 

[sticky entry] Sticky: Introduction & Comment policy

Friday, May 21st, 2010
miss_s_b:
  • I'm feeling helpful
Hello! There now follow some handy hints on how to make the most of your Reading My Blog experience:
  • If you don't like my colour scheme (I am aware that many people don't) add "?style=light" to the end of any url to get a different version.
  • If you want to know more about me, click here
  • If you haven't got a dreamwidth account you can still log in and comment or participate in polls with openID.
  • Other platforms I am active on are listed here.

Comments Policy:
  • Anonymous commenting is enabled, although anon comments are screened before publication; please, if you comment anonymously, give yourself a name/pseudonym/some form of identifier. If you don't your comment will not be unscreened.
  • I don't censor comments from people I know unless pushed VERY hard. Red lines include racism, misogyny, homophobia, unjoking advocation of violence, and being horrible about (or to) people I love. Anons tend to get a lot less leeway and a lot less benefit of the doubt; sorry. My blog, my rules.
  • If you want to point out cock-ups I have made, please direct them to Pedants' Corner; likewise if you want to ask me something off the topic of the post please go to this entry - this saves readers' scrolling fingers.
The Blood is the Life for 04-02-2017

Saturday, February 4th, 2017
miss_s_b:
Opposition accuses Trudeau of 'betrayal' as Canadian Liberals abandon promise of electoral reform
Nooooooooooooooooooooooo Justin *cries*
jducoeur | A Half Second
This for when you are feeling helpless
Foreign policy insider: ‘No readout of Trump-Putin call because White House turned off recording’
Crikey.
Did Neil Gorsuch Found a High School 'Fascism Forever' Club?
tl;dr - apparently not
Farage campaigning to rejoin EU just to be a pain in the arse
#DressLikeAWoman: Twitter backlash over reports of dress code for Trump staff
*sadface* they didn't use my "Ripley or Vasquez?" tweet :(
Trump and Bannon's coup in the making (contains autoplaying video)
The article below is what you want to read, though. It's written by a professor of history and Italian studies at New York University.
How to Taste Gin
A helpful guide. Works for other drinks too.
Imagine Dragons Parking
this post had me cackling muchly
A Gentle Reminder

Saturday, February 4th, 2017
miss_s_b:
  • I'm feeling amused
I do not publish anonymous comments. My comment policy can be found here. It's almost certainly a lot easier to put "Dave" or "Sally" at the bottom of your comment than wiffle on for two lines about your reasons for anonymity ;)
Londonny Types! Who wants to offer me a Spare Oom or Sofa For Friday 17th Feb?

Friday, February 3rd, 2017
miss_s_b:
  • I'm feeling busy
  • My location is office
  • I can hear Spotify Daily List 5
UPDATE: I have been offered a room. YAY!

I've got a full day's Lib Demmery at HQ on the Saturday, and a place to kip would be most excellent!

*ingratiating smile*

(in case you're wondering why I keep asking this, it's because while the party's expenses structure WILL allow me to get a bed in London, the cap is so absurdly low, the only central London place I could actually kip in is one of those 12-tiny-beds-to-a-room dormitory places, and I'm not overly comfortable with the idea of that. So, you know, pathetic gratitude usually ensues for people who take me in)
The Blood is the Life for 03-02-2017

Friday, February 3rd, 2017
miss_s_b:
Warhammer demon thing apologises for wearing fur
Buckingham Palace warned not to serve Tango to Donald Trump
Once again, DavyWavy writes the best NewsThump content.
Donald Trump reportedly planning executive order declaring pre-marital sex, same-sex marriage and abortion to be wrong
YAY totalitarianism!
Interesting by election results in Rotherham
by which I mean JFC LOOK AT THOSE LIB DEM NUMBERS HOLY SHIT. Look what happens when we fight for our principles instead of abandoning them. Are you looking, Cleggy? And Rotherham is a massively leave area too. It's almost like ppl like having a clear reason to vote for us…
Lasting autistic traits in women with anorexia -- ScienceDaily
Correlation is not causation. Comorbidity is an interesting thing, though.
A Present for my Lovely Friends on Lib Dem Voice

