 

The Blood is the Life for 26-11-2016

Saturday, November 26th, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
We Tracked Down A Fake-News Creator In The Suburbs. Here's What We Learned | CPR
RT @JohnRentoul: Catch-Up. Extraordinary report on how fake news works – NPR HT @JamesTapsfield
Dark Star Six Hop - 1001 Beers You Must Try Before You Die, Beer #80 - YouTube
If you'd like to admire my many chins, I'm a special guest on @LiberalJames's beer review channel here:
‘Just about managing’ is about time as well as money – Medium
RT @lizgreenhalgh: 'Just about managing' is about time as well as money. Consumer policymakers should remember that:
Why are some of us better at handling contradictory information than others? – Research Digest
RT @andrewducker: Why are some of us better at handling contradictory information than others?
Instagram
Dad in standard position with Pippin & Freddie
Repeal the new Surveillance laws (Investigatory Powers Act) - Petitions
RT @TheWeebl: In the U.K? Ask yourself. Why does the DVLA need to see my web history? Then if you've any sense sign this.
Three Wisconsin Counties Just Admitted They Padded Trump's Win With Fake Votes
RT @FLXobsv: Three Wisconsin Counties Just Admitted They Padded Trump's Win With Fake Votes
Everyone who can now see your entire internet history, including the taxman, DWP and Food Standards Agency | The Independent
RT @latentexistence: Everyone who can now see your entire internet history, including the taxman, DWP and Food Standards Agency
