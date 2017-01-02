Due to interesting political situation in Soviet Russia...Monday, January 2nd, 2017 04:41 pm
miss_s_b
... I am finally deleting all traces of myself from LJ. A ready reckoner for those uninformed about the situation can be found here, if you're at all interested.
If you've had the urge to migrate here from LJ yourself, do comment below, especially if you're someone I know well. I made the move years ago, and while I do miss some aspects of LJ, there's loads that's better here, I promise.
The other thing you'll notice is that I'm migrating stuff over which I wrote, so there's going to be a few posts in the next hour or so. Hopefully I won't swamp any RSS feeds.
I have enough services on enough sites that I've had a password manager for YEARS, so my password manager remembered the password. Thankfully.