 

The Blood is the Life for 18-12-2016

Sunday, December 18th, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
Hundreds of child refugees in Calais 'have UK asylum claims rejected by Home Office' | The Independent
RT @IndyPolitics: Hundreds of child refugees in Calais have had their UK asylum claims rejected by Home Office
Stephen Collins on 2016 – cartoon | Life and style | The Guardian
RT @stephen_collins: 2016 – my last guardian comic of the year
Stop deportation of Nigerian Bisexual, Lawrencia 2 days before Christmas!
RT @NottmBiTopia: Things you can do to help stop a bi woman from being deported to a country where she will be in danger. #bisexual
Christmas Waste and Recycling collection dates | Halifax North & East Blog
RT @Jamesdbaker1: Christmas Waste and Recycling collection dates
How Can You Help Bats? - Bat Conservation Trust
RT @_BCT_: Explaining the younger generation why #bats are important and why we should protect them
miss_s_b | Um. So. Quite a lot of you voted for me then?
In which I am a bit surprised to have been voted on to the liberal democrats' federal conference committee
Instagram
Roxy continues her ongoing stare battle with the white cat across the street
Instagram
Brother Spike is performing Dignity again
Oldest water in the world found in Ontario by U of T scientists - Toronto - CBC News
RT @jfkeeler: 'Wow!': 2 billion-year-old water found in Ontario could shed light on how life evolved
House GOP Quietly Closes Flint, Mich. Water Investigation - ABC News
RT @PKhakpour: So much goddamn blood on their hands, these monsters. #flint
But Seriously, Let's Talk About Millennial Poverty — Everyday Feminism
RT @AprilSpectrum: At the work Christmas party my secret santa got me a visa gift card instead of a gift. I nearly cried of joy.
I used to work with a narcissist — here’s my advice on dealing with Donald Trump
RT @pseudomonas: I used to work with a narcissist — here’s my advice on dealing with Donald Trump
Stop Funding Hate campaign urges firms to halt advertising in ‘inflammatory, divisive’ newspapers
RT @StopFundingHate: At a time of increasing vitriol & polarisation, the best way to challenge the hate is to refuse to participate in it
