 

The Blood is the Life for 03-12-2016

Saturday, December 3rd, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
Help us map street harassment around the world - BBC News
RT @JayneLut: This is a great idea: Time to plot #everydaysexism and harrasment
Erin at Raw Hairdressing has worked her magic on my colour again with lots of different…
Robot Wars busts out its celebrity Christmas line-up
OMG @DrLucyRogers Maggie Aderin-Pocock AND Suzi Perry? W00p w00p!
The harrowing, inspiring life of Andrew Sachs
RT @Matt_Corden_: The harrowing, inspiring life of Andrew Sachs. Witnessed Kristallnacht. RIP.
Women with autism hide complex struggles behind masks | Spectrum
Interesting, if frustratingly wed to the gender boundary, article about autism
Why we voted to get rid of Zac Goldsmith | Politics | The Guardian
RT @RosamundUrwin: Really interesting piece: Why we voted to get rid of Zac Goldsmith
‘Don’t play identity politics!’ The primal scream of the straight white male | Hadley Freeman | Opinion | The Guardian
RT @RWRL: Hadley Freeman is great on why the kick against ID politics is really about reasserting the primacy of white men
North East now wants to stay in the European Union according to our Brexit poll - Chronicle Live
RT @Scientists4EU: Woah. If this poll is to be believed - there's a big shift in the North East back to valuing EU & away from Brexit
Date: Saturday, December 3rd, 2016 10:04 am (UTC)
nadriel: (Default)
From: [personal profile] nadriel
The article on autism did match several of my experiences and understandings of such.

Date: Saturday, December 3rd, 2016 11:01 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Mine too, but I know autistic men woo behave like that and women who don't, too, so I was frustrated by that aspect of the way it was written

Date: Saturday, December 3rd, 2016 11:36 am (UTC)
nadriel: (Default)
From: [personal profile] nadriel
I was a little confused at that, I admit.
