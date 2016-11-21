 

Norovirus

Monday, November 21st, 2016 11:43 am
miss_s_b: (Britishness: Tea)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
  • I'm feeling Vomit-tastic
  • My location is Bed
  • I can hear Radio 4
Crikey, norovirus is HORRIBLE, isn't it?

Saturday morning I was right as rain.
Saturday lunchtime I felt a bit queasy. Two minutes later I had to fight my way to the loo and (if you're not strong of stomach look away now)


… was projectile vomiting so hard it was coming out of not just my mouth, not just my nose, but my EYES.

The rest of Saturday and up to Sunday afternoon I couldn't even keep water down.
Sunday afternoon I managed a yogurt.
Sunday evening I managed a plain chicken breast, then got overconfident and tried to eat a funsize bag of skittles. Skittles caused puke-o-rama.
About 2am I managed a bagel. It stayed down but I felt awful.
About an hour ago a cheese spread sandwich. I still feel queasy.

On top of all that I am highly infectious so I can't have hugs, and won't be able to have hugs for two days after symptoms subside.

Guys, you all know how I love food and hugs.
This is the worst torture EVER.
This post has been tagged:
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post
Flat | Top-Level Comments Only

Date: Monday, November 21st, 2016 12:03 pm (UTC)
hollymath: drawing in black of owl wearing big red glasses.Words on its belly:"it's not about how you look, it's about how you see" (Default)
From: [personal profile] hollymath
Oh sweetheart.

I have done that TMI thing before. All the sympathy.

*virtual germ-free hugs*

Date: Monday, November 21st, 2016 01:01 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Also: Holly is stopping at her dad's so she doesn't get infected, so I'm having to do all the organisation I normally do but remotely and with no feedback.

Also also I am already getting resentful responses from Certain People when I ask them to sort things out that I would happily do myself were I not infectious... :(

Date: Monday, November 21st, 2016 06:01 pm (UTC)
hollymath: drawing in black of owl wearing big red glasses.Words on its belly:"it's not about how you look, it's about how you see" (Default)
From: [personal profile] hollymath
All the sympathy. Maybe strategically hug Certain People before you stop being contagious? ;)

Date: Monday, November 21st, 2016 12:20 pm (UTC)
londonkds: (Default)
From: [personal profile] londonkds
Oh that's horrible, hope you're better soon. I had it two weeks ago, fortunately not too bad but I then gave it to my father who had it much worse.

Date: Monday, November 21st, 2016 01:02 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
I got it off my dad, and he's had it even worse, the poor bugger

Date: Monday, November 21st, 2016 12:23 pm (UTC)
missdiane: (Default)
From: [personal profile] missdiane
Aw, you silly girl, thinking you could go from bland chicken to a big ol' thing of sweets.

You're getting better, keep it up and it won't be long before you're back to nomming and hugging

Date: Monday, November 21st, 2016 01:03 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
it was a fun size bag, it only had about 10 skittles in! But yes it was silly.

*shamefaced*

Date: Monday, November 21st, 2016 12:25 pm (UTC)
From: (Anonymous)
that there oneexwidow...

"Skittles caused puke-o-rama."

Lends new meaning to the slogan "Taste the Rainbow"...

Less flippantly, {virtual hugs} and get well soon. x

Date: Monday, November 21st, 2016 01:07 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Puke came out a disappointing brown rather than rainbow coloured :(

Date: Monday, November 21st, 2016 12:27 pm (UTC)
From: (Anonymous)
That there oneexwidow again.

The captcha thing I had for the previous comment was "Edward's name is?"...

... I tried to say "Edward, unless it is actually Albert and he has just ascended the throne." but it didn't like that...

