now have my own deck and am learning fast and finding it fascinating), but I knew that a fair few members of my F-list knew about it, so I posted a "Help! What the hell do I do with the three of wands?" post. Somebody mentioned that one of this card's meanings can be "an unlikely alliance" and that reminded me of this plotbunny, which had been bouncing around my head for a while. Because the basic idea is a riff on's superb and beautifully realised Doomsday Dimensions universe, I asked her to beta it. Many, many thanks to her for her insightful comments. The other acknowledgement I should give is to. I'm the long-term beta on her ongoing fic Paradigm Destiny, and it was in reading that fic that I first realised how well these two characters compliment each other.This stands on its own, but it might end up having sequels. It's a beginning, definitely.