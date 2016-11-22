The Blood is the Life for 22-11-2016Tuesday, November 22nd, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b
- Ginger and Garlic Grater
- @thalestral @hollyamory My favourite thing at the mo is one of these little saucer things for grating fresh ginger
- Trump poised to violate Constitution his first day in office, George W. Bush’s ethics lawyer says
- RT @JuddLegum: 4. Only way out, according to Bush's ethics lawyer, is for Trump to sell or give away hotel before taking office
- hollymath | Jennie Rigg from Calderdale, standing for FCC
- Note to self: filling in questionnaires about why you're standing for FCC when poorly may be sub optimal
- miss_s_b | Norovirus
- posted Norovirus to my dreamwidth blog
- Dear liberal friends: you do not have the tools to fight Trump. | Milena Popova
- In which @elmyra makes some very good points (NB American definition of Liberal)
- Crowds lined the streets as Lamplighter parade illuminated Todmorden - Halifax Courier
- RT @Reporter_Ian: Crowds lined the streets as Lamplighter parade illuminated #Todmorden (with pretty pictures)
- Trump's Health Secretary Nominee: LGBT Rights Have Negative Health Impact | NewNowNext
- RT @GeorgeTakei: This is sickening. LGBTs are not a health risk to others, and our rights are as inalienable as any others.
- RT @bookishwgc: Cambridge University's reaction to Brexit. However successful it is, the damage to science networks is incalculable.
- Hitler salutes and white supremacism: a weekend with the 'alt-right' | World news | The Guardian
- RT @MartinBelam: The media are calling the so-called "alt-right" by their proper name - well, we are, anyway
- Britain's colonial shame: Slave-owners given huge payouts after abolition | The Independent
- I wish all those who tried to tell me we never had slavery in the UK on @libdemvoice last week would read this:
- How much is your wife worth...?
- … and this, for that matter
- House Passes Bill That Lets Government Contractors Fire People For Being LGBT | The Huffington Post
- RT @Nissemus: The House just passed a bill that lets government contractors fire people for being LGBT
- The great northern brain drain: 'I daydream about moving back' | UK news | The Guardian
- RT @helenpidd: What is it like moving back to the north of England? I tell all (scroll down after @beccanicholson's lovely lament)
- Drinks giant Diageo workers to strike in run up to Christmas - ITV News
- If you drink any Diageo brands (there are lots) it might be worth stocking up
- NASA's 'Impossible' EmDrive Could Actually Work, Even If It Breaks The Laws Of Physics
- One of those stories you WANT to be true
- bandit9 EVE motorcycle is a slick liquid black bullet
- Waaaaaaaaaaaant
- Foods to Never Reheat in a Microwave | Reader's Digest
- Particularly with rice "never reheat" does not need "in a microwave" (mmmmm clostridium)
- We Finally Know How London's Famous Killer Fog Formed | Gizmodo UK
- This is fascinating
I find it hard to get my mind around the idea that 'liberal' is a term of abuse in the US. It's so weird.
The other stuff is... Too Big. Argh.