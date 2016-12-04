 

The Blood is the Life for 04-12-2016

Sunday, December 4th, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
Ministers ditch anti-lobbying proposals for charities and universities | Education | The Guardian
RT @Tim_O_Brien: Ministers ditch anti-lobbying proposals for charities and universities
Instagram
There's a cat on the wall opposite our living room window. This has caused some consternation.
Lib Dems to oppose UK plan to block porn sites without age checks | Technology | The Guardian
RT @LiberalYouth: We are proud to stand against the illiberal Tory attack on our internet freedoms. Theresa May, leave the porn alone.
Woman Displays 10,000 Rainbow Lights To Defy Homophobic Neighbor | The Huffington Post
RT @huffpostqueer: Woman puts up 10,000 rainbow Christmas lights to defy homophobic neighbor
politicalbetting.com » Blog Archive » UKIP has ceased to be a serious player and the BBC should stop pandering to them
RT @MSmithsonPB: UKIP has ceased to be a serious player and the BBC should stop pandering to them
Purple Bat Microbat by theoccasionalbat on Etsy
RT @OccasionalBat: Everyone is a little batty! #bat #etsy #handmade
As I learned 35 years ago, one victorious Lib Dem by-election can change the political weather | The Independent
RT @Independent: 'As I learned 35 years ago, one victorious Lib Dem by-election can change the political weather'
