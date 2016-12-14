The Blood is the Life for 14-12-2016Wednesday, December 14th, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b
- RT @gray: Accidental sci-fi epic from the @guardian.
- Great British High Street Awards: Reaction to Hebden Bridge’s double triumph - Halifax Courier
- RT @Catherine_jane9: Great British High Street Awards: Reaction to Hebden Bridge’s double triumph
- Mental illness and poverty: you can't tackle one without the other | Dean Burnett | Science | The Guardian
- In which @garwboy smacks it out of the park. Again.
- Boring Old Raphael
- Interesting discussion of what gender we expect things to be in cartoons
- Schoolgirls say FA paper on football treats them like 'brainless baby Barbies' | Football | The Guardian
- RT @CamilleSJacob: So proud of those girls! - cc @_shireenahmed_ #womensfootball #thenewgenerationisawesome
- Anti-feminist Tory MP Philip Davies elected to Parliament's women and equalities committee | The Independent
- I'm HOPING This is a learning opportunity for hmm
- Denzel Washington: telling it like it is
- A big change to U.S. broadcasting is coming — and it’s one Putin might admire - The Washington Post
- RT @nkjemisin: via @sleary's "Fascism Watch" -- oh holy shit.
- This person got banned for sending innocent FOI requests… with ‘rude subliminal messages’ | Political Scrapbook
- RT @PSbook: This person got banned for sending innocent FOI requests... but with 'rude subliminal messages'
- Don't blame the workers for Christmas strikes - blame the employers
- RT @IanDunt: Don't blame the workers for Christmas strikes - blame the employers
- Britons will need copyright licenses to post photos of their own furniture / Boing Boing
- RT @doctorow: Britons will need copyright licenses to post photos of their own furniture #1yrago
- How to defeat an autocrat: flocking behaviour – Nicola Griffith – Medium
- RT @nicolaz: Just joined Medium. First post, How to defeat an autocrat:
- Amazon accused of 'intolerable conditions' at Scottish warehouse | Technology | The Guardian
- RT @DavidEastRen: If you look at the world today and think the problem is that workers have too much power, look again.
- Roxy is deeply impressed with Spike right now
- Whatever happened to our dream of a truthful Internet? – TechnoLlama
- Netgear customers urged to turn off Wi-Fi routers after several models found to pose security risk
- RT @RaefMeeuwisse: Check your network router model and use an alternative if you have a vulnerable model; home #cybersecurity #infosec
- Pop stars – stop getting in James Corden’s car – Hey Nineteen
- RT @alexsnorris: hello, i wrote this about why pop stars should stop getting in james corden's car if that sounds up your street
- This Trump voter didn't think Trump was serious about repealing her health insurance - Vox
- RT @scalzi: Whoops.
This Trump voter didn't think Trump was serious about repealing her health insurance via @voxdotcom
- BBC Radio 4 - Book at Bedtime, Fright Night Shorts - The MR James ghost story test
- RT @BBCRadio4: Listen to some MR James: then take the MR James challenge: IF YOU D…
- RT @LordsEUCom: Talk before referendum that #acquiredrights would be automatically protected was misleading, concludes report:…
- Stonewall Survey 2017
- RT @CloveHitched: LGBT in England or Wales? Please consider taking the 2017 Stonewall Survey
- … presumably by making sleeping rough an offence and fining the offenders £1000 as so many Labour councils have?