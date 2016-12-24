 

The Blood is the Life for 24-12-2016

Saturday, December 24th, 2016 10:00 am
Lemmy Kilmister | Rare, weird & awesome celebrity photos
RT @thisisnotp0rn: Lemmy Kilmister as Santa Claus.
I’m not Sith, I’m Alt-Jedi, clarifies Darth Vader
I see DavyWavy is still writing the best @newsthump content:
Why we must demand brands stop funding hate
RT @StopFundingHate: Our op-ed for @gaystarnews about #StopFundingHate: #GoodwillToAll
The future is now. - Album on Imgur
RT @seanbamforth: This is interesting :
Tuition fee rise 'sneaked out' on website - BBC News
RT @JolyonMaugham: Merry Christmas from the Conservative Party to all A Level students.
Tory and Labour MPs gang up in bid to strip London Assembly of PR voting system | The Independent
RT @andrewducker: Tory and Labour MPs gang up in bid to strip London Assembly of PR voting system
Study of UK comedy panel shows finds just one all-female episode | Television & radio | The Guardian
RT @WillyGilder: Study of UK comedy panel shows finds just one all-female episode
Instagram
I must be under my blanket but also keeping an eye on proceedings at all times. Yes, I AM…
