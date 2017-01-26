The Blood is the Life for 26-01-2017Thursday, January 26th, 2017 10:00 am
miss_s_b
- Is Simon Cowell to blame for the end of western civilisation?
- Probably not, but this is a convincing argument that he's a contributing factor.
(Article expanded from yesterday's Twitter thread, now with references and everything)
- Man's best friend, bacteria's worst enemy: dog sniffs out superbug in Canadian hospital
- dogs are the bestest
- Workers from poorer backgrounds face "class earnings penalty"
- …and OfC it's worse for women & BAME people because intersectionality
- Parents short-changing girls on pocket money, survey shows
- illustrative stock photo is illustrative
- One for fellow lib dems
- Second round of committee elections is up. Who wants to be chair of the campaign for gender balance?
- Science subscription box for kids launched in the US
- Greenpeace activists hang giant 'Resist' banner near White House
- ♡
- Uk to be investigated over treatment of EU nationals
- OfC it won't m make any difference, as those who followed the UN investigation into our treatment of disabled ppl will know
- petition to the British government: Make cooperation with Trump dependent on him adhering to human rights laws
- It's unlikely to work, but it doesn't hurt to try