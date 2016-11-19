 

The Blood is the Life for 19-11-2016

Saturday, November 19th, 2016 10:00 am
Twitter
@Jamesdbaker1 @A_C_McGregor interesting promoted tweet in my timeline this morning
Obama Reckons With a Trump Presidency - The New Yorker
RT @LeoHickman: In just a few short sentences, Obama nails it...
RT @LeoHickman: In just a few short sentences, Obama nails it...
RT @HerbariumDonna: Bess Harthan kept these amazing notebooks over decades, detailing her fungi finds along with exquisite illustration…
RT @_BCT_: One of our goals is to #Inspire others to join us in speaking up for #bats ! Our number of supporters keeps growing…
George Takei: They interned my family. Don’t let them do it to Muslims. - The Washington Post
Beautiful, poignant, heartfelt plea from @GeorgeTakei here:
RT @LettersOfNote: Fascist Oswald Mosley was born 120yrs ago today. Here's Bertrand Russell telling him to shove it - a letter I've th…
RT @Barack_and_Joe: Biden: I love Barack Michelle: Me too, Joe Biden: (Leans in way to close) If you hurt him I will end you.
RT @_youhadonejob1: You Had One Job!
RT @ColinYeo1: Supreme Court allows Scottish and Welsh governments to intervene in Art 50 case and expats and workers’ union too
RT @jennirsl: Oh, and satire is dead...
RT @KojoRTE: Police will be legally able to: - hack your phone - search ur web history - use keyloggers Rainy Fascist Island is…
RT @Scientists4EU: Huge vote to support Sarah Olney (@sarahjolney1) as pro-EU candidate in Richmond vs Brexiteer Zac Goldsmith. Follow…
RT @BrendanSasso: Obama walking through the ruins of democracy feels a bit on-the-nose at the moment.
Another one of those "chance would be a fine thing" moments @ M42 motorway
I win!
