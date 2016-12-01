 

The Blood is the Life for 01-12-2016

Thursday, December 1st, 2016 10:00 am
Investigatory Powers Bill officially passes into law, giving Britain the 'most extreme spying powers ever seen' | The Independent
RT @TheGreenParty: Security services now have unprecedented powers to spy on us - it'll come back to bite us in future years. #IPBill
It’s Time For a New Kind of Power Fantasy – How We Get To Next
RT @kezamacdonald: A timely evaluation of the worrying role of the technology-enabled "male power fantasy" in our disquieting times:
BISCUIT ORIGINAL ART FOR SALE
RT @Thebeastmustdie: I'm selling some original Biscuit art pieces: Perfect Christmas gift I'd say! Secret Santa?…
The Lib Dems oppose this snooper’s charter. Why doesn’t Labour?
Trump, Brexit, and political science’s failures - Policy Options
POSTnotes - UK Parliament
RT @alicebell: Occasional reminder that POSTnotes (briefings on sci and tech, for MPs) are ace and you should read them
The 'alt-right' splinters as supporters and critics agree it was white supremacy all along - Chicago Tribune
The best SF and fantasy books of 2016 | Books | The Guardian
Dear old Grauniad. This is a pretty good list! Feat @nkjemisin among others
Twitter
I have never seen a more perfect summary of the last few years.
Breitbart declares war on Kellogg's after cereal brand pulls advertising from site | Media | The Guardian
*sudden urge for Crunchy Nut Corn Flakes*
Billy Dee Williams finally gets to be TwoFace
You know when you get news that makes you lit cry with happiness? 27 years I've been waiting for this.
Free e-copy of Sinclair Lewis' "It Can't Happen Here" / Boing Boing
RT @BoingBoing: Free e-copy of Sinclair Lewis' "It Can't Happen Here"
Liberal England: Zac Goldsmith is hit by his own car and loses his trousers
RT @lordbonkers: Liberal England: Zac Goldsmith is hit by his own car and loses his trousers
Twitter
I've been momented, apparently: ⚡ Billy Dee Williams finally gets to play Two-Face in a Batman film
Twitter
… also HOW FRICKIN' AWESOME is that character design? I'm bringing out the Carlton Happy Dance again
Zac Goldsmith dropped as patron of his local disability charity after voting for disability benefit cuts | The Independent
RT @JeanneBartram: Zac Goldsmith sacked as patron of his local disability charity after voting for disability benefit cuts
Twitter
RT @JanSImagine:
Twitter
RT @saladinahmed: For 20 odd years I've been saying Billy Dee should have played Two-Face. Now, at last...
Twitter
RT @molly_knight: One by one, Trump voters are starting to realize they were gaslit by a pathological liar. #draintheswamp
