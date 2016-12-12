The Blood is the Life for 12-12-2016Monday, December 12th, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b
- To Norman Lamb: Ways to Actually Help Autistic People | Sci-Ence! Justice Leak!
- I really hope @normanlamb reads this
- Poll suggests public will not accept a Brexit that leaves them worse off | Politics | The Guardian
- This, & stories like it, have led to some excellent sarcasm on Twitter
"We voted to jump out of the window, not to hit the ground!" being my favourite (@cavalorn)
- Twitter Restores White Supremacist Leader Richard Spencer's Account, and Verifies Him - Little Green Footballs
- RT @Green_Footballs: It's true. Today Twitter restored the suspended account of one of the worst white supremacists in the US.
- 'I have no regrets about being poor,' says £85,000 a year taxpayer funded Nigel Farage | The Independent
- RT @IndyPolitics: Nigel Farage: 'I have no regrets about being poor'
- An interesting graph
- RT @astronomyblog: Out of 4706 episodes of UK comedy panel shows, only one episode has ever been 100% women. One. 1486 episodes have been 100% men
- Authoritarians – Les said, the better II
- RT @celesteh: So authoritarians mostly form opinions based on group consensus, so what google does is really important.
- Vince back in the spotlight as strongest voice opposing Sky takeover
- RT @libdemvoice: Vince back in the spotlight as strongest voice opposing Sky takeover
- Stuck in the middle with who? – What You Can Get Away With
- RT @nickjbarlow: Today's blogging: Lib Dem positioning and what happens if British politics shifts