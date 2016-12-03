The Blood is the Life for 03-12-2016Saturday, December 3rd, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b
- Help us map street harassment around the world - BBC News
- RT @JayneLut: This is a great idea: Time to plot #everydaysexism and harrasment
- Erin at Raw Hairdressing has worked her magic on my colour again with lots of different…
- Robot Wars busts out its celebrity Christmas line-up
- OMG @DrLucyRogers Maggie Aderin-Pocock AND Suzi Perry? W00p w00p!
- The harrowing, inspiring life of Andrew Sachs
- RT @Matt_Corden_: The harrowing, inspiring life of Andrew Sachs. Witnessed Kristallnacht. RIP.
- Women with autism hide complex struggles behind masks | Spectrum
- Interesting, if frustratingly wed to the gender boundary, article about autism
- Why we voted to get rid of Zac Goldsmith | Politics | The Guardian
- RT @RosamundUrwin: Really interesting piece: Why we voted to get rid of Zac Goldsmith
- ‘Don’t play identity politics!’ The primal scream of the straight white male | Hadley Freeman | Opinion | The Guardian
- RT @RWRL: Hadley Freeman is great on why the kick against ID politics is really about reasserting the primacy of white men
- North East now wants to stay in the European Union according to our Brexit poll - Chronicle Live
- RT @Scientists4EU: Woah. If this poll is to be believed - there's a big shift in the North East back to valuing EU & away from Brexit
no subjectDate: Saturday, December 3rd, 2016 10:04 am (UTC)
no subjectDate: Saturday, December 3rd, 2016 11:01 am (UTC)
no subjectDate: Saturday, December 3rd, 2016 11:36 am (UTC)