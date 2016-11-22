 

The Blood is the Life for 22-11-2016

Tuesday, November 22nd, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
Ginger and Garlic Grater
@thalestral @hollyamory My favourite thing at the mo is one of these little saucer things for grating fresh ginger
Trump poised to violate Constitution his first day in office, George W. Bush’s ethics lawyer says
RT @JuddLegum: 4. Only way out, according to Bush's ethics lawyer, is for Trump to sell or give away hotel before taking office
hollymath | Jennie Rigg from Calderdale, standing for FCC
Note to self: filling in questionnaires about why you're standing for FCC when poorly may be sub optimal
miss_s_b | Norovirus
posted Norovirus to my dreamwidth blog
Dear liberal friends: you do not have the tools to fight Trump. | Milena Popova
In which @elmyra makes some very good points (NB American definition of Liberal)
Crowds lined the streets as Lamplighter parade illuminated Todmorden - Halifax Courier
RT @Reporter_Ian: Crowds lined the streets as Lamplighter parade illuminated #Todmorden (with pretty pictures)
Trump's Health Secretary Nominee: LGBT Rights Have Negative Health Impact | NewNowNext
RT @GeorgeTakei: This is sickening. LGBTs are not a health risk to others, and our rights are as inalienable as any others.
Twitter
RT @bookishwgc: Cambridge University's reaction to Brexit. However successful it is, the damage to science networks is incalculable.
Hitler salutes and white supremacism: a weekend with the 'alt-right' | World news | The Guardian
RT @MartinBelam: The media are calling the so-called "alt-right" by their proper name - well, we are, anyway
Britain's colonial shame: Slave-owners given huge payouts after abolition | The Independent
I wish all those who tried to tell me we never had slavery in the UK on @libdemvoice last week would read this:
How much is your wife worth...?
… and this, for that matter
House Passes Bill That Lets Government Contractors Fire People For Being LGBT | The Huffington Post
RT @Nissemus: The House just passed a bill that lets government contractors fire people for being LGBT
The great northern brain drain: 'I daydream about moving back' | UK news | The Guardian
RT @helenpidd: What is it like moving back to the north of England? I tell all (scroll down after @beccanicholson's lovely lament)
Drinks giant Diageo workers to strike in run up to Christmas - ITV News
If you drink any Diageo brands (there are lots) it might be worth stocking up
NASA's 'Impossible' EmDrive Could Actually Work, Even If It Breaks The Laws Of Physics
One of those stories you WANT to be true
bandit9 EVE motorcycle is a slick liquid black bullet
Waaaaaaaaaaaant
Foods to Never Reheat in a Microwave | Reader's Digest
Particularly with rice "never reheat" does not need "in a microwave" (mmmmm clostridium)
We Finally Know How London's Famous Killer Fog Formed | Gizmodo UK
This is fascinating
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post
Flat | Top-Level Comments Only

Date: Tuesday, November 22nd, 2016 02:08 pm (UTC)
tree_and_leaf: Isolated tree in leaf, against blue sky. (Default)
From: [personal profile] tree_and_leaf
I've had one of those saucer graters for a while - absolutely brilliant!

Date: Tuesday, November 22nd, 2016 09:58 pm (UTC)
pensnest: Chris Kirkpatrick stares at lasers, caption 'Really?' (Chris really?)
From: [personal profile] pensnest
I too have a little garlic saucer, and it is a neat little thing!

I find it hard to get my mind around the idea that 'liberal' is a term of abuse in the US. It's so weird.

The other stuff is... Too Big. Argh.
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post
Flat | Top-Level Comments Only

About This Blog

picture of Jennie Rigg

Hello! I'm Jennie (known to many as SB, due to my handle, or The Yorksher Gob because of my old blog's name). This blog is my public face; click here for a list of all the other places you can find me on t'interwebs.






Flattr this

Ebuzzing - Top Blogs Ebuzzing - Top Blogs - Politics





Goodreads: Book reviews, recommendations, and discussion




==================
Charities I support:

The Survivors' Trust - donate here
DogsTrust - donate here
CAB - donate here

==================


Creative Commons License
Miss SB by Jennie Rigg is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Non-Commercial-No Derivative Works 2.0 UK: England & Wales License.
Based on a work at miss-s-b.dreamwidth.org.

Please note that any and all opinions expressed in this blog are subject to random change at whim my own, and not necessarily representative of my party, or any of the constituent parts thereof (except myself, obviously).

Printed by Dreamwidth Studios, Maryland USA. Promoted by Jennie Rigg, of Brighouse, West Yorkshire.

Active Entries

Useful links for readers:

Interesting Posts by Me:

If Reading's not Enough:

December 2016

M T W T F S S
    12 3 4
56 7 8 91011
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
1920 21 22232425
262728293031 

Most Popular Tags

Expand Cut Tags

No cut tags

Style Credit

Page generated Thursday, December 22nd, 2016 04:35 pm
Powered by Dreamwidth Studios