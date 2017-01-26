 

The Blood is the Life for 26-01-2017

Thursday, January 26th, 2017 10:00 am
Is Simon Cowell to blame for the end of western civilisation?
Probably not, but this is a convincing argument that he's a contributing factor. (Article expanded from yesterday's Twitter thread, now with references and everything)
Man's best friend, bacteria's worst enemy: dog sniffs out superbug in Canadian hospital
dogs are the bestest
Workers from poorer backgrounds face "class earnings penalty"
…and OfC it's worse for women & BAME people because intersectionality
Parents short-changing girls on pocket money, survey shows
illustrative stock photo is illustrative
One for fellow lib dems
Second round of committee elections is up. Who wants to be chair of the campaign for gender balance?
Science subscription box for kids launched in the US
Greenpeace activists hang giant 'Resist' banner near White House

Uk to be investigated over treatment of EU nationals
OfC it won't m make any difference, as those who followed the UN investigation into our treatment of disabled ppl will know
petition to the British government: Make cooperation with Trump dependent on him adhering to human rights laws
It's unlikely to work, but it doesn't hurt to try
