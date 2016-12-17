 

The Blood is the Life for 17-12-2016

Saturday, December 17th, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
Tory MP Philip Davies speaks for 90 minutes to stop carers getting free hospital parking | The Independent
RT @joncstone: 1) Davies spoke for 90 minutes to stop carers getting free car parking at hospitals
Landlord Tory MP Philip Davies says law requiring homes be fit for human habitation is an unnecessary burden | The Independent
RT @joncstone: 2) He blocked a bill that would have required landlords to make homes ‘fit for human habitation’ (he’s a landlord)
Ban on wild animals in circus blocked by Tory backbenchers | The Independent
RT @joncstone: 4) He was part of the group of Tory MPs that blocked a bill to ban the use of wild animals in circuses
NHS Reinstatement Bill: Tory MPs filibuster debate by talking about deporting foreigners for hours | The Independent
RT @joncstone: 5) He was part of the gang that blocked the NHS Reinstatement Bill from debate by talking about immigrants for hours
Petition · Theresa May MP: Remove Men's Rights Activist Philip Davies MP from Women and Equalities Committee. · Change.org
RT @EclecticMonkey: After the shit-show Philip Davies MP just unleashed, sign this to get him off the Women and Equalities Committee
Why 2017 Will Be Even More Of A Shitstorm Than 2016 For Europe - BuzzFeed News
RT @AlbertoNardelli: Why 2017 Will Be Even More Of A Shitstorm Than 2016 For Europe - Happy New Year, everyone
Twitter
RT @vixy: Guys they found the Discworld
The Ghosts Of Twitter Past, Present and Future – Product Matters
RT @krinndnz: "Yes, there’s a free speech issue there. But not the one you think."
The Pool | News & Views - Boots is joining the fight to end period poverty
RT @thepooluk: Boots is joining the fight to end period poverty
Twitter
RT @LSDTribe: The education system
Muslim woman dragged along pavement by hijab in London hate crime attack | The Independent
RT @WritersofColour: Terrorism: Muslim woman dragged along pavement by hijab in London hate crime attack ...
More than 10,000 badgers slaughtered in last three months as Government expands cull | The Independent
RT @joncstone: Over 10,000 badgers slaughtered in last three months as Government expands cull
Transport Secretary Chris Grayling faces calls to quit and for prosecution after knocking cyclist off bike | The Independent
RT @IndyPolitics: Chris Grayling faces calls to quit after knocking cyclist off bike
Redundancy fears as Penguin Random House derecognises staff unions | Books | The Guardian
RT @IanAllinson: Shame on @penguinrandom and #solidarity to @unitetheunion members fighting derecognition & worse terms
Now you can fact-check Trump’s tweets — in the tweets themselves - The Washington Post
RT @washingtonpost: Now you can fact-check Trump’s tweets — in the tweets themselves
Malicious tweet gives journalist Kurt Eichenwald a seizure | Ars Technica
RT @ATabarrok: Holy shit--a kind of mind virus sent via twitter.
