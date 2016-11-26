The Blood is the Life for 26-11-2016Saturday, November 26th, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b
- We Tracked Down A Fake-News Creator In The Suburbs. Here's What We Learned | CPR
- RT @JohnRentoul: Catch-Up. Extraordinary report on how fake news works – NPR HT @JamesTapsfield
- Dark Star Six Hop - 1001 Beers You Must Try Before You Die, Beer #80 - YouTube
- If you'd like to admire my many chins, I'm a special guest on @LiberalJames's beer review channel here:
- ‘Just about managing’ is about time as well as money – Medium
- RT @lizgreenhalgh: 'Just about managing' is about time as well as money. Consumer policymakers should remember that:
- Why are some of us better at handling contradictory information than others? – Research Digest
- RT @andrewducker: Why are some of us better at handling contradictory information than others?
- Dad in standard position with Pippin & Freddie
- Repeal the new Surveillance laws (Investigatory Powers Act) - Petitions
- RT @TheWeebl: In the U.K? Ask yourself. Why does the DVLA need to see my web history? Then if you've any sense sign this.
- Three Wisconsin Counties Just Admitted They Padded Trump's Win With Fake Votes
- RT @FLXobsv: Three Wisconsin Counties Just Admitted They Padded Trump's Win With Fake Votes
- Everyone who can now see your entire internet history, including the taxman, DWP and Food Standards Agency | The Independent
- RT @latentexistence: Everyone who can now see your entire internet history, including the taxman, DWP and Food Standards Agency