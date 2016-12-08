 

The Blood is the Life for 08-12-2016

Thursday, December 8th, 2016 10:00 am
Britain could slash environmental and safety standards 'a very long way' after Brexit, Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg says | The Independent
RT @jossgarman: Britain could slash environmental and safety standards 'a very long way' after Brexit, Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg says
The Curious Cases of Rutherford & Fry by BBC on iTunes
(Also available on not-Apple)
Instagram
Spike's horrified expression as I tell him @matgb probably doesn't want him to fart in his face
Instagram
Roxy giving me the "huh. Boys. Amirite, mummy?" face.
Chris Grayling scrapped TfL Overground expansion because he didn't want Labour to control it, leaked letter reveals | The Independent
RT @IndyPolitics: Chris Grayling scrapped TfL Overground expansion because he didn't want Labour to control it, leaked letter reveals
Twitter
RT @swear_trek: 2016 has worn us all down
Untitled (https://thenib.com/salwar-and-kameez-of-women-clothes-and-racism)
This made me cry
Threat reassessment | Milena Popova
RT @elmyra: For the evening crowd: IDS isn't ignorant, he's deliberately undermining the judiciary:
Brains of people with autism spectrum disorder share similar molecular abnormalities -- ScienceDaily
The Skunk Anansie model of whether a thing is political applies here IMHO: "abnormalities" rather than "differences"
Women Are Asked to Send Bloody Tampons to the Texas Governor to Protest New Abortion Rule | The Daily Dot
RT @dailydot: Texas governor is about to receive a lot of bloody tampons protesting new abortion rule:
Commute Chelsea Manning's Sentence to Time Served | We the People: Your Voice in Our Government
Please take the time to sign this petition: Commute Chelsea Manning's Sentence to Time Served
Officials Just Admitted Most Of Detroit's Voting Machines Broke On Election Day
RT @TananariveDue: This is an outrage. // Officials Just Admitted Most Of Detroit’s Voting Machines Broke On Election Day -
Untitled (https://www.wired.com/2016/12/ink-master-feminist-amplification/?mbid=social_twitter)
RT @WIRED: The women on 'Ink Master' had one goal: make sure one of them—any of them—would win. Their strategy worked.
Twitter
RT @aimiekins: apple: holy shit! google: oh no! samsung: O proud death, What feast is toward in thine eternal cell
Twitter
Read back up this thread. Then read the replies, many of which prove her exactly right.
Twitter
NickR on @BBCr4today: "We'll be talking to Iain Duncan Smith…" Me:
Gendered toys could deter girls from career in engineering, report says | Life and style | The Guardian
RT @guardiannews: Gendered toys could deter girls from career in engineering, report says
