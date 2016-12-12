 

The Blood is the Life for 12-12-2016

Monday, December 12th, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
To Norman Lamb: Ways to Actually Help Autistic People | Sci-Ence! Justice Leak!
I really hope @normanlamb reads this
Poll suggests public will not accept a Brexit that leaves them worse off | Politics | The Guardian
This, & stories like it, have led to some excellent sarcasm on Twitter "We voted to jump out of the window, not to hit the ground!" being my favourite (@cavalorn)
Twitter Restores White Supremacist Leader Richard Spencer's Account, and Verifies Him - Little Green Footballs
RT @Green_Footballs: It's true. Today Twitter restored the suspended account of one of the worst white supremacists in the US.
'I have no regrets about being poor,' says £85,000 a year taxpayer funded Nigel Farage | The Independent
RT @IndyPolitics: Nigel Farage: 'I have no regrets about being poor'
An interesting graph
RT @astronomyblog: Out of 4706 episodes of UK comedy panel shows, only one episode has ever been 100% women. One. 1486 episodes have been 100% men
Authoritarians – Les said, the better II
RT @celesteh: So authoritarians mostly form opinions based on group consensus, so what google does is really important.
Vince back in the spotlight as strongest voice opposing Sky takeover
RT @libdemvoice: Vince back in the spotlight as strongest voice opposing Sky takeover
Stuck in the middle with who? – What You Can Get Away With
RT @nickjbarlow: Today's blogging: Lib Dem positioning and what happens if British politics shifts
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post

About This Blog

picture of Jennie Rigg

Hello! I'm Jennie (known to many as SB, due to my handle, or The Yorksher Gob because of my old blog's name). This blog is my public face; click here for a list of all the other places you can find me on t'interwebs.






Flattr this

Ebuzzing - Top Blogs Ebuzzing - Top Blogs - Politics





Goodreads: Book reviews, recommendations, and discussion




==================
Charities I support:

The Survivors' Trust - donate here
DogsTrust - donate here
CAB - donate here

==================


Creative Commons License
Miss SB by Jennie Rigg is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Non-Commercial-No Derivative Works 2.0 UK: England & Wales License.
Based on a work at miss-s-b.dreamwidth.org.

Please note that any and all opinions expressed in this blog are subject to random change at whim my own, and not necessarily representative of my party, or any of the constituent parts thereof (except myself, obviously).

Printed by Dreamwidth Studios, Maryland USA. Promoted by Jennie Rigg, of Brighouse, West Yorkshire.

Active Entries

Useful links for readers:

Interesting Posts by Me:

If Reading's not Enough:

December 2016

M T W T F S S
    12 3 4
56 7 8 91011
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
1920 21 22232425
262728293031 

Most Popular Tags

Expand Cut Tags

No cut tags

Style Credit

Page generated Thursday, December 22nd, 2016 04:30 pm
Powered by Dreamwidth Studios