 

The Blood is the Life for 25-12-2016

Sunday, December 25th, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
Twitter
Here's @Winter__Eevee not QUITE understanding how The Cone Of Shame works
Twitter
Happy Roxy getting snuggled by @MargaretRigg1 :)
Instagram
In which @matgb attempts to eat a mince pie with an audience
Instagram
Grandma has gone home now & Roxy & Spike are sad (Spike tried to get into grandma's taxi he was so sad she was leaving)
Twitter
… God I miss the world that had Robin Williams in it. And David Bowie And Lemmy And Christopher Lee
Twitter
RT @FailsWork: Laying slabs like a boss.
Xmas on Spotify
In case you need it, here's my punk and metal Christmas playlist:
You are not alone
Christmas can be a very pressured time. If you need help, here are some UK-based charities who can help.
If you're feeling lonely this Christmas…
An excellent post by Den of Geek. Not everyone enjoys Christmas, they often have good reasons for Not enjoying Christmas, and let's just all try to be nice to each other, yeah?
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post

About This Blog

picture of Jennie Rigg

Hello! I'm Jennie (known to many as SB, due to my handle, or The Yorksher Gob because of my old blog's name). This blog is my public face; click here for a list of all the other places you can find me on t'interwebs.






Flattr this

Ebuzzing - Top Blogs Ebuzzing - Top Blogs - Politics





Goodreads: Book reviews, recommendations, and discussion




==================
Charities I support:

The Survivors' Trust - donate here
DogsTrust - donate here
CAB - donate here

==================


Creative Commons License
Miss SB by Jennie Rigg is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Non-Commercial-No Derivative Works 2.0 UK: England & Wales License.
Based on a work at miss-s-b.dreamwidth.org.

Please note that any and all opinions expressed in this blog are subject to random change at whim my own, and not necessarily representative of my party, or any of the constituent parts thereof (except myself, obviously).

Printed by Dreamwidth Studios, Maryland USA. Promoted by Jennie Rigg, of Brighouse, West Yorkshire.

Active Entries

Useful links for readers:

Interesting Posts by Me:

If Reading's not Enough:

December 2016

M T W T F S S
    12 3 4
56 7 8 91011
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
1920 21 2223 24 25
262728293031 

Most Popular Tags

Expand Cut Tags

No cut tags

Style Credit

Page generated Sunday, December 25th, 2016 04:53 pm
Powered by Dreamwidth Studios