FCC hurdle one: Getting to the meetingTuesday, January 24th, 2017 02:13 pm
miss_s_b
Airy Fairy LD assertion: London is easiest for meetings! Everyone can get there, and if you're poor you can always claim expenses!
Reality: In order to claim expenses, you have to:
1, have enough money to be able to pay out in the first place in the hopes that you'll get your money back at some unspecified date;
2, have enough money that the risk of your claim being rejected is bearable;
3, get receipts for everything. Getting receipts for Oyster Travel is FUN! Especially if you only use Oyster a couple of times a year and are crap at remembering log in details.
4, if you're far enough away that you can't do the travel and get to the meeting same day*, find a place to stay that falls below the nightly allowance cap**;
5, find the cheapest tickets for your travel; in central London, this necessitates using Oyster (see point 3) because Oyster is by far the cheapest way to travel.
Now, I don't know, maybe I'm being picky here, and maybe that's because of my various brain weasels (travel anxiety being high up on that list) and, yes, those ARE hurdles I CAN get over, but it's not the MOST accessible a meeting could be...
Anyway, meeting is on both Saturday AND Sunday, so I shall report back after.
*that's on occasions when the meeting doesn't run over 2 days anyway, OfC
**good luck doing this if you don't know anyone in London with a spare room or sofa, and eternal gratitude to the person letting me have their spare room this time - the only places I found that fell below the cap were 12 bed dormitories
There should also be an *automatic* payment of expenses up to a reasonable fixed amount, without need for receipts, payable in advance of travel.
* hollow laughter *
