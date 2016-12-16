 

The Blood is the Life for 16-12-2016

Friday, December 16th, 2016 10:00 am
When you're used to vast privilege, heading towards equality feels like discrimination
RT @tristanreveur: "How do you plan on acting in Trump's America?"
Pale, stale males are the last group it’s OK to vilify | Simon Jenkins | Opinion | The Guardian
RT @cmccrudden: Current mood:
RT @cmccrudden: Current mood:
RT @po8crg: Best neologism of December 2016
Thousands with progressive and mental illnesses lose their disability benefits in cruel Tory cut - Mirror Online
RT @Debbie_abrahams: The Tories just slipped out 3 years of damning figures about disability cuts
Pale, stale males are the last group it’s OK to vilify | Simon Jenkins | Opinion | The Guardian
RT @thisisdavid: Oh how awful it must be to be categorised and stereotyped based on something you cannot change. Do tell me more.
RT @MissEllieMae: I didn't need Simon Jenkins' permission to vilify old white men but I appreciate him giving it anyway
FAO @carlminns
RT @StopFundingHate: Please share if you think it's time for @MarksandSpencer to rethink its partnership with the Daily Express…
New probation services 'losing offenders' - BBC News
RT @BarristerSecret: Chapter 863 in the "The Professionals All Warned You, Mr Grayling" series. Now available in paperback.
RT @georgeeaton: Assumed this was photoshopped. It wasn't.
FOI request of the week
Ahhh yes. Because what's need right now is to make one person the bogeyman, not to sort out the systems
If Liam Fox messes up, we're all in deep trouble
RT @IanDunt: To be clear on this WTO scheduling nightmare - it is necessary no matter what we do. Even soft Brexit requires it
RT @girlonthenet: Simon Jenkins "older men are routinely discriminated against!" "older men have all the power + money so be nice to…
RT @marcusjdl: Stand out paragraph from Jenkins bullshit. You WHAT mate? I've heard straight from recruitment consultants that wer…
I genuinely feel sorry for leave-voting areas like Wigan, who were just desperate to stop being shat on by politici…
Campaigners demand Brexiteers live up to £350m NHS promise and pay junior doctors more | The Independent
RT @stevebeasant: "People who work in & depend upon our NHS will rightly expect this Vote Leave Promise to be kept" - @normanlamb
Failure to plan for Brexit talks collapsing 'gross negligence', Foreign Affairs Committee warns | The Independent
RT @Heresy_Corner: Remember how Cameron refused to plan for a Leave vote? Government is now refusing to plan for a bad Brexit outcome.
Genuinely feel sorry for her here
RT @sarahoconnor_: Dear Simon Jenkins, Male employment rate: 79.1%. Female: 69.8% White: 76.3% Non-white: 64.5% Aged 50-64s: 70.8%. 18…
RT @hollyamory: "Mesh with the team" often means no POC, no women unless they're "one of the guys", no foreigners even if they're w…
RT @thecourieruk: Fife pensioner delights neighbours with his huge cock
Pensioner impresses with eye-catching display in Fife garden - The Courier
RT @thecourieruk: Fife pensioner delights neighbours with his huge cock
RT @Singsalad: . @FeministaJones Guilty as charged. Will stop.
Untitled (https://energydesk.greenpeace.org/2016/12/15/post-brexit-trade-deals-uk-sovereignty-ttip-tisa/)
RT @IanDunt: .@MissEllieMae is one of the few people who has spotted the Brexit threat to British sovereignty
Foodies' fury as Borough Market 'cheese extravaganza' descends into chaos | London Evening Standard
RT @ShippersUnbound: My kind of riot. Cheese extravaganza at Borough Market turns nasty
RT @Fusion: A bunch of white dudes got together to talk about diversity in animation. It did not go well.…
RT @TNeenan: I am guessing I am not the first to do this.
RT @Unity_MoT: "So how does this non-binary thing go again?" "First you have to put on the LGBT+ Sorting Hat..."
RT @CuteEmergency: me whenever I see dogs
RT @KnightmareTV: Me at the start of 2016 vs me at the end of 2016
How Can I Help People In Aleppo? 6 Charities Working To Provide Food, Shelter, Medicine And Education To Syrians | The Huffington Post
RT @TananariveDue: If you're horrified by events in Aleppo, here are 9 charities that can help Syrian people via @HuffPostUK
Wileyfox - What If?
@blazingskies Wiley Fox
TFW you've done all your Christmas shopping (Thank you @IQGamesCentre xxx)
THE things you find on the sofa in my house
RT @mrchrisaddison: 2016 IS SAVED!
RT @PriyamvadaGopal: Could someone @guardian please send this from us women of colour to Brother Jenkins, please? A tiny token of solida…
RT @ZoeJardiniere: This was repeatedly denied.
Michel Roux Jr admits restaurant staff get no share of service charge | Life and style | The Guardian
RT @natalieben: Let's make sure everyone knows - an employer who wasn't paying the _legal_ minimum wage is taking tips for himself
Chris Grayling sent cyclist flying with his car door, video shows | Politics | The Guardian
RT @jonathanwebber: The actual Transport Secretary knocks cyclist off bike, blames cyclist, then drives off without leaving details ::
@Winter__Eevee @CharlotteGore @seanbamforth my search history & Hol's are almost certainly very different… :/
RT @tauriqmoosa: Well done to Guardian-reading feminists
RT @SLATUKIP: Daily Mail Safe Nativity Scene via @IRBFUK #Ukip
We all said this would happen. We were told we were being paranoid
Untitled (https://www.timeshighereducation.com/news/female-professors-pay-price-academic-citizenship)
RT @drnjwaddell: Women academics at a structural disadvantage, yet without their above-and-beyond citizenship unis cannot function:
RT @greg_howes: @WeWantPlates @RedDwarfHQ was Dave Lister the original hipster?
It’s time to smash the cosy Question Time chumocracy | David Lammy | Opinion | The Guardian
Excellent article by @DavidLammy
Angela Merkel's defence minister refuses to wear Muslim dress in Saudi Arabia | The Independent
RT @Independent: Angela Merkel's defence minister refuses to cover her hair in Saudi Arabia
RT @jr_pritchard: Only 30% of non-UK EU staff @imperialcollege currently would qualify for UK permanent residency. For the rest,…
RT @ConorMcKenzie: Lib Dem HOLD in Kidlington Exeter Liberal Democrats - 195 (56.52%) Conservatives - 109 (31.59%) Labour - 41 (11.88…
RT @StopFundingHate: Hi @Tesco - this is the 70th anti-migrant Express front page in 2016. Are EU Migrants welcome in your shops this Ch…
So when your friend who grew up in walking distance of the East/West German border tweets this you take it seriously
Twitter
RT @GregLabour: Someone has done a FOI request to the prime minister's office:
@laurastephen @DavidLammy @guardian
Untitled (http://hackinginquiry.takeaction.org.uk/petition/murdochbids4sky)
RT @peterjukes: I have signed this petition asking Murdoch's Sky bid to be referred to OfCom, you can do so here:
RT @geekysteven: Y O U R H O M E I S F I R E ' S H O M E D O NOT Q U E S T I O N T H E M I G H T Y F L A M E
RT @MSmithsonPB: Big increase in LD vote in Teignbridge
RT @MSmithsonPB: Extraordinary. A 40% CON to LD swing
RT @MSmithsonPB: Another gain for the LDs from CON
@AprilPrestonLD
I swear down my fellow lib dems, we're CANING it
A mere 20%. It's a bit poo by the standards of the evening.
The message of tonight's by election results #LibDemFightback #OnFire