Thursday, February 2nd, 2017
miss_s_b:
  • I'm feeling sympathetic
I know that sometimes people wish to complain about having their comments moderated on Lib Dem Voice, because they feel they are being treated unfairly. I also know that moderating comments is a tough job, and you can never please everybody, no matter how hard you try. So! I thought I would devise a nice form letter for people who have had their comments moderated to fill in, to make their complaints easier for all sides to deal with.
To:
LDHQ
Gt George St
London

From:
(type your name and address here, for example:
IB Whiny
Twatt
Orkney)

Date:________________

Dear Person In Charge of Internet Lib Demmery,

I wish to complain in the strongest possible terms about my treatment at the hands of your minions who moderate the comments on the Lib Dem Voice Website. This is because (please tick all that apply):
◻ I wanted to call the person who wrote the article names and they wouldn't let me.
◻ I wanted to call other commentors names and they wouldn't let me.
◻ I wanted to call the maintainers of the site names and they wouldn't let me.
◻ I was trying to drag the thread off into a discussion of my pet topic, rather than the topic the thread was on, which I find frankly boring. My pet topic is much better.
◻ I was pretending to be Nick Clegg for a laugh. They just can't handle hilarious banter!
◻ I hate the Lib Dems and I should be able to say so repeatedly on a Lib Dem website because that's what liberalism means!
◻ While I have no problem with most of the people who run Lib Dem Voice I have this weird aversion to Caron and Mary; I can't explain it. I'm definitely not a misogynist though!
◻ While I have no problem with most of the people who run Lib Dem Voice I have this weird aversion to Mark; I can't explain it. I'm definitely not a racist though!
◻ I don't understand the concept of a privately-owned unofficial website, and actually believe there IS a person in charge of all Internet Lib Demmery who can crack down on people
◻ Frankly I am just butthurt about somebody not catering to my every entitled whim.
I hope that you will give this matter your fullest attention, and if I have not heard back from you within 24 hours of me sending this letter, I reserve the right to piss and moan all over twitter and/or facebook.

yours sincerely,

IB Whiny
As a special extra service, I shall even include a form reply for whichever poor bugger at head office gets to open these letters
To:
IB Whiny
Twatt
Orkney

From:
LDHQ
Gt George St
London

Date:________________

Dear IB Whiny,

I refer you to the answer given in the case of Arkell vs Pressdram;

love from

The Person In Charge of Internet Lib Demmery

... And I think we can all now see why I do not get involved with modding on LDV.
The Blood is the Life for 02-02-2017

Thursday, February 2nd, 2017
miss_s_b:
10 Reasons Why Brexit Should Not Happen
Interesting list on reddit
MEP holds 'He's lying' sign behind Nigel Farage
What a shame that would be "unparliamentary language" in our own dear house of commons
Ken Clarke, gotta love him
I mean he's sometimes said bloody stupid things as well, but this is ace
US law enforcement has been infiltrated by white supremacists
also the pope shits in the woods
Universal Credit's IT Cock ups
depressing stuff
Queen could host Donald Trump in SCOTLAND to avoid protesters during his state visit predicts Alex Salmond
Alex you TROLL LMAO
USA to stop looking for white supremacist terrorists, and only hunt Islamic ones
Probably because the white supremacists are in charge now.
What I Did At Federal Conference Committee, by Jennie Rigg Aged 39 and a quarter

Wednesday, February 1st, 2017
miss_s_b:
  • I'm feeling cheerful
You may or may not have already seen the factual reports on Lib Dem Voice provided by Geoff and Zoe; I wanted to write something a bit more... human? Both of those reports contain lots of useful information, but it all seems a bit dry, and the relevance of it to the ordinary member might not be readily apparent1. I'm going to try and inject a bit more colour into things.

It was the best of committees, it was the worst of committees; it was the committee of wisdom, it was the committee of foolishness... )

ANYway...

I think I've gone long enough. Questions? Comments? Huge bottles of gin? Do feel free to pass them along...

oh, yeah, there's footnotes too )
Your suggestions please

Tuesday, January 31st, 2017
miss_s_b:
… for hot breakfast. We seem to have got into a bit of a rut with daughter, where it's either bacon OR sausages OR American pancakes. She doesn't like scrambled eggs, sadly. Anyway, I'd like to add some more things to my repertoire. What hot breakfasts do YOU eat?

