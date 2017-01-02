Archive Fic post #1Monday, January 2nd, 2017 05:00 pm
miss_s_b
Title: An Unlikely Alliance
Rating: U
Prompt: Tarot Card #22: the Three of Wands
Era: Post-Doomsday, in the universe of Mickey, Rose, Pete and Jackie
Spoilers: None that I can think of.
Word Count: 1139
Notes: When this challenge was posted, I knew little of tarot (I now have my own deck and am learning fast and finding it fascinating), but I knew that a fair few members of my F-list knew about it, so I posted a "Help! What the hell do I do with the three of wands?" post. Somebody mentioned that one of this card's meanings can be "an unlikely alliance" and that reminded me of this plotbunny, which had been bouncing around my head for a while. Because the basic idea is a riff on tinuvielberen's superb and beautifully realised Doomsday Dimensions universe, I asked her to beta it. Many, many thanks to her for her insightful comments. The other acknowledgement I should give is to tweedygirl. I'm the long-term beta on her ongoing fic Paradigm Destiny, and it was in reading that fic that I first realised how well these two characters compliment each other.
This stands on its own, but it might end up having sequels. It's a beginning, definitely.
“No! Stop!” yelled Mickey Smith, leaping to his feet in horror and tossing his sandwich onto the oily workbench. He threw open the garage door.
“You’re going to blow the cylinder...” He was interrupted by the sound of metal under enormous pressure finally giving up the ghost “... head.” He finished, superfluously.
The billows of smoke and steam began to clear, and Mickey stared at the odd vehicle and even odder driver being slowly revealed. The car was a bright yellow open-topped model; as yellow as his own Mini, but much, much older; the coachwork looked almost nineteen-twenties. Yet some of the components were absolutely cutting edge. Definitely a self-build, Mickey concluded. The driver was a tall, burly man with a mop of blonde curls, currently plastered to his forehead by the rain. A wild patchwork coat in red and green tartan topped of a pair of bright yellow striped trousers, and the waistcoat peeking out from under the coat was an eye-bleedingly bright floral pattern.
The man grinned at Mickey through the rivulets of rain coursing down his face. The effect was rather unsettling.
“Mickey Smith, yes?”
“Uh, yeah...” said Mickey, cautiously.
“You don’t sound very sure!” The strange man cheerily admonished. “My friend Alastair Lethbridge-Stewart recommended you to me.”
“Oh, the Brig?”
Mickey grinned back, in relief as much as anything. The retired Brigadier had some weird friends, mostly ex-military and nutty as fruitcakes, but they always paid on time, tipped handsomely, and had interesting cars. But the best thing about the Brig was that he was someone to talk to. Rose was a big shot at Torchwood now, and had neither the time nor the inclination to talk much with Mickey. He knew they were only still together because there was nobody else in the universe for either of them. There had never been anybody other than Rose in Mickey’s universe, and the man Rose loved was in another universe altogether. So they clung to each other, even though neither of them really felt right about it. Torchwood had put Mickey in touch with the Brigadier because of his involvement with something called UNIT before he had retired; the Brig needed someone “in the know” for a mechanic, and Mickey needed customers. Torchwood were good for things like that. It turned out that the Doctor had been quite active in this universe as well, once upon a time, and The Brig was happy to swap tales of derring-do with Mickey about alien invasions and crazy inventions.
They also shared a love of classic British cars. Mickey pointed inside the garage.
“That’s his Jag up on the ramp,” he told the stranger. “Beautiful car!”
The stranger glanced at the gleaming British Racing Green classic, barely visible in the murky building.
“Yes, it looks his type of thing. Conservative,” he said, dismissively. ”Now Bessie, here, she’s a CAR!” he beamed proudly.
“She’s...something all right,” said Mickey, mindful of the need not to offend a potential client. He walked around the vehicle, examining it. His eyes lit on the dashboard. “I dunno why you bothered putting a speedo that goes up to two-fifty on her though.”
The stranger smiled enigmatically. “You may well find out, if you can get her running properly again. It’s been...” He paused, obviously changing the words he was about to speak at the last moment, “... a few years since I had the time to spend on something as peacefully manual as car repair, and I’ve become a little rusty.”
“So’s she!”
“Yes, well,” blushed the stranger. “I find myself with an embarrassment of riches so far as time is concerned, at the moment, and I was hoping... Well, obviously, I’ll pay you double...” *
“Double?” Mickey was torn between the large fee increase and the knowledge that there must be some hidden agenda. “What’s the catch?”
“Well, I know I don’t fall into the usual age bracket, but...” the man was pulling nervously at his ear now. “I wondered if you might consider taking on an aged apprentice?”
Several words were fighting to come out of Mickey’s mouth. “No” and “way” were two of them. But suddenly “Why?” leapfrogged over the rest and came out first.
“Why? I... have a lot of time on my hands at the moment, and it’s something I used to be really good at. I’d like to see if the old knack’s still there. And you can’t deny, you could do with a hand” The man gestured around the workshop. There was the Brigadier’s Mark II Jag up on the ramp, and a 1930s Bentley waiting to be dealt with too. He smiled a sudden smile at Mickey and added “Go on, what do you say?”
The depth of sadness in the man’s blue/green eyes was in stark contrast to his cheerful demeanour and bright clothes. Mickey thought about how he had felt, not so long ago. Rose, Jackie, Pete, Jake... They had all thought him mad not to take Torchwood up on the offer of a job. His grandma understood, though. His own garage had been all he had ever wanted. Why should a couple of years of saving the earth make a difference to that? The earth was saved now, and he could go back to doing what he loved. He let his eyes wander around the dingy little workshop, and felt a sense of peace and belonging. Looking after the vintage motors of London was the most satisfying job in the world, whatever Rose might sniffily denounce it as. Who could blame this man for wanting to join in? And whatever his sadness was... Well, a little bit of grease and dirt was good for that sort of thing. Without fully meaning to, Mickey agreed to let the man work with him.
“OK," he said. "But we finish the two cars I have in already before we start on yours, and I finish my lunch before we start ANYTHING”
“Capital!” declared the stranger. That sudden grin lit up his face again, almost obscuring the haunted look of his eyes. “A man after my own hearts--er--heart.”
Mickey dismissed what he thought he had just heard as he sat back in his chair (the leather driver’s seat of a junked Humber) and picked up his sandwich. Heedless of the film of oil now coating it, he took a bite.
“You can make us a cup of tea, if you like,” said Mickey, sliding effortlessly into the Boss role even while speaking with his mouth full. He gestured to the kettle at the other end of the workbench and took another bite of sandwich. “What’s your name, anyway?”
“I’m generally referred to as The Doctor.”
The Doctor ducked to avoid the wad of half-chewed sandwich that flew from Mickey’s mouth as he choked on the revelation.
* The Doctor's wages from UNIT have been sat in a bank account earning money since the seventies. He's not short of a bob or two.
