 

The Blood is the Life for 05-12-2016

Monday, December 5th, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
Response to Stephen Kinnock MP – Checking Reality
Anyone whose reaction to racists is to want to understand their legitimate concerns should read this
Op-ed: Stop pretending there’s a difference between “online” and “real life” | Ars Technica UK
RT @latentexistence: Stop pretending there’s a difference between “online” and “real life”
Date: Monday, December 5th, 2016 01:49 pm (UTC)
alatefeline: Painting of a cat asleep on a book. (Default)
From: [personal profile] alatefeline
Excellent links. Thank you for sharing.

Date: Monday, December 5th, 2016 10:24 pm (UTC)
pseudomonas: (Default)
From: [personal profile] pseudomonas
http://www.integrationhub.net/majority-avoidance-one-of-the-few-holes-in-caseys-strong-report/ reminded me of the Kinnock article the first link mentions.

Date: Tuesday, December 6th, 2016 06:48 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
I can see why
