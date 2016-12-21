The Blood is the Life for 21-12-2016Wednesday, December 21st, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b
- RT @ThatSabineGirl: 'Straight'?
HT @shonfaye for the screencap
- The BAFTAs Set New Diversity Standards For Film Awards | IndieWire
- RT @tauriqmoosa: Holy shit - new BAFTA rules: Films must show that they have worked to increase representation of minorities.
- RT @nickreeves9876: @BenedictAshton @david_standing Section 6 of the #EURef Briefing Paper says if the ref were mandatory a super-major…
- Best of media corrections, 2016 edition – Poynter
- RT @rhysblakely: Strong contender for correction of the year from The Times
- RT @rhysblakely: Strong contender for correction of the year from The Times
- Full of spoilers, but very apt
- Untitled (https://www.gofundme.com/jocox?rcid=8c1
a681f21a349b2b44b9098fc63c737)
- RT @wesstreeting: Here's an excellent way to respond to the nastiness of Nigel Farage: #moreincommon #lovelikeJo
- RT @JoshButler: Muslim lawyer Mariam has been banned from FB for sharing some vile abuse she got
No, the person ~who wrote it~ was…
- John Major at Leveson: Rupert Murdoch told me to change policy on Europe - YouTube
- RT @jpublik: Rupert Murdoch has written to Guardian claiming he never asks anything from any Prime Minister. This is John Major
- RT @mattsayward: Wow. The Daily Mail are hiding their apology to the Mahmood family in an ad unit so it doesn't load on devices with…
- RT @A_C_McGregor: More to the point, so it doesn't get indexed by search engines.
- Imagine saying something like this, even jokingly, about your spouse
- Here is a prime example of what I was talking about earlier: presenting Farage's comments as if they are legitimate…
- RT @JamesMelville: Want to get some hate?
Just pop down to your local newsagent and buy some hate.
- RT @pointlesslettrs: 5 days before 2 children get to wake up for their first Christmas without their mum.
I'd love to be funny and cle…
- RT @latentexistence: Ah, national ID cards by a different name. Please show your voter card to receive NHS treatment, citizen.
- RT @hrtbps: Incase you're blocked and/or it gets deleted and/or you don't want to give the DM ad revenue...
- RT @JohnRentoul: Tim Farron's question to the PM after her European Council statement yesterday
- Page not found - Hansard Online
- RT @JohnRentoul: Tim Farron's question to the PM after her European Council statement yesterday
- The offices of The Daily Mail get blown to bits, in this must-read, hilarious crime caper novel | The Canary
- RT @enterstageleft: The more people RT this glowing review and/or read the novel, the more cross Dacre (and Murdoch) will get. Fnarf.
- RT @JolyonMaugham: Polish members of the European Parliament will get to vote on Brexit. Welsh members of Westminster Parliament will…
- RT @SKZCartoons: New toon: "Shout".
How #Brexit happened. The story in full. Apparently.
FB: …
- RT @matthaig1: A thought about Katie Hopkins.
- @JYoolz good
- IPL’s big buy Pawan Negi’s fall as sharp as his rise
- @latentexistence IPL is cricket?
…
I'll get me coat ;)
- RT @pronounced_ing: Always an important read but especially relevant in light of the Cho/Swinton dustup. So much racism is TOTALLY "pol…
- RT @ChrisEvans: Just think for a second if these men yelled YOUR name while committing this despicable act. Would tweeting about SN…
- Untitled (https://www.indy100.com/article/2016-ba
d-year-celebrity-deaths-graph-proof-stat ista-7484801)
- RT @indy100: You’re not being paranoid – 2016 has been a bad year for celebrity deaths and here’s the graph to prove it
- RT @SikhPA: The day after @TheSun posted the image below, a man went out to "kill all Muslims". Yet @IpsoNews have CLEARED them…
- RT @Nick_Hanover: Guardian confirms what some of us said about DC's reasons for firing Renae De Liz and Ray Dillon…
- RT @WelshGasDoc: Farage-Banks-Delingpole-Mensch-Hopkins. The Axis of Arseholes.
- Cambridge 'ghost roundabout' given eyes and mouth - BBC News
- RT @speedbird1953: BBC News - Cambridge 'ghost roundabout' given eyes and mouth
- @Lin_Manuel you've got this to look forward to:
- RT @bimadew: lol, fry and laurie
- Spike's scruff gets some severe massaging when I'm watching university challenge. If I stop he…
- RT @vanbadham: Fascinating article; the gender socialisation of men hampers their medical performance.
- 14 Movies That Get Dismissed As Chick Flicks, But Shouldn't Be
- RT @GDIGM: "Women can make, star in & enjoy movies that hold just as much depth & substance as those primarily by & for men."
- Voters will be asked to show their passport or driving license to cast a ballot, Ministers are set to announce
- RT @ManchesterNO2ID: Interesting that it's all about ID - there is no discussion about ensuring voting law is enforced?
?
- RT @kiyachis: I CAN ONLY ASPIRE TO BE THIS PETTY
- Sowpods / check
- @artbyailbhe I use this website
- @PembrokeSinclai I thank you @_BCT_
- RT @niall_gooch: Can't help but feel we're playing with fire here.
- UKIP group ordered to repay €172,000 to EU by December 21 – POLITICO
- RT @PatrickStrud: UKIP group ordered to repay €172,000 to EU by December 21 via @POLITICOEurope
- @emmaprice I have the technology
- @sevenhelz