 

FCC hurdle 2: the paperwork

Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 05:37 pm
[personal profile] miss_s_b
  I'm feeling busy
Guys, if you've been to LDConf you've surely seen the bundles of papers you get in the full conference pack? Imagine, oooo, about double that. And from what I have heard from more seasoned FCCers, this is not a particularly hefty meeting.

Going to need a ring binder per meeting by the looks of things. I mean theoretically I could do it all electronically, but between their insistence on using formats I don't use and therefore the lack of ease of note-taking, it was easier just to print it all out. YAY the environment!

FCC: not for the dyslexic.
