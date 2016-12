Crikey, norovirus is HORRIBLE, isn't it?Saturday morning I was right as rain.Saturday lunchtime I felt a bit queasy. Two minutes later I had to fight my way to the loo and (if you're not strong of stomach look away now)… was projectile vomiting so hard it was coming out of not just my mouth, not just my nose, but my EYES.The rest of Saturday and up to Sunday afternoon I couldn't even keep water down.Sunday afternoon I managed a yogurt.Sunday evening I managed a plain chicken breast, then got overconfident and tried to eat a funsize bag of skittles. Skittles caused puke-o-rama.About 2am I managed a bagel. It stayed down but I felt awful.About an hour ago a cheese spread sandwich. I still feel queasy.On top of all that I am highly infectious so I can't have hugs, and won't be able to have hugs for two days after symptoms subside.Guys, you all know how I love food and hugs.This is the worst torture EVER.