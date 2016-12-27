 

PSA: Twitter

Tuesday, December 27th, 2016 12:39 pm
miss_s_b: (Mood: Miserable Brian :()
[personal profile] miss_s_b
So I said something ill-thought-out on twitter, and it caused an argument with someone I really care about, and I just wanted it all to go away, but it didn't because while I was having the argument lots of other people were joining in on both sides, and the original ill-thought-out-tweet was being retweeted and it's all got too much.

So I've deleted my twitter account, apart from anything else, just to stop people RTing that tweet. I've got 30 days. I may reconsider.

YAY happy birthday to me.
