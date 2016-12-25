The Blood is the Life for 25-12-2016Sunday, December 25th, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b
- Here's @Winter__Eevee not QUITE understanding how The Cone Of Shame works
- Happy Roxy getting snuggled by @MargaretRigg1 :)
- In which @matgb attempts to eat a mince pie with an audience
- Grandma has gone home now & Roxy & Spike are sad
(Spike tried to get into grandma's taxi he was so sad she was leaving)
- … God I miss the world that had Robin Williams in it.
And David Bowie
And Lemmy
And Christopher Lee
- RT @FailsWork: Laying slabs like a boss.
- Xmas on Spotify
- In case you need it, here's my punk and metal Christmas playlist:
- You are not alone
- Christmas can be a very pressured time. If you need help, here are some UK-based charities who can help.
- If you're feeling lonely this Christmas…
- An excellent post by Den of Geek.
Not everyone enjoys Christmas, they often have good reasons for Not enjoying Christmas, and let's just all try to be nice to each other, yeah?