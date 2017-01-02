 

Attn London Lib Dems: Crash Space Required - updated

Monday, January 2nd, 2017 11:53 pm
miss_s_b:
[personal profile] miss_s_b
  • I'm feeling aggravated
So, having read through the expenses regulations for federal committee members, I'm going to say two things:

1, I can see why they don't get many applicants from outside London or from the less-monied classes. I need written permission from the chair of my committee to claim for accommodation? Seriously? I live in Yorkshire, dudes. It's a two day meeting. What am I supposed to do, pick a bench outside King's Cross? FFS.

2, Any Londinium types, if you have a spare room that I could have for the evenings of Friday the 27th and Saturday the 28th of January, I would be most grateful. Because I cannot afford central London prices for a hotel on the off chance that the party might deign to reimburse me. And I'm NOT staying in a mixed dormitory for 12 people, which appears to be my only option to stick within budget even if I DID assume permission from the chair.

At least I'll be able to claim back for my train ticket…

UPDATE: Have now obtained crash space with a fellow committee member, thanks all xx
Date: Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 12:07 am (UTC)
pseudomonas:
From: [personal profile] pseudomonas
I have a living room that you'd be very welcome to sleep in.

Date: Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 12:09 am (UTC)
pseudomonas:
From: [personal profile] pseudomonas
and also, yes, FFS that is no way to run a committee.

Date: Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 12:22 am (UTC)
miss_s_b:
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Thank you! I'd like an actual bedroom if poss, but sofa is better than bench in Hyde Park, so you're definitely on my list xx
Edited Date: Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 12:22 am (UTC)

Date: Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 09:16 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b:
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Have been offered a bedroom :)

Date: Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 08:39 am (UTC)
nadriel:
From: [personal profile] nadriel
I may have a living room available, but would have to check with flatmate first. Also, cats.

Date: Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 09:16 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b:
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
I have been offered a bedroom, thank you xx

Date: Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 12:40 pm (UTC)
ruthct21:
From: [personal profile] ruthct21
When I was on FPC (for a total of 16 years I think) I made a point of claiming my expenses for travel, accommodation and meals, even if what the Party paid me was a lot less than I had actually spent. At some point I discovered that the repayments had not been increased for many years and I suggested that the Party ought, at least, to consider an annual increase in line with inflation: part of my argument was the same as yours, that you can't expect people living at a distance from London to serve on Party Committees if they cannot afford the costs.
The first bit of the answer I received was that the Party was, as ever, chronically short of money and there was no appetite among the Powers That Be to increase spending on anything: fairly predictable. The second part of the answer was that I was one of only 2 or 3 FPC members who ever put in a claim so it was clearly not a barrier or an issue of great concern to Party members.(Pause for some choice Yorkshire expressions!!!)
I would therefore like to suggest that you enquire how many members of your committee actually claim their expenses. If it is only a small proportion then I would suggest that it is worth arguing that the budget for this should be spent to support the people who really need it, who can't serve on the committee without it, such as yourself.
Finally, there is now a fund to help the less well-off to attend Party Conference: surely the argument for this is exactly the same as for helping the less well-off to serve on Party Committees? What about some pertinent questions from Calderdale during Party Business at Spring Conference?
(sorry I shan't be able help on this, I will by then be somewhere in South America).

Date: Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 09:15 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b:
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Thank you for a very (as usual) useful and interesting comment.
