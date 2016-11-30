 

The Blood is the Life for 30-11-2016

Wednesday, November 30th, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
EU amazed that Brexit plan covers whole side of A4
RT @thedailymash: EU amazed that Brexit plan covers whole side of A4
'Snoopers law creates security nightmare' - BBC News
RT @zoeimogen: 'Snoopers law creates security nightmare', says web's inventor
Twitter
What fresh hell is this? Council budgets are so slashed that crossing patrols have to be commercially sponsored?
Twitter
Niggle Faridge: the Blue WKD of politics
Vegans furious as Bank of England admits ‘trace’ of animal fat in £5 notes
… wait RENDERED BEEF FAT? Has anyone told the Hindus? And is it halal or kosher? That's not just vegans you're bothering there, royal mint!
This 'Addams Family' LEGO Mansion Might Become Reality! [Pics]
Waaaaaaaaaant
How you can turn a lie into a truth (according to the sinister Brexit playbook) - Articles - The New European
RT @Nissemus: This is very interesting on how lies worked in the referendum.
The Sun registered as an official Leave campaign group and spent £96,000 on Brexit campaigning | The Independent
RT @SiobhanFenton: The Sun registered as an official Leave campaign group and spent £96,000 on Brexit campaigning
Twitter
"Sensible bum-wipers! I have no control over THEM!" #ObscurePleasanceReferencesFTW
Liam Fox Accused Of Conflict Of Interest As His "Political Soulmate" Takes Senior Trade Role - BuzzFeed News
RT @jamesrbuk: Liam Fox accused of creating conflict of interest after his "political soulmate" takes senior trade role.
Open Rights Group - TfL needs to give passengers the full picture on WiFi collection scheme
RT @OpenRightsGroup: TfL is tracking people's phones in Tube stations without properly telling them what they're doing or how to opt out
BBC Radio 4 - Drama, How the Marquis Got His Coat Back
RT @rdpixie: Theres only 5 nights left to listen to How the Marquis Got His Coat Back - awesome bedtime story by @neilhimself
Kellogg's pulls advertising from Brietbart
RT @slpng_giants: Wow. This is the one we've been waiting for. This is what progress looks like. Thanks Giants! Thanks @KelloggsUS!
We polled Remain voters - this is what they told us - New Economics Foundation
RT @Nissemus: Hey, everyone! More shitty news! > We polled Remain voters – this is what they told us -
In a final betrayal of the Cadbury brand, Kraft has quietly abandoned its promise to stick with Fairtrade | The Independent
RT @sajeraj: In a final betrayal of the Cadbury brand, its owners Kraft have abandoned their promise to stick with Fairtrade
The Pool | News & Views - Are we now persecuted for speaking up for the vulnerable?
DUP's Clarke did not know heterosexuals could contract HIV - BBC News
RT @PatrickStrud: Ladies and gentlemen I give you... The DUP: BBC News - DUP's Clarke did not know heterosexuals could contract HIV
Twitter
RT @DALIAMALEK: All women, regardless of persuasion, should feel threatened by legislation that dictates what women can & can't wear
Twitter
Oh for pity's sake Nestlé.
