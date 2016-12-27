 

The Blood is the Life for 27-12-2016

Tuesday, December 27th, 2016 10:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
miss_s_b | On DRIP and the wider implications for Lib Demmery, or how Julian Huppert broke my heart
My shame at my party's complicity in this isn't gig to go away any time soon
Revealed: British councils used Ripa to secretly spy on public | World news | The Guardian
RT @AnnieMachon: #RIPA abused by UK councils: As I wrote in 2008: What hope with #snooperscharter ?
"I went to a feminism class for boys"
How George Michael became one of the world's most important LGBT rights campaigners | The Independent
RT @THTorguk: Thank you to George Michael for all he did for the LGBT community and to educate about HIV. RIP George.
If this book from the Tesco book swap shelf doesn't have Satan-worshipping Victorian lesbians in…
RT @RinChupeco: Can somebody please make this happen
Vera Rubin, astronomer who helped find evidence of dark matter, dies at 88 | Science | The Guardian
RT @guardian: Vera Rubin, astronomer who helped find evidence of dark matter, dies at 88
RT @mvanhulten: Terrorist deaths in W Europe 1970-2015. Chart by @datagraver. Starting date of #Schengen free movement added by me…
Instagram
My first birthday treat :)
RT @ThatSabineGirl: On what unbiased journalism is and isn't.
Forced marriage victims are made to pay to go home to UK | Society | The Guardian
RT @artbyailbhe: Passport confiscated, too.
RT @liberalfish: My kind of dog.
Eurgh. Hate this.
@QueenMollyBones flavour text on first page. Pendulous breasts sound promising!
RT @AstroKatie: "What's wrong with this story is that nothing's changing, or it's changing so slowly." - #VeraRubin
RT @Scientists4EU: Merry Xmas Brexiteers. Welcome to the real world in 2017 - and if you think a US FTA is not going to eat our NHS al…
Style Credit

