 

The Blood is the Life for 25-11-2016

Friday, November 25th, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
Daily Mail trying hard to avoid saying Thomas Mair agreed with everything they write
RT @mrjamesob: Daily Mail trying hard to avoid saying Thomas Mair agreed with everything they write - via @newsthump
Brexit simulated in new Football Manager game - BBC News
RT @jwsal: Funniest thing I've seen all day and entirely true apparently. #Brexit #Football #Nightmare
How much are black ideas worth? – Media Diversified
RT @WritersofColour: Black people put out ideas- but who gets the recognition & the cheque?...
Instagram
Doing parental duty @ Bradford Cathedral
Twitter
RT @bbcquestiontime: Tim Farron said that Nigel Farage does not speak for British values #bbcqt
Twitter
RT @ProfFalken: This wins the internet today...
Twitter
OMG THE DAY MUST BE MARKED
Twitter
RT @hrtbps:
