FCC hurdle 2: the paperworkTuesday, January 24th, 2017 05:37 pm
miss_s_b
Guys, if you've been to LDConf you've surely seen the bundles of papers you get in the full conference pack? Imagine, oooo, about double that. And from what I have heard from more seasoned FCCers, this is not a particularly hefty meeting.
Going to need a ring binder per meeting by the looks of things. I mean theoretically I could do it all electronically, but between their insistence on using formats I don't use and therefore the lack of ease of note-taking, it was easier just to print it all out. YAY the environment!
FCC: not for the dyslexic.
