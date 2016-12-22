 

The Blood is the Life for 22-12-2016

Thursday, December 22nd, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
Twitter
RT @LordStras: Lib Dems fought long & hard to prevent mass surveillance in #IPAct. The war against huge invasion of our privacy is…
Twitter
RT @LibDemLords: LD Shadow Home Secretary @brianpaddick submitted a PNQ today on the #SnoopersCharter ruling, It was denied so Govt…
Twitter
The racists waving and smugly shouting "bye" make me way more scared than anyone speaking another language, @Delta…
Sneering at the workers | Flip Chart Fairy Tales
RT @FlipChartRick: Blogged: Sneering at the workers
Are oaths inclusive or exclusive? | History Today
RT @kenanmalik: ‘The reappearance of ‘state oaths’ suggests that the social contract that underpins political authority is in peril’
Lakeland Divided Ceramic Slow Cooker Pot
This morning has mostly involved filling the slow cooker with curry. I have 1 of these so I'm making a hot & a mild
Untitled (https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ukrockcommunity)
RT @LZZYHALE: Crowdfunding to help the staff of Team Rock who have all been made redundant 6 days before Christmas with no pay.
Twitter
RT @hot_News16: Team Rock bankrupt: FOUR music magazines close as 73 made redundant just before Xmas
Team Rock bankrupt: FOUR music magazines close as 73 made redundant just before Xmas - Hot News BreakHot News Break
RT @hot_News16: Team Rock bankrupt: FOUR music magazines close as 73 made redundant just before Xmas
Twitter
Holy crap that's amazing!
Twitter
RT @joeevanswrites: What a time to be alive. The Sec of State for Brexit just used the European Court of Justice to bring legal action…
Twitter
RT @Karimdiallo_: "Mississippi man" is a weird name to call a terrorist.
Twitter
RT @UKIPNFKN: How many of these early warning signs of #Fascism can you spot in today's #populist politics! #Brexit #UKIP #Trump
Twitter
Seriously, if you've got 99c, USian friends, this book is definitely worth a punt. I loved it.
Twitter
@caldersidecook
Twitter
RT @pennyb: Grindr exists; you don't need to troll food writers to get a pity shag.
Twitter
RT @MarieAnnUK: I just went to B&Q
Twitter
RT @BadSouthernRail: So, this is happening in Crystal Palace right now, and I'll thank you all not to laugh.
Twitter
@SimplyJenkins @BadSouthernRail
Twitter
RT @isislovecruft: SPOILER ALERT: they denied 100% of the patches with female-sounding pseudonyms
Twitter
RT @Anna_Mazz: Blimey. The @FT pulling no punches in their review of the worst business people of the year.
Twitter
Jesus wept
Twitter
RT @mushenska: The face of someone who has just had the Christmas card he was chewing confiscated
First Amendment Defense Act Openly Allows Discrimination To People Who Are LGBTQ+ – Affinity Magazine | For The Social Teen
RT @TheAffinityMag: First Amendment Defense Act Openly Allows Discrimination To People Who Are LGBTQ+:
Twitter
RT @TheAffinityMag: First Amendment Defense Act Openly Allows Discrimination To People Who Are LGBTQ+:
