 

The Blood is