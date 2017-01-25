The Blood is the Life for 25-01-2017Wednesday, January 25th, 2017 10:00 am
miss_s_b
- We should be kind to America's First Victim — Melania Trump
- "Patriarchy is not a game any woman can win, and Melania is playing it on nightmare mode, in the version where you have to sleep with the end-level boss"
Laurie is good at polemic, rather than rational argument, but there's a lot in this that pushes my buttons.
- In which Karl Popper is entirely right
- the one thing the tolerant should not tolerate is intolerance
- Why IDS is wrong about everything
- point by point forensic detail
- How to punch Nazis
- A user's guide
- Dictionary definition of "Gove"
- so, SO appropriate
- An immigration officer's tale
- Anyone who still thinks our immigration system is too soft should read this.
- Twitter thread about how Simon Cowell is to blame for everything
- No, really.
It properly makes sense and everything.
#NotJustMadRamblings