(FCC report later this evening for those anxiously awaiting it, btw)
The Blood is the Life for 31-01-2017

Tuesday, January 31st, 2017
The Blood is the Life for 29-01-2017

Sunday, January 29th, 2017
miss_s_b:
I used to sneer at Lib Dems. Now I’ve joined them
Trump filed for reelection day he was inaugurated
I hate linking to Twitter threads, but this is important: tl;dr: Never done before. Candidate status lets him raise more $$ & limits critiques (from non profit organizations especially).
St. Louis Manifest (@Stl_Manifest):
tweeting a list of refugees the USA turned away in 1939 and what happened to them. Harrowing, but important.
Trump executive order: Victims of US entry ban tell their stories
eurgh :(
The Blood is the Life for 27-01-2017

Friday, January 27th, 2017
miss_s_b:
How Torture Works
Very Pointed Cartoon
I, for one, welcome our new fishy overlord
It'd be less disastrous than the humans, I suspect
White House drops its 'h' in misspelling of Theresa May's name
The Grauniad's theory on this is they were thinking of mother Teresa. My suspicion is it was more likely Teresa May the porn star…
The Blood is the Life for 26-01-2017

Thursday, January 26th, 2017
miss_s_b:
Is Simon Cowell to blame for the end of western civilisation?
Probably not, but this is a convincing argument that he's a contributing factor. (Article expanded from yesterday's Twitter thread, now with references and everything)
Man's best friend, bacteria's worst enemy: dog sniffs out superbug in Canadian hospital
dogs are the bestest
Workers from poorer backgrounds face "class earnings penalty"
…and OfC it's worse for women & BAME people because intersectionality
Parents short-changing girls on pocket money, survey shows
illustrative stock photo is illustrative
One for fellow lib dems
Second round of committee elections is up. Who wants to be chair of the campaign for gender balance?
Science subscription box for kids launched in the US
Greenpeace activists hang giant 'Resist' banner near White House

Uk to be investigated over treatment of EU nationals
OfC it won't m make any difference, as those who followed the UN investigation into our treatment of disabled ppl will know
petition to the British government: Make cooperation with Trump dependent on him adhering to human rights laws
It's unlikely to work, but it doesn't hurt to try
The Blood is the Life for 25-01-2017

Wednesday, January 25th, 2017
miss_s_b:
We should be kind to America's First Victim — Melania Trump
"Patriarchy is not a game any woman can win, and Melania is playing it on nightmare mode, in the version where you have to sleep with the end-level boss" Laurie is good at polemic, rather than rational argument, but there's a lot in this that pushes my buttons.
In which Karl Popper is entirely right
the one thing the tolerant should not tolerate is intolerance
Why IDS is wrong about everything
point by point forensic detail
How to punch Nazis
A user's guide
Dictionary definition of "Gove"
so, SO appropriate
An immigration officer's tale
Anyone who still thinks our immigration system is too soft should read this.
Twitter thread about how Simon Cowell is to blame for everything
No, really. It properly makes sense and everything. #NotJustMadRamblings
FCC hurdle 2: the paperwork

Tuesday, January 24th, 2017
miss_s_b:
  • I'm feeling busy
Guys, if you've been to LDConf you've surely seen the bundles of papers you get in the full conference pack? Imagine, oooo, about double that. And from what I have heard from more seasoned FCCers, this is not a particularly hefty meeting.

Going to need a ring binder per meeting by the looks of things. I mean theoretically I could do it all electronically, but between their insistence on using formats I don't use and therefore the lack of ease of note-taking, it was easier just to print it all out. YAY the environment!

FCC: not for the dyslexic.
FCC hurdle one: Getting to the meeting

Tuesday, January 24th, 2017
miss_s_b:
  • I'm feeling anxious
Airy Fairy LD assertion: London is easiest for meetings! Everyone can get there, and if you're poor you can always claim expenses!

Reality: In order to claim expenses, you have to:

1, have enough money to be able to pay out in the first place in the hopes that you'll get your money back at some unspecified date;
2, have enough money that the risk of your claim being rejected is bearable;
3, get receipts for everything. Getting receipts for Oyster Travel is FUN! Especially if you only use Oyster a couple of times a year and are crap at remembering log in details.
4, if you're far enough away that you can't do the travel and get to the meeting same day*, find a place to stay that falls below the nightly allowance cap**;
5, find the cheapest tickets for your travel; in central London, this necessitates using Oyster (see point 3) because Oyster is by far the cheapest way to travel.

Now, I don't know, maybe I'm being picky here, and maybe that's because of my various brain weasels (travel anxiety being high up on that list) and, yes, those ARE hurdles I CAN get over, but it's not the MOST accessible a meeting could be...

Anyway, meeting is on both Saturday AND Sunday, so I shall report back after.


*that's on occasions when the meeting doesn't run over 2 days anyway, OfC
**good luck doing this if you don't know anyone in London with a spare room or sofa, and eternal gratitude to the person letting me have their spare room this time - the only places I found that fell below the cap were 12 bed dormitories
Attn London Lib Dems: Crash Space Required - updated

Monday, January 2nd, 2017
miss_s_b:
  • I'm feeling aggravated
So, having read through the expenses regulations for federal committee members, I'm going to say two things:

1, I can see why they don't get many applicants from outside London or from the less-monied classes. I need written permission from the chair of my committee to claim for accommodation? Seriously? I live in Yorkshire, dudes. It's a two day meeting. What am I supposed to do, pick a bench outside King's Cross? FFS.

2, Any Londinium types, if you have a spare room that I could have for the evenings of Friday the 27th and Saturday the 28th of January, I would be most grateful. Because I cannot afford central London prices for a hotel on the off chance that the party might deign to reimburse me. And I'm NOT staying in a mixed dormitory for 12 people, which appears to be my only option to stick within budget even if I DID assume permission from the chair.

At least I'll be able to claim back for my train ticket…

UPDATE: Have now obtained crash space with a fellow committee member, thanks all xx
Archive Fic post #1

Monday, January 2nd, 2017
miss_s_b:
Title: An Unlikely Alliance
Rating: U
Prompt: Tarot Card #22: the Three of Wands
Era: Post-Doomsday, in the universe of Mickey, Rose, Pete and Jackie
Spoilers: None that I can think of.
Word Count: 1139
Notes: When this challenge was posted, I knew little of tarot (I now have my own deck and am learning fast and finding it fascinating), but I knew that a fair few members of my F-list knew about it, so I posted a "Help! What the hell do I do with the three of wands?" post. Somebody mentioned that one of this card's meanings can be "an unlikely alliance" and that reminded me of this plotbunny, which had been bouncing around my head for a while. Because the basic idea is a riff on [profile] tinuvielberen's superb and beautifully realised Doomsday Dimensions universe, I asked her to beta it. Many, many thanks to her for her insightful comments. The other acknowledgement I should give is to [profile] tweedygirl. I'm the long-term beta on her ongoing fic Paradigm Destiny, and it was in reading that fic that I first realised how well these two characters compliment each other.

This stands on its own, but it might end up having sequels. It's a beginning, definitely.

In which Mickey gets a visitor )
That's that done, then...

Monday, January 2nd, 2017
miss_s_b:
  • I'm feeling busy
Everything else I found had already been brought over.

I feel oddly sad, given that I hadn't even logged in to LJ in 2 years, and not posted there in 8. Ah well.
Due to interesting political situation in Soviet Russia...

Monday, January 2nd, 2017
miss_s_b:
  • I'm feeling busy
... I am finally deleting all traces of myself from LJ. A ready reckoner for those uninformed about the situation can be found here, if you're at all interested.

If you've had the urge to migrate here from LJ yourself, do comment below, especially if you're someone I know well. I made the move years ago, and while I do miss some aspects of LJ, there's loads that's better here, I promise.

The other thing you'll notice is that I'm migrating stuff over which I wrote, so there's going to be a few posts in the next hour or so. Hopefully I won't swamp any RSS feeds.
PSA: Twitter

Tuesday, December 27th, 2016
miss_s_b:
So I said something ill-thought-out on twitter, and it caused an argument with someone I really care about, and I just wanted it all to go away, but it didn't because while I was having the argument lots of other people were joining in on both sides, and the original ill-thought-out-tweet was being retweeted and it's all got too much.

So I've deleted my twitter account, apart from anything else, just to stop people RTing that tweet. I've got 30 days. I may reconsider.

