 

The Blood is the Life for 13-12-2016

Tuesday, December 13th, 2016 10:00 am
The Saudi row isn’t really about Boris Johnson’s job. It’s about Theresa May’s | Matthew d’Ancona | Opinion | The Guardian
RT @Colvinius: Love this lede:
Breaking news: Spike has The Red Thing. He's going to make sure Roxy never takes The Red Thing…
RT @fiveburger: tried to screenshot parks and rec but apparently screenshotting netflix makes it black so now i have this picture
Knifeman shouts 'I want to kill a Muslim' before stabbing passenger at Forest Hill station, witnesses say
RT @KhalilYousuf: Perplexed this is not being treated as an act of terrorism. It falls squarely within s1 of the Terrorism Act 2000.
Good Girls Revolt Gets Canceled With No Women at the Table - The Atlantic
RT @RayOfLaurel: Oh. My. God. The aside about crash test dummies is astounding
Date: Tuesday, December 13th, 2016 10:23 am (UTC)
Aw, bless Spike and his protectiveness of the things he loves.
