The Blood is the Life for 18-12-2016Sunday, December 18th, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b
- Hundreds of child refugees in Calais 'have UK asylum claims rejected by Home Office' | The Independent
- RT @IndyPolitics: Hundreds of child refugees in Calais have had their UK asylum claims rejected by Home Office
- Stephen Collins on 2016 – cartoon | Life and style | The Guardian
- RT @stephen_collins: 2016 – my last guardian comic of the year
- Stop deportation of Nigerian Bisexual, Lawrencia 2 days before Christmas!
- RT @NottmBiTopia: Things you can do to help stop a bi woman from being deported to a country where she will be in danger. #bisexual
- Christmas Waste and Recycling collection dates | Halifax North & East Blog
- RT @Jamesdbaker1: Christmas Waste and Recycling collection dates
- How Can You Help Bats? - Bat Conservation Trust
- RT @_BCT_: Explaining the younger generation why #bats are important and why we should protect them
- miss_s_b | Um. So. Quite a lot of you voted for me then?
- In which I am a bit surprised to have been voted on to the liberal democrats' federal conference committee
- Roxy continues her ongoing stare battle with the white cat across the street
- Brother Spike is performing Dignity again
- Oldest water in the world found in Ontario by U of T scientists - Toronto - CBC News
- RT @jfkeeler: 'Wow!': 2 billion-year-old water found in Ontario could shed light on how life evolved
- House GOP Quietly Closes Flint, Mich. Water Investigation - ABC News
- RT @PKhakpour: So much goddamn blood on their hands, these monsters. #flint
- But Seriously, Let's Talk About Millennial Poverty — Everyday Feminism
- RT @AprilSpectrum: At the work Christmas party my secret santa got me a visa gift card instead of a gift. I nearly cried of joy.
- I used to work with a narcissist — here’s my advice on dealing with Donald Trump
- RT @pseudomonas: I used to work with a narcissist — here’s my advice on dealing with Donald Trump
- Stop Funding Hate campaign urges firms to halt advertising in ‘inflammatory, divisive’ newspapers
- RT @StopFundingHate: At a time of increasing vitriol & polarisation, the best way to challenge the hate is to refuse to participate in it