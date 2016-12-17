 

Um. So. Quite a lot of you voted for me then?

Saturday, December 17th, 2016 03:40 pm
miss_s_b: Abby Scuto says Awesome (Feminist Heroes: Abby Scuto Awesome)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
  • I'm feeling surprised
Wow.

Genuinely 1, stunned and 2, honoured to have been voted onto federal conference committee.

I'll do my utmost to be the best rep my electorate could wish for.

Seriously, guys, thank you.
Date: Saturday, December 17th, 2016 03:56 pm (UTC)
sir_guinglain: (Default)
From: [personal profile] sir_guinglain
Congratulations!