YAY happy birthday to me.
The Blood is the Life for 27-12-2016

Tuesday, December 27th, 2016
miss_s_b:
miss_s_b | On DRIP and the wider implications for Lib Demmery, or how Julian Huppert broke my heart
My shame at my party's complicity in this isn't gig to go away any time soon
Revealed: British councils used Ripa to secretly spy on public | World news | The Guardian
RT @AnnieMachon: #RIPA abused by UK councils: As I wrote in 2008: What hope with #snooperscharter ?
"I went to a feminism class for boys"
How George Michael became one of the world's most important LGBT rights campaigners | The Independent
RT @THTorguk: Thank you to George Michael for all he did for the LGBT community and to educate about HIV. RIP George.
Instagram
If this book from the Tesco book swap shelf doesn't have Satan-worshipping Victorian lesbians in…
Twitter
RT @RinChupeco: Can somebody please make this happen
Vera Rubin, astronomer who helped find evidence of dark matter, dies at 88 | Science | The Guardian
RT @guardian: Vera Rubin, astronomer who helped find evidence of dark matter, dies at 88
Twitter
RT @mvanhulten: Terrorist deaths in W Europe 1970-2015. Chart by @datagraver. Starting date of #Schengen free movement added by me…
Instagram
My first birthday treat :)
Twitter
RT @ThatSabineGirl: On what unbiased journalism is and isn't.
Forced marriage victims are made to pay to go home to UK | Society | The Guardian
RT @artbyailbhe: Passport confiscated, too.
Twitter
RT @liberalfish: My kind of dog.
The Blood is the Life for 25-12-2016

Sunday, December 25th, 2016
miss_s_b:
Twitter
Here's @Winter__Eevee not QUITE understanding how The Cone Of Shame works
Twitter
Happy Roxy getting snuggled by @MargaretRigg1 :)
Instagram
In which @matgb attempts to eat a mince pie with an audience
Instagram
Grandma has gone home now & Roxy & Spike are sad (Spike tried to get into grandma's taxi he was so sad she was leaving)
Twitter
… God I miss the world that had Robin Williams in it. And David Bowie And Lemmy And Christopher Lee
Twitter
RT @FailsWork: Laying slabs like a boss.
Xmas on Spotify
In case you need it, here's my punk and metal Christmas playlist:
You are not alone
Christmas can be a very pressured time. If you need help, here are some UK-based charities who can help.
If you're feeling lonely this Christmas…
An excellent post by Den of Geek. Not everyone enjoys Christmas, they often have good reasons for Not enjoying Christmas, and let's just all try to be nice to each other, yeah?
The Blood is the Life for 24-12-2016

Saturday, December 24th, 2016
miss_s_b:
Lemmy Kilmister | Rare, weird & awesome celebrity photos
RT @thisisnotp0rn: Lemmy Kilmister as Santa Claus.
I’m not Sith, I’m Alt-Jedi, clarifies Darth Vader
I see DavyWavy is still writing the best @newsthump content:
Why we must demand brands stop funding hate
RT @StopFundingHate: Our op-ed for @gaystarnews about #StopFundingHate: #GoodwillToAll
The future is now. - Album on Imgur
RT @seanbamforth: This is interesting :
Tuition fee rise 'sneaked out' on website - BBC News
RT @JolyonMaugham: Merry Christmas from the Conservative Party to all A Level students.
Tory and Labour MPs gang up in bid to strip London Assembly of PR voting system | The Independent
RT @andrewducker: Tory and Labour MPs gang up in bid to strip London Assembly of PR voting system
Study of UK comedy panel shows finds just one all-female episode | Television & radio | The Guardian
RT @WillyGilder: Study of UK comedy panel shows finds just one all-female episode
Instagram
I must be under my blanket but also keeping an eye on proceedings at all times. Yes, I AM…
The Blood is the Life for 22-12-2016

