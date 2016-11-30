The Blood is the Life for 30-11-2016Wednesday, November 30th, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b
- EU amazed that Brexit plan covers whole side of A4
- 'Snoopers law creates security nightmare' - BBC News
- What fresh hell is this? Council budgets are so slashed that crossing patrols have to be commercially sponsored?
- Niggle Faridge: the Blue WKD of politics
- Vegans furious as Bank of England admits ‘trace’ of animal fat in £5 notes
- … wait RENDERED BEEF FAT? Has anyone told the Hindus? And is it halal or kosher? That's not just vegans you're bothering there, royal mint!
- This 'Addams Family' LEGO Mansion Might Become Reality! [Pics]
- Waaaaaaaaaant
- How you can turn a lie into a truth (according to the sinister Brexit playbook) - Articles - The New European
- The Sun registered as an official Leave campaign group and spent £96,000 on Brexit campaigning | The Independent
- "Sensible bum-wipers! I have no control over THEM!" #ObscurePleasanceReferencesFTW
- Liam Fox Accused Of Conflict Of Interest As His "Political Soulmate" Takes Senior Trade Role - BuzzFeed News
- Open Rights Group - TfL needs to give passengers the full picture on WiFi collection scheme
- BBC Radio 4 - Drama, How the Marquis Got His Coat Back
- Kellogg's pulls advertising from Brietbart
- We polled Remain voters - this is what they told us - New Economics Foundation
- In a final betrayal of the Cadbury brand, Kraft has quietly abandoned its promise to stick with Fairtrade | The Independent
- The Pool | News & Views - Are we now persecuted for speaking up for the vulnerable?
- DUP's Clarke did not know heterosexuals could contract HIV - BBC News
- RT @DALIAMALEK: All women, regardless of persuasion, should feel threatened by legislation that dictates what women can & can't wear
- Oh for pity's sake Nestlé.