 

The Blood is the Life for 09-12-2016

Friday, December 9th, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
RT @RobertTyreBute: What we suspected all along is true. #bbqt
Under Trump, red states are finally going to be able to turn themselves into poor, unhealthy paradises
A Brexiteer despairs of the grasp of reality of most brexiteers
TBF I've given Jon a pretty high pref, but even I think using the baby is cheating LOL
Proposals for new M62 junction and Brighouse bypass - Halifax Courier
A Map would be nice for this kind of thing, @HXCourier, even if only a rough one
Lovely Ken.
RT @StephenMangan: As Bane hopefully.
When Greg Lake wrote to the Guardian about 'I Believe in Father Christmas' | Music | The Guardian
RT @janinegibson: Wasn't even the lead letter.... When Greg Lake wrote to the Guardian about 'I Believe in Father Christmas'
Sofia Vergara: US actress faces lawsuit 'from own embryos' - BBC News
RT @CaptainMeg: If you ever wanted to know why women are scared of Trump and Republicans, it's because of shit like this
RT @LeftFootFwd: ‘I’m not a victim, I’m a survivor’ – @MichelleThomson shares personal experience of rape in Commons debate…
Neo-Nazi Troll Jailed For Racially Harassing Jewish MP Online - BuzzFeed News
RT @BuzzFeedUK: Far-right white nationalist jailed for racially harassing Jewish MP online
RT @BuzzFeedUK: Far-right white nationalist jailed for racially harassing Jewish MP online
Today's edition of There are two doggies in this photo
RT @adw1661: I wish all my emojis were Vincent Prices.
RT @THTorguk: "Talking to children about consent, gendered attitudes and respect is the very best place to start" says…
RT @StopFundingHate: Come on @johnlewisretail - for Couscous' sake #MakeItThoughtful
*insert thing about us all being made of stardust here*
I’m the union leader Donald Trump attacked. I’m tired of being lied to about our jobs. - The Washington Post
RT @washingtonpost: "I’m the union leader Donald Trump attacked. I’m tired of being lied to about our jobs." via @PostEverything
RT @modernistwitch: a helpful translation of every single cabinet appointment post, from my friend tyler to you
BBC Radio 4 - In Our Time, Harriet Martineau
RT @BBCRadio4: For the rights of women. Against slavery. Against Poor Laws. She engaged and enraged Victorians.
RT @GeorgeTakei: He inspired us to reach for the stars, and now we sadly return him to them. Let's honor his hope and dedicate ourse…
@ZoeKirkRobinson Jesus wept I didn't need George Takei being sentimental when I've got this much booze in me
Date: Friday, December 9th, 2016 10:43 am (UTC)
londonkds: (Default)
From: [personal profile] londonkds
Shit, I didn't notice the "RT @" and for a few seconds thought Takei had died.

Date: Friday, December 9th, 2016 12:08 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Oh Lord I'm sorry. 2016 not quite apocalyptic enough to take lovely George away from us. Yet.
