Attn London Lib Dems: Crash Space Required - updatedMonday, January 2nd, 2017 11:53 pm
miss_s_b
So, having read through the expenses regulations for federal committee members, I'm going to say two things:
1, I can see why they don't get many applicants from outside London or from the less-monied classes. I need written permission from the chair of my committee to claim for accommodation? Seriously? I live in Yorkshire, dudes. It's a two day meeting. What am I supposed to do, pick a bench outside King's Cross? FFS.
2, Any Londinium types, if you have a spare room that I could have for the evenings of Friday the 27th and Saturday the 28th of January, I would be most grateful. Because I cannot afford central London prices for a hotel on the off chance that the party might deign to reimburse me. And I'm NOT staying in a mixed dormitory for 12 people, which appears to be my only option to stick within budget even if I DID assume permission from the chair.
At least I'll be able to claim back for my train ticket…
UPDATE: Have now obtained crash space with a fellow committee member, thanks all xx
1, I can see why they don't get many applicants from outside London or from the less-monied classes. I need written permission from the chair of my committee to claim for accommodation? Seriously? I live in Yorkshire, dudes. It's a two day meeting. What am I supposed to do, pick a bench outside King's Cross? FFS.
2, Any Londinium types, if you have a spare room that I could have for the evenings of Friday the 27th and Saturday the 28th of January, I would be most grateful. Because I cannot afford central London prices for a hotel on the off chance that the party might deign to reimburse me. And I'm NOT staying in a mixed dormitory for 12 people, which appears to be my only option to stick within budget even if I DID assume permission from the chair.
At least I'll be able to claim back for my train ticket…
UPDATE: Have now obtained crash space with a fellow committee member, thanks all xx
no subjectDate: Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 12:07 am (UTC)
no subjectDate: Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 12:09 am (UTC)
no subjectDate: Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 12:22 am (UTC)
no subjectDate: Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 09:16 pm (UTC)
no subjectDate: Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 08:39 am (UTC)
no subjectDate: Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 09:16 pm (UTC)
no subjectDate: Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 12:40 pm (UTC)
The first bit of the answer I received was that the Party was, as ever, chronically short of money and there was no appetite among the Powers That Be to increase spending on anything: fairly predictable. The second part of the answer was that I was one of only 2 or 3 FPC members who ever put in a claim so it was clearly not a barrier or an issue of great concern to Party members.(Pause for some choice Yorkshire expressions!!!)
I would therefore like to suggest that you enquire how many members of your committee actually claim their expenses. If it is only a small proportion then I would suggest that it is worth arguing that the budget for this should be spent to support the people who really need it, who can't serve on the committee without it, such as yourself.
Finally, there is now a fund to help the less well-off to attend Party Conference: surely the argument for this is exactly the same as for helping the less well-off to serve on Party Committees? What about some pertinent questions from Calderdale during Party Business at Spring Conference?
(sorry I shan't be able help on this, I will by then be somewhere in South America).
no subjectDate: Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 09:15 pm (UTC)