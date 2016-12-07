 

The Blood is the Life for 07-12-2016

Wednesday, December 7th, 2016 10:00 am
RT @webofevil: 2016: thwarting even the lowest expectations.
@GeneralBoles
RT @artbyailbhe: Do the people want a Brexit that can be used nasally?
RT @timfarron: This is just jingoistic claptrap. The Union Jack represents an open, tolerant and multicultural Britain.
@CharlotteGore
RT @drunkenbutcher: Never been a big fan of his music but this is out of line
RT @janeswitzer: On Dec. 6, 1989, 14 Canadian women were murdered by a man who screamed he was "fighting feminism." Remember their n…
RT @LibDemPress: Hello Richard!
Twenty reasons why Brexit will be even trickier than we thought | Politics | The Guardian
RT @MattKamen: 20 (very scary) reasons #Brexit will be a nightmare, and significantly tougher than deluded #Brexiteers think:
RT @ILaughAtYoux: #RedWhiteAndBlueBrexit
RT @LibYouthEngland: Labour themselves show that the Liberal Democrats are the only party who will stand against Hard Brexit.
RT @vizcomic:
Untitled (https://www.indy100.com/article/the-survey-that-shows-british-people-are-almost-completely-wrong-about-immigration-7458356)
RT @indy100: The survey that shows British people are almost completely wrong about immigration
Narrator
Sir Lee
#horrorbae
#horrorbae
#horrorbae
RT @willmartin19: Pannick At The Disco!
RT @eviltaylorhicks: Oh my god how did I almost forget... #HorrorBae
Oooooo yes this one
Best thing about @Czerwik1991: they're NEARLY as fond of puns as I am :)
@leoniedelt
RT @MooseAllain: Disgusted to see this beautiful landscape ruined by wind turbines.
@LouiseAnkersLD
Stop Funding Hate: Free Speech Is For Everyone, Not Just For Newspaper Editors | The Huffington Post
RT @StopFundingHate: Just in case you missed it - our piece for @HuffPostUK on #Freespeech and #StopFundingHate #GoodWillToAll
Untitled (http://www.pinknews.co.uk/2016/12/06/malta-just-became-the-first-country-in-europe-to-ban-gay-cure-therapy/?utm_source=MOBT&utm_medium=Twittermob&Twittermob&utm_campaign=PNMOBT)
RT @WhoresofYore: Malta just became the first country in Europe to ban 'gay cure' therapy
@PinkNews @Juvelad
RT @clanwilliam: I can only conclude that some ballot papers had "Summon Cthulhu" as an option and I am very disappointed mine was o…
TBH if the voters would stop behaving like idiots you might have an argument
Untitled (https://static2.stuff.co.nz/1233108507/246/811246.jpg)
@clanwilliam @owenblacker @fluffcthulhu
Untitled (https://static2.stuff.co.nz/1233108507/247/811247.jpg)
@clanwilliam @owenblacker @fluffcthulhu
Very quietly, Liam Fox admits the Brexit lie
RT @MatthewGreen02: Incisive work by @IanDunt this is the sort of Brexit detail the government would rather you didn't notice.
2006 vs 2016 Cleggy or Pippin? I think Pippin
RT @dangillmor: Still wondering why people use ad-blockers?
@TheBambiStJay YAY I WIN!
@pennyb happy happy joy joy!
UPDATED: Michigan presidential recount update – it’s getting very, very ugly | Eclectablog
RT @Eclectablog: UPDATED: Michigan presidential recount update – it’s getting very, very ugly
Thread
