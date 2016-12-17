The Blood is the Life for 17-12-2016Saturday, December 17th, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b
- Tory MP Philip Davies speaks for 90 minutes to stop carers getting free hospital parking | The Independent
- RT @joncstone: 1) Davies spoke for 90 minutes to stop carers getting free car parking at hospitals
- Landlord Tory MP Philip Davies says law requiring homes be fit for human habitation is an unnecessary burden | The Independent
- RT @joncstone: 2) He blocked a bill that would have required landlords to make homes ‘fit for human habitation’ (he’s a landlord)
- Ban on wild animals in circus blocked by Tory backbenchers | The Independent
- RT @joncstone: 4) He was part of the group of Tory MPs that blocked a bill to ban the use of wild animals in circuses
- NHS Reinstatement Bill: Tory MPs filibuster debate by talking about deporting foreigners for hours | The Independent
- RT @joncstone: 5) He was part of the gang that blocked the NHS Reinstatement Bill from debate by talking about immigrants for hours
- Petition · Theresa May MP: Remove Men's Rights Activist Philip Davies MP from Women and Equalities Committee. · Change.org
- RT @EclecticMonkey: After the shit-show Philip Davies MP just unleashed, sign this to get him off the Women and Equalities Committee
- Why 2017 Will Be Even More Of A Shitstorm Than 2016 For Europe - BuzzFeed News
- RT @AlbertoNardelli: Why 2017 Will Be Even More Of A Shitstorm Than 2016 For Europe - Happy New Year, everyone
- RT @vixy: Guys they found the Discworld
- The Ghosts Of Twitter Past, Present and Future – Product Matters
- RT @krinndnz: "Yes, there’s a free speech issue there. But not the one you think."
- The Pool | News & Views - Boots is joining the fight to end period poverty
- RT @thepooluk: Boots is joining the fight to end period poverty
- RT @LSDTribe: The education system
- Muslim woman dragged along pavement by hijab in London hate crime attack | The Independent
- RT @WritersofColour: Terrorism: Muslim woman dragged along pavement by hijab in London hate crime attack
- More than 10,000 badgers slaughtered in last three months as Government expands cull | The Independent
- RT @joncstone: Over 10,000 badgers slaughtered in last three months as Government expands cull
- Transport Secretary Chris Grayling faces calls to quit and for prosecution after knocking cyclist off bike | The Independent
- RT @IndyPolitics: Chris Grayling faces calls to quit after knocking cyclist off bike
- Redundancy fears as Penguin Random House derecognises staff unions | Books | The Guardian
- RT @IanAllinson: Shame on @penguinrandom and #solidarity to @unitetheunion members fighting derecognition & worse terms
- Now you can fact-check Trump’s tweets — in the tweets themselves - The Washington Post
- RT @washingtonpost: Now you can fact-check Trump’s tweets — in the tweets themselves
- Malicious tweet gives journalist Kurt Eichenwald a seizure | Ars Technica
- RT @ATabarrok: Holy shit--a kind of mind virus sent via twitter.