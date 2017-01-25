 

The Blood is the Life for 25-01-2017

Wednesday, January 25th, 2017 10:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
We should be kind to America's First Victim — Melania Trump
"Patriarchy is not a game any woman can win, and Melania is playing it on nightmare mode, in the version where you have to sleep with the end-level boss" Laurie is good at polemic, rather than rational argument, but there's a lot in this that pushes my buttons.
In which Karl Popper is entirely right
the one thing the tolerant should not tolerate is intolerance
Why IDS is wrong about everything
point by point forensic detail
How to punch Nazis
A user's guide
Dictionary definition of "Gove"
so, SO appropriate
An immigration officer's tale
Anyone who still thinks our immigration system is too soft should read this.
Twitter thread about how Simon Cowell is to blame for everything
No, really. It properly makes sense and everything. #NotJustMadRamblings
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post
Flat | Top-Level Comments Only

Date: Wednesday, January 25th, 2017 06:42 pm (UTC)
andrewducker: (Default)
From: [personal profile] andrewducker
Links again! And in a readable format! Yaaaay!
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post
Flat | Top-Level Comments Only

About This Blog

picture of Jennie Rigg

Hello! I'm Jennie (known to many as SB, due to my handle, or The Yorksher Gob because of my old blog's name). This blog is my public face; click here for a list of all the other places you can find me on t'interwebs.






Flattr this

Ebuzzing - Top Blogs Ebuzzing - Top Blogs - Politics





Goodreads: Book reviews, recommendations, and discussion




==================
Charities I support:

The Survivors' Trust - donate here
DogsTrust - donate here
CAB - donate here

==================


Creative Commons License
Miss SB by Jennie Rigg is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Non-Commercial-No Derivative Works 2.0 UK: England & Wales License.
Based on a work at miss-s-b.dreamwidth.org.

Please note that any and all opinions expressed in this blog are subject to random change at whim my own, and not necessarily representative of my party, or any of the constituent parts thereof (except myself, obviously).

Printed by Dreamwidth Studios, Maryland USA. Promoted by Jennie Rigg, of Brighouse, West Yorkshire.

Active Entries

Useful links for readers:

Interesting Posts by Me:

If Reading's not Enough:

January 2017

M T W T F S S
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23 24 2526272829
3031     

Most Popular Tags

Expand Cut Tags

No cut tags

Style Credit

Page generated Thursday, January 26th, 2017 02:32 am
Powered by Dreamwidth Studios