 

The Blood is the Life for 21-12-2016

Wednesday, December 21st, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
RT @ThatSabineGirl: 'Straight'? HT @shonfaye for the screencap
The BAFTAs Set New Diversity Standards For Film Awards | IndieWire
RT @tauriqmoosa: Holy shit - new BAFTA rules: Films must show that they have worked to increase representation of minorities.
RT @nickreeves9876: @BenedictAshton @david_standing Section 6 of the #EURef Briefing Paper says if the ref were mandatory a super-major…
Best of media corrections, 2016 edition – Poynter
RT @rhysblakely: Strong contender for correction of the year from The Times
RT @rhysblakely: Strong contender for correction of the year from The Times
Full of spoilers, but very apt
Untitled (https://www.gofundme.com/jocox?rcid=8c1a681f21a349b2b44b9098fc63c737)
RT @wesstreeting: Here's an excellent way to respond to the nastiness of Nigel Farage: #moreincommon #lovelikeJo
RT @JoshButler: Muslim lawyer Mariam has been banned from FB for sharing some vile abuse she got No, the person ~who wrote it~ was…
John Major at Leveson: Rupert Murdoch told me to change policy on Europe - YouTube
RT @jpublik: Rupert Murdoch has written to Guardian claiming he never asks anything from any Prime Minister. This is John Major
RT @mattsayward: Wow. The Daily Mail are hiding their apology to the Mahmood family in an ad unit so it doesn't load on devices with…
RT @A_C_McGregor: More to the point, so it doesn't get indexed by search engines.
Imagine saying something like this, even jokingly, about your spouse
Here is a prime example of what I was talking about earlier: presenting Farage's comments as if they are legitimate…
RT @JamesMelville: Want to get some hate? Just pop down to your local newsagent and buy some hate.
RT @pointlesslettrs: 5 days before 2 children get to wake up for their first Christmas without their mum. I'd love to be funny and cle…
RT @latentexistence: Ah, national ID cards by a different name. Please show your voter card to receive NHS treatment, citizen.
RT @hrtbps: Incase you're blocked and/or it gets deleted and/or you don't want to give the DM ad revenue...
RT @JohnRentoul: Tim Farron's question to the PM after her European Council statement yesterday
Page not found - Hansard Online
RT @JohnRentoul: Tim Farron's question to the PM after her European Council statement yesterday
The offices of The Daily Mail get blown to bits, in this must-read, hilarious crime caper novel | The Canary
RT @enterstageleft: The more people RT this glowing review and/or read the novel, the more cross Dacre (and Murdoch) will get. Fnarf.
RT @JolyonMaugham: Polish members of the European Parliament will get to vote on Brexit. Welsh members of Westminster Parliament will…
RT @SKZCartoons: New toon: "Shout". How #Brexit happened. The story in full. Apparently. FB: …
RT @matthaig1: A thought about Katie Hopkins.
@JYoolz good
IPL’s big buy Pawan Negi’s fall as sharp as his rise
@latentexistence IPL is cricket? … I'll get me coat ;)
RT @pronounced_ing: Always an important read but especially relevant in light of the Cho/Swinton dustup. So much racism is TOTALLY "pol…
RT @ChrisEvans: Just think for a second if these men yelled YOUR name while committing this despicable act. Would tweeting about SN…
Untitled (https://www.indy100.com/article/2016-bad-year-celebrity-deaths-graph-proof-statista-7484801)
RT @indy100: You’re not being paranoid – 2016 has been a bad year for celebrity deaths and here’s the graph to prove it
RT @SikhPA: The day after @TheSun posted the image below, a man went out to "kill all Muslims". Yet @IpsoNews have CLEARED them…
RT @Nick_Hanover: Guardian confirms what some of us said about DC's reasons for firing Renae De Liz and Ray Dillon…
RT @WelshGasDoc: Farage-Banks-Delingpole-Mensch-Hopkins. The Axis of Arseholes.
Cambridge 'ghost roundabout' given eyes and mouth - BBC News
RT @speedbird1953: BBC News - Cambridge 'ghost roundabout' given eyes and mouth
@Lin_Manuel you've got this to look forward to:
RT @bimadew: lol, fry and laurie
Spike's scruff gets some severe massaging when I'm watching university challenge. If I stop he…
RT @vanbadham: Fascinating article; the gender socialisation of men hampers their medical performance.
14 Movies That Get Dismissed As Chick Flicks, But Shouldn't Be
RT @GDIGM: "Women can make, star in & enjoy movies that hold just as much depth & substance as those primarily by & for men."
Voters will be asked to show their passport or driving license to cast a ballot, Ministers are set to announce
RT @ManchesterNO2ID: Interesting that it's all about ID - there is no discussion about ensuring voting law is enforced? ?
RT @kiyachis: I CAN ONLY ASPIRE TO BE THIS PETTY
Sowpods / check
@artbyailbhe I use this website
@PembrokeSinclai I thank you @_BCT_
RT @niall_gooch: Can't help but feel we're playing with fire here.
UKIP group ordered to repay €172,000 to EU by December 21 – POLITICO
RT @PatrickStrud: UKIP group ordered to repay €172,000 to EU by December 21 via @POLITICOEurope
@emmaprice I have the technology
@sevenhelz
