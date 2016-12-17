Um. So. Quite a lot of you voted for me then?Saturday, December 17th, 2016 03:40 pm
miss_s_b
Wow.
Genuinely 1, stunned and 2, honoured to have been voted onto federal conference committee.
I'll do my utmost to be the best rep my electorate could wish for.
Seriously, guys, thank you.
