 

FCC hurdle one: Getting to the meeting

Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 02:13 pm
Airy Fairy LD assertion: London is easiest for meetings! Everyone can get there, and if you're poor you can always claim expenses!

Reality: In order to claim expenses, you have to:

1, have enough money to be able to pay out in the first place in the hopes that you'll get your money back at some unspecified date;
2, have enough money that the risk of your claim being rejected is bearable;
3, get receipts for everything. Getting receipts for Oyster Travel is FUN! Especially if you only use Oyster a couple of times a year and are crap at remembering log in details.
4, if you're far enough away that you can't do the travel and get to the meeting same day*, find a place to stay that falls below the nightly allowance cap**;
5, find the cheapest tickets for your travel; in central London, this necessitates using Oyster (see point 3) because Oyster is by far the cheapest way to travel.

Now, I don't know, maybe I'm being picky here, and maybe that's because of my various brain weasels (travel anxiety being high up on that list) and, yes, those ARE hurdles I CAN get over, but it's not the MOST accessible a meeting could be...

Anyway, meeting is on both Saturday AND Sunday, so I shall report back after.


*that's on occasions when the meeting doesn't run over 2 days anyway, OfC
**good luck doing this if you don't know anyone in London with a spare room or sofa, and eternal gratitude to the person letting me have their spare room this time - the only places I found that fell below the cap were 12 bed dormitories
Date: Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 03:41 pm (UTC)
From: [personal profile] theandrewhickey
It's not just you. London is in one corner of Great Britain, so while it has good transport links, it *can't* be equally accessible to everyone. The centre of Great Britain is in the Ribble Valley, so the logical thing to do would be to have the meetings be in the nearest large city to that -- Manchester or Bradford, or maybe at a push Leeds or Liverpool -- so that on average people from every area would have the same distance to travel and the same (lower) travel and accommodation costs.
There should also be an *automatic* payment of expenses up to a reasonable fixed amount, without need for receipts, payable in advance of travel.

Date: Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 04:15 pm (UTC)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
"There should also be an *automatic* payment of expenses up to a reasonable fixed amount, without need for receipts, payable in advance of travel."

* hollow laughter *

Date: Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 05:00 pm (UTC)
From: [personal profile] nadriel
I take it you're unlikely to be free at any point that weekend for a catch up?

Date: Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 05:26 pm (UTC)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
I'm going to be mega busy; possibly the next one will be better; I'll be coming down Tuesday 11th April, meeting is 18.00 to 21.00, so I'll have to stop over somewhere again and go back on the Wednesday. It's in the Easter Hols so maybe you'll not be working?