Thursday, December 22nd, 2016
miss_s_b:
miss_s_b | The Blood is the Life for 21-12-2016
posted The Blood is the Life for 21-12-2016 to my dreamwidth blog
Twitter
RT @LordStras: Lib Dems fought long & hard to prevent mass surveillance in #IPAct. The war against huge invasion of our privacy is…
Twitter
RT @LibDemLords: LD Shadow Home Secretary @brianpaddick submitted a PNQ today on the #SnoopersCharter ruling, It was denied so Govt…
Twitter
The racists waving and smugly shouting "bye" make me way more scared than anyone speaking another language, @Delta…
Sneering at the workers | Flip Chart Fairy Tales
RT @FlipChartRick: Blogged: Sneering at the workers
Are oaths inclusive or exclusive? | History Today
RT @kenanmalik: ‘The reappearance of ‘state oaths’ suggests that the social contract that underpins political authority is in peril’
Lakeland Divided Ceramic Slow Cooker Pot
This morning has mostly involved filling the slow cooker with curry. I have 1 of these so I'm making a hot & a mild
Untitled (https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ukrockcommunity)
RT @LZZYHALE: Crowdfunding to help the staff of Team Rock who have all been made redundant 6 days before Christmas with no pay.
Twitter
RT @hot_News16: Team Rock bankrupt: FOUR music magazines close as 73 made redundant just before Xmas
Team Rock bankrupt: FOUR music magazines close as 73 made redundant just before Xmas - Hot News BreakHot News Break
RT @hot_News16: Team Rock bankrupt: FOUR music magazines close as 73 made redundant just before Xmas
Twitter
Holy crap that's amazing!
Twitter
RT @joeevanswrites: What a time to be alive. The Sec of State for Brexit just used the European Court of Justice to bring legal action…
Twitter
RT @Karimdiallo_: "Mississippi man" is a weird name to call a terrorist.
Twitter
RT @UKIPNFKN: How many of these early warning signs of #Fascism can you spot in today's #populist politics! #Brexit #UKIP #Trump
Twitter
Seriously, if you've got 99c, USian friends, this book is definitely worth a punt. I loved it.
Twitter
@caldersidecook
Twitter
RT @pennyb: Grindr exists; you don't need to troll food writers to get a pity shag.
Twitter
RT @MarieAnnUK: I just went to B&Q
Twitter
RT @BadSouthernRail: So, this is happening in Crystal Palace right now, and I'll thank you all not to laugh.
Twitter
@SimplyJenkins @BadSouthernRail
Twitter
RT @isislovecruft: SPOILER ALERT: they denied 100% of the patches with female-sounding pseudonyms
Twitter
RT @Anna_Mazz: Blimey. The @FT pulling no punches in their review of the worst business people of the year.
Twitter
Jesus wept
Twitter
RT @mushenska: The face of someone who has just had the Christmas card he was chewing confiscated
First Amendment Defense Act Openly Allows Discrimination To People Who Are LGBTQ+ – Affinity Magazine | For The Social Teen
RT @TheAffinityMag: First Amendment Defense Act Openly Allows Discrimination To People Who Are LGBTQ+:
Twitter
RT @TheAffinityMag: First Amendment Defense Act Openly Allows Discrimination To People Who Are LGBTQ+:
The Blood is the Life for 21-12-2016

Wednesday, December 21st, 2016
miss_s_b:
Twitter
RT @ThatSabineGirl: 'Straight'? HT @shonfaye for the screencap
The BAFTAs Set New Diversity Standards For Film Awards | IndieWire
RT @tauriqmoosa: Holy shit - new BAFTA rules: Films must show that they have worked to increase representation of minorities.
Twitter
RT @nickreeves9876: @BenedictAshton @david_standing Section 6 of the #EURef Briefing Paper says if the ref were mandatory a super-major…
Best of media corrections, 2016 edition – Poynter
RT @rhysblakely: Strong contender for correction of the year from The Times
Twitter
RT @rhysblakely: Strong contender for correction of the year from The Times
Twitter
Full of spoilers, but very apt
Untitled (https://www.gofundme.com/jocox?rcid=8c1a681f21a349b2b44b9098fc63c737)
RT @wesstreeting: Here's an excellent way to respond to the nastiness of Nigel Farage: #moreincommon #lovelikeJo
Twitter
RT @JoshButler: Muslim lawyer Mariam has been banned from FB for sharing some vile abuse she got No, the person ~who wrote it~ was…
John Major at Leveson: Rupert Murdoch told me to change policy on Europe - YouTube
RT @jpublik: Rupert Murdoch has written to Guardian claiming he never asks anything from any Prime Minister. This is John Major
Twitter
RT @mattsayward: Wow. The Daily Mail are hiding their apology to the Mahmood family in an ad unit so it doesn't load on devices with…
Twitter
RT @A_C_McGregor: More to the point, so it doesn't get indexed by search engines.
Twitter
Imagine saying something like this, even jokingly, about your spouse
Twitter
Here is a prime example of what I was talking about earlier: presenting Farage's comments as if they are legitimate…
Twitter
RT @JamesMelville: Want to get some hate? Just pop down to your local newsagent and buy some hate.
Twitter
RT @pointlesslettrs: 5 days before 2 children get to wake up for their first Christmas without their mum. I'd love to be funny and cle…
Twitter
RT @latentexistence: Ah, national ID cards by a different name. Please show your voter card to receive NHS treatment, citizen.
Twitter
RT @hrtbps: Incase you're blocked and/or it gets deleted and/or you don't want to give the DM ad revenue...
Twitter
RT @JohnRentoul: Tim Farron's question to the PM after her European Council statement yesterday
Page not found - Hansard Online
RT @JohnRentoul: Tim Farron's question to the PM after her European Council statement yesterday
The offices of The Daily Mail get blown to bits, in this must-read, hilarious crime caper novel | The Canary
RT @enterstageleft: The more people RT this glowing review and/or read the novel, the more cross Dacre (and Murdoch) will get. Fnarf.
Twitter
RT @JolyonMaugham: Polish members of the European Parliament will get to vote on Brexit. Welsh members of Westminster Parliament will…
Twitter
RT @SKZCartoons: New toon: "Shout". How #Brexit happened. The story in full. Apparently. FB: …
Twitter
RT @matthaig1: A thought about Katie Hopkins.
Twitter
@JYoolz good
IPL’s big buy Pawan Negi’s fall as sharp as his rise
@latentexistence IPL is cricket? … I'll get me coat ;)
Twitter
RT @pronounced_ing: Always an important read but especially relevant in light of the Cho/Swinton dustup. So much racism is TOTALLY "pol…
Twitter
RT @ChrisEvans: Just think for a second if these men yelled YOUR name while committing this despicable act. Would tweeting about SN…
Untitled (https://www.indy100.com/article/2016-bad-year-celebrity-deaths-graph-proof-statista-7484801)
RT @indy100: You’re not being paranoid – 2016 has been a bad year for celebrity deaths and here’s the graph to prove it
Twitter
RT @SikhPA: The day after @TheSun posted the image below, a man went out to "kill all Muslims". Yet @IpsoNews have CLEARED them…
Twitter
RT @Nick_Hanover: Guardian confirms what some of us said about DC's reasons for firing Renae De Liz and Ray Dillon…
Twitter
RT @WelshGasDoc: Farage-Banks-Delingpole-Mensch-Hopkins. The Axis of Arseholes.
Cambridge 'ghost roundabout' given eyes and mouth - BBC News
RT @speedbird1953: BBC News - Cambridge 'ghost roundabout' given eyes and mouth
Twitter
@Lin_Manuel you've got this to look forward to:
Twitter
RT @bimadew: lol, fry and laurie
Instagram
Spike's scruff gets some severe massaging when I'm watching university challenge. If I stop he…
Twitter
RT @vanbadham: Fascinating article; the gender socialisation of men hampers their medical performance.
14 Movies That Get Dismissed As Chick Flicks, But Shouldn't Be
RT @GDIGM: "Women can make, star in & enjoy movies that hold just as much depth & substance as those primarily by & for men."
Voters will be asked to show their passport or driving license to cast a ballot, Ministers are set to announce
RT @ManchesterNO2ID: Interesting that it's all about ID - there is no discussion about ensuring voting law is enforced? ?
Twitter
RT @kiyachis: I CAN ONLY ASPIRE TO BE THIS PETTY
Sowpods / check
@artbyailbhe I use this website
Twitter
@PembrokeSinclai I thank you @_BCT_
Twitter
RT @niall_gooch: Can't help but feel we're playing with fire here.
UKIP group ordered to repay €172,000 to EU by December 21 – POLITICO
RT @PatrickStrud: UKIP group ordered to repay €172,000 to EU by December 21 via @POLITICOEurope
Twitter
@emmaprice I have the technology
Twitter
@sevenhelz
