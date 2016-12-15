 

The Blood is the Life for 15-12-2016

Thursday, December 15th, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
Women have suffered 86% of the impact of tax and benefit changes since 2010, a new analysis shows | The Independent
RT @IndyPolitics: Women have suffered 86% of the impact of tax and benefit changes
UK 4G coverage worse than in Romania and Peru, watchdog finds | Money | The Guardian
RT @guardiannews: UK 4G coverage worse than in Romania and Peru, watchdog finds
The menace of memes: how pictures can paint a thousand lies | Coffee House
RT @IsabelHardman: I see people are circulating that ‘MPs voting on their own pay’ bollards again today. So here’s why that’s a fat lie
neveragain.tech
RT @andrewducker: - refusing to be complicit in US government targetting of minorities
Bafta reveals membership diversity, eligibility shake-up | News | Screen
RT @Screendaily: @BAFTA introduces diversity measures and scraps old membership rules following major survey
Researchers Are Preparing for Trump to Delete Government Science From the Web | Motherboard
RT @lifewinning: Dystopia protip: "download the science that’s easily available now, because you may have to [FOIA] later to get it.”
Instagram
This month's #patcbox contained a book about a young @realalicecooper fan. Plus a candy cane…
A day in the life of a Times troll – Brexit24
RT @brexit24: A day in the life of a Times troll. How comments sections manipulate peoples perception
Why we have to take white working class people’s fears seriously – Media Diversified
RT @WritersofColour: Why do people erase people of colour + migrants from the working-class?
Theresa May refuses to follow US in ending bomb sales to Saudi Arabia | The Independent
RT @IndyPolitics: Theresa May refuses to follow US in ending bomb sales to Saudi Arabia
LSE BREXIT – Want to keep your EU and British citizenship? Don’t get your hopes up
RT @lsebrexitvote: Want to keep your EU and British citizenship? Don’t get your hopes up
Warlord Games obtain 2000 AD miniatures licence | 2000 AD
RT @2000AD: We're delighted that @WarlordGames are producing a line of 2000 AD minatures and games
Twitter
RT @Telegraph: #OnThisDay in 1918, women voted for the first time in a UK general election