Date: Monday, November 21st, 2016 12:32 pm (UTC)
ext_550458: (Default)
From: [identity profile] strange-complex.livejournal.com
Oh god, your eyes, seriously? Yikes! I didn't even know that was possible. :-(

I had it myself about eight (I think?) years ago now, and it really was super-grim. I found it was a good week before I felt anything like normal again, because of how weak it leaves you. Nothing for it but to lie on the sofa watching Doctor Who in the meantime, I'm afraid! ;-)

Date: Monday, November 21st, 2016 01:05 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
I've been watching lots of fattening food cookery programmes because I'm a masochist

Date: Monday, November 21st, 2016 12:45 pm (UTC)
nadriel: (Default)
From: [personal profile] nadriel
Erk- sounds horrible! Hope you feel better soon...*sends virtual hugs*

Date: Monday, November 21st, 2016 01:05 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Thank you lovely xx

Date: Monday, November 21st, 2016 01:07 pm (UTC)
From: [identity profile] newandrewhickey.livejournal.com
All the sympathy. I had it New Year's Eve 2007/New Years 2008, and it was memorably horrible -- but the good thing is it passes very quickly. Get well soon.
(And if you do come to Holly and Eve's joint birthday party on Saturday, you'll get extra food and hugs to make up for the ones you didn't get).

Date: Monday, November 21st, 2016 03:50 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
I am hoping to make it to that, yes

Date: Monday, November 21st, 2016 05:11 pm (UTC)
hollymath: drawing in black of owl wearing big red glasses.Words on its belly:"it's not about how you look, it's about how you see" (Default)
From: [personal profile] hollymath
Yay!

Date: Monday, November 21st, 2016 02:40 pm (UTC)
sfred: (Default)
From: [personal profile] sfred
:-( I hope you feel better soon.

Date: Monday, November 21st, 2016 03:50 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
I see you decided to go for it :)

Date: Monday, November 21st, 2016 04:29 pm (UTC)
sfred: (Default)
From: [personal profile] sfred
I did :-)

Date: Monday, November 21st, 2016 07:47 pm (UTC)
sir_guinglain: (Default)
From: [personal profile] sir_guinglain
Aarghk! I'm glad I've never had this. Yet. I hope it really is passing.

Date: Monday, November 21st, 2016 10:56 pm (UTC)
andrewducker: (Default)
From: [personal profile] andrewducker
Yeek! I hope it fucks off smartly, and you can get back to eating and hugging.

Date: Tuesday, November 22nd, 2016 02:24 pm (UTC)
von_geisterhand: (Default)
From: [personal profile] von_geisterhand
Hugs. :-(
I had that pleasure a few years back. My body has never made sounds like that again. Fortunately.
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post
Flat | Top-Level Comments Only

About This Blog

picture of Jennie Rigg

Hello! I'm Jennie (known to many as SB, due to my handle, or The Yorksher Gob because of my old blog's name). This blog is my public face; click here for a list of all the other places you can find me on t'interwebs.






Flattr this

Ebuzzing - Top Blogs Ebuzzing - Top Blogs - Politics





Goodreads: Book reviews, recommendations, and discussion




==================
Charities I support:

The Survivors' Trust - donate here
DogsTrust - donate here
CAB - donate here

==================


Creative Commons License
Miss SB by Jennie Rigg is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Non-Commercial-No Derivative Works 2.0 UK: England & Wales License.
Based on a work at miss-s-b.dreamwidth.org.

Please note that any and all opinions expressed in this blog are subject to random change at whim my own, and not necessarily representative of my party, or any of the constituent parts thereof (except myself, obviously).

Printed by Dreamwidth Studios, Maryland USA. Promoted by Jennie Rigg, of Brighouse, West Yorkshire.

Active Entries

Useful links for readers:

Interesting Posts by Me:

If Reading's not Enough:

December 2016

M T W T F S S
    12 3 4
56 7 8 91011
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
1920 21 22232425
262728293031 

Most Popular Tags

Expand Cut Tags

No cut tags

Style Credit

Page generated Thursday, December 22nd, 2016 04:40 pm
Powered by Dreamwidth Studios