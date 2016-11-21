miss_s_b
Crikey, norovirus is HORRIBLE, isn't it?
Saturday morning I was right as rain.
Saturday lunchtime I felt a bit queasy. Two minutes later I had to fight my way to the loo and (if you're not strong of stomach look away now)
… was projectile vomiting so hard it was coming out of not just my mouth, not just my nose, but my EYES.
The rest of Saturday and up to Sunday afternoon I couldn't even keep water down.
Sunday afternoon I managed a yogurt.
Sunday evening I managed a plain chicken breast, then got overconfident and tried to eat a funsize bag of skittles. Skittles caused puke-o-rama.
About 2am I managed a bagel. It stayed down but I felt awful.
About an hour ago a cheese spread sandwich. I still feel queasy.
On top of all that I am highly infectious so I can't have hugs, and won't be able to have hugs for two days after symptoms subside.
Guys, you all know how I love food and hugs.
This is the worst torture EVER.
I have done that TMI thing before. All the sympathy.
*virtual germ-free hugs*
Also also I am already getting resentful responses from Certain People when I ask them to sort things out that I would happily do myself were I not infectious... :(
You're getting better, keep it up and it won't be long before you're back to nomming and hugging
*shamefaced*
"Skittles caused puke-o-rama."
Lends new meaning to the slogan "Taste the Rainbow"...
Less flippantly, {virtual hugs} and get well soon. x
The captcha thing I had for the previous comment was "Edward's name is?"...
... I tried to say "Edward, unless it is actually Albert and he has just ascended the throne." but it didn't like that...
I had it myself about eight (I think?) years ago now, and it really was super-grim. I found it was a good week before I felt anything like normal again, because of how weak it leaves you. Nothing for it but to lie on the sofa watching Doctor Who in the meantime, I'm afraid! ;-)
(And if you do come to Holly and Eve's joint birthday party on Saturday, you'll get extra food and hugs to make up for the ones you didn't get).
I had that pleasure a few years back. My body has never made sounds like that again. Fortunately.