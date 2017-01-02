 

Due to interesting political situation in Soviet Russia...

Monday, January 2nd, 2017 04:41 pm
miss_s_b: (Blogging: Mod hat)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
  • I'm feeling busy
... I am finally deleting all traces of myself from LJ. A ready reckoner for those uninformed about the situation can be found here, if you're at all interested.

If you've had the urge to migrate here from LJ yourself, do comment below, especially if you're someone I know well. I made the move years ago, and while I do miss some aspects of LJ, there's loads that's better here, I promise.

The other thing you'll notice is that I'm migrating stuff over which I wrote, so there's going to be a few posts in the next hour or so. Hopefully I won't swamp any RSS feeds.
This post has been tagged:
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post
Flat | Top-Level Comments Only

Date: Monday, January 2nd, 2017 05:13 pm (UTC)
tree_and_leaf: Isolated tree in leaf, against blue sky. (Default)
From: [personal profile] tree_and_leaf
Grr, I can't remember my password, and I think the recovery email address is defunct. Oops....

Date: Monday, January 2nd, 2017 05:15 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Oh bugger.
I have enough services on enough sites that I've had a password manager for YEARS, so my password manager remembered the password. Thankfully.
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post
Flat | Top-Level Comments Only

About This Blog

picture of Jennie Rigg

Hello! I'm Jennie (known to many as SB, due to my handle, or The Yorksher Gob because of my old blog's name). This blog is my public face; click here for a list of all the other places you can find me on t'interwebs.






Flattr this

Ebuzzing - Top Blogs Ebuzzing - Top Blogs - Politics





Goodreads: Book reviews, recommendations, and discussion




==================
Charities I support:

The Survivors' Trust - donate here
DogsTrust - donate here
CAB - donate here

==================


Creative Commons License
Miss SB by Jennie Rigg is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Non-Commercial-No Derivative Works 2.0 UK: England & Wales License.
Based on a work at miss-s-b.dreamwidth.org.

Please note that any and all opinions expressed in this blog are subject to random change at whim my own, and not necessarily representative of my party, or any of the constituent parts thereof (except myself, obviously).

Printed by Dreamwidth Studios, Maryland USA. Promoted by Jennie Rigg, of Brighouse, West Yorkshire.

Active Entries

Useful links for readers:

Interesting Posts by Me:

If Reading's not Enough:

January 2017

M T W T F S S
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     

Most Popular Tags

Expand Cut Tags

No cut tags

Style Credit

Page generated Monday, January 2nd, 2017 06:16 pm
Powered by Dreamwidth Studios