I'm feeling anxious

Airy Fairy LD assertion: London is easiest for meetings! Everyone can get there, and if you're poor you can always claim expenses!



Reality: In order to claim expenses, you have to:



1, have enough money to be able to pay out in the first place in the hopes that you'll get your money back at some unspecified date;

2, have enough money that the risk of your claim being rejected is bearable;

3, get receipts for everything. Getting receipts for Oyster Travel is FUN! Especially if you only use Oyster a couple of times a year and are crap at remembering log in details.

4, if you're far enough away that you can't do the travel and get to the meeting same day*, find a place to stay that falls below the nightly allowance cap**;

5, find the cheapest tickets for your travel; in central London, this necessitates using Oyster (see point 3) because Oyster is by far the cheapest way to travel.



Now, I don't know, maybe I'm being picky here, and maybe that's because of my various brain weasels (travel anxiety being high up on that list) and, yes, those ARE hurdles I CAN get over, but it's not the MOST accessible a meeting could be...



Anyway, meeting is on both Saturday AND Sunday, so I shall report back after.





*that's on occasions when the meeting doesn't run over 2 days anyway, OfC

**good luck doing this if you don't know anyone in London with a spare room or sofa, and eternal gratitude to the person letting me have their spare room this time - the only places I found that fell below the cap were 12 bed dormitories