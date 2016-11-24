The Blood is the Life for 24-11-2016Thursday, November 24th, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b
- UK to censor online videos of 'non-conventional' sex acts | Technology | The Guardian
- RT @guardiantech: UK to censor online videos of 'non-conventional' sex acts
- RT @VictoriaPeckham: Why I respectfully declined the "Woman's Voice" award at this morning's #eiCA16.
- RT @charltonbrooker: LET'S FIND THE OWNER OF THIS PHONE SO ONE VAGUELY NICE THING HAS HAPPENED IN 2016
- RT @CarolineLucas: Details behind so-called 'good news'. Working families still losing out & minimum wage projections DOWN not up…
- RT @TorstenBell: Here's the family impacts - single parents still lose up to £2800 from work allowance cuts while some only gain up…
- RT @spxncxrx: petty level: expert
- UK to censor online videos of 'non-conventional' sex acts | Technology | The Guardian
- RT @MylesJackman: "Bill a ‘prurient’ intervention that will take Britain’s censorship regime back to pre-internet era" Please RT.
- This makes me feel better about my sweary rant from earlier
- RT @PME_Politics: Knew I'd seen this whole "wow it's education?!" thing before - I graphed it on Brexit night. Y'all plagiarising me,…
- Thread
- RT @PennyRed: Hey @neilhimself I made you something.
- Most students can’t tell the difference between sponsored content and real news - The Verge
- RT @youngvulgarian: Well that's worrying:
- RT @youngvulgarian: Well that's worrying:
- The Sun and Daily Mail accused of 'fuelling prejudice' in report on rising racist violence and hate speech in UK | The Independent
- RT @StopFundingHate: Earlier this year the Daily Mail & Sun were name-checked in an international report on hate speech & discrimination
- RT @fractalbears: "UK to censor online videos of 'non-conventional' sex acts"
- Cronos - Google Search
- @matthewailin @MartinBelam @guardian suspicion: Cronos after film, not God (although that's a scarab not a spider)
- Happy birthday Doctor Who.
When are you coming to rescue us?
It's getting kind of urgent.
- RT @Michael1979: I'll be honest. I didn't think a "Nazis were bad" tweet would lead to me being lectured. I was, of course, mistaken
- What I don't get about this: why is the Express not in there too? They brown-enveloping the UN or something?
- Get thee behind me Satan.
- RT @StopFundingHate: The Express were name-checked when the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights raised concerns about "extremist media…
- ba-dum-TISH
- Here's a train company bravely starting a discussion about neuroplasticity & sexism. That IS what you were doing,…
- RT @SciWriBy: "Non conventional" seems to be "things someone drawing up the list found icky..." This disproportionately affects q…
- RT @Jack_Dudgeon: Does this mean people are finally realising that the Tory austerity strategy isn't working for anyone but the rich?
- RT @garethlpowell: Happy 53rd birthday to Doctor Who. A very British champion of freedom, individuality and the right to be curious.
- Why @SawbonesHex of course
- @A_C_McGregor would you accept your name spelt slightly wrong for a 20k majority?
- RT @leedargue: It absolutely is. And money taken from #Educaiton budget - so THAT's further hit too. Absolute total shambles. Sham…
- RT @SamMichaelC: 53 years ago today the @BBC's youngest sole female producer V. Lambert and first Indian-born director W.Hussein cre…
- RT @ManVsPink: Loving these blind bag minifigs from the @LEGOBatmanMovie - is it bad that the pinks ones are my favourites?
- RT @TomChivers: Theresa May is defending NHS passport checks by talking about health tourism. Please read this on why that's silly…
- RT @JamesMelville: Since 2010, the national debt has risen by £600 billion.
Tory-led austerity has failed. #AutumnStatement
- RT @sundersays: The jury have needed little time to reach a verdict in the trial of Thomas Mair, accused of the murder of Jo Cox MP
- The slow-burning hatred that led Thomas Mair to murder Jo Cox | UK news | The Guardian
- RT @peterwalker99: The context and background to the murder of Jo Cox is chilling and important
- Far-right extremists now a majority of referrals to anti-terrorism programme in some parts of UK | Political Scrapbook
- RT @mrjamesob: He's no one off: Far-right extremists now a majority of referrals to anti-terrorism programme in some parts of UK
- RT @SophieBridger: Outside Liverpool St Station is a statue remembering the children saved through the Kinder transport. In 2016 this…
- RT @stuartmillar159: CPS statement on Thomas Mair
- RT @ms_peaceweaver: You don't get disabled people into work by cutting their benefits, you get them into work by aggressively targeting…
- RT @GinFestival: COMPETITION ENDS TODAY
FREE 2 of the hottest tickets in town for one lucky gin lover.
TO ENTER click:…
- #AutumnStatement reaction: Roxy & I are catching up on Rick & Morty
- RT @Rachael_Swindon: Did you know this? A perfect example of what a one-sided Tory media can do if you do as they tell you.
- RT @tompeck: Or, £12,643.68 per Brexit vote...#takebackcontrol
- RT @Scriptonite: Can't watch this without crying. The words of her husband say it all. This is why the far-right have to be confront…
- Home - Villa Farm Shop
- @caldersidecook
- I just bought some of this today and it's yummy
- This is a cool knowledge thing
- RT @McKelvie: YER IN WIZZARD, HARRY
- RT @MrMo_J: Gritt Eklund
- RT @Burtonish_: Vincent Price, Boris Karloff & Peter Lorre with director Jacques Tourneur | Comedy of Terrors 1963
- RT @SarahRoseCrook: Male MP (1 of the 455 male MPs) Complains About Silencing of Men In Unknown Newspaper, The Times (in which 82% of f…