The Blood is the Life for 01-12-2016Thursday, December 1st, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b
- Investigatory Powers Bill officially passes into law, giving Britain the 'most extreme spying powers ever seen' | The Independent
- RT @TheGreenParty: Security services now have unprecedented powers to spy on us - it'll come back to bite us in future years. #IPBill
- It’s Time For a New Kind of Power Fantasy – How We Get To Next
- BISCUIT ORIGINAL ART FOR SALE
Perfect Christmas gift I'd say! Secret Santa?
- The Lib Dems oppose this snooper’s charter. Why doesn’t Labour?
- Trump, Brexit, and political science’s failures - Policy Options
- POSTnotes - UK Parliament
- The 'alt-right' splinters as supporters and critics agree it was white supremacy all along - Chicago Tribune
- The best SF and fantasy books of 2016 | Books | The Guardian
Dear old Grauniad. This is a pretty good list!
Feat @nkjemisin among others
- I have never seen a more perfect summary of the last few years.
- Breitbart declares war on Kellogg's after cereal brand pulls advertising from site | Media | The Guardian
- *sudden urge for Crunchy Nut Corn Flakes*
- Billy Dee Williams finally gets to be TwoFace
You know when you get news that makes you lit cry with happiness? 27 years I've been waiting for this.
- Free e-copy of Sinclair Lewis' "It Can't Happen Here" / Boing Boing
- Liberal England: Zac Goldsmith is hit by his own car and loses his trousers
- I've been momented, apparently:
⚡ Billy Dee Williams finally gets to play Two-Face in a Batman film
- … also HOW FRICKIN' AWESOME is that character design?
I'm bringing out the Carlton Happy Dance again
- Zac Goldsmith dropped as patron of his local disability charity after voting for disability benefit cuts | The Independent
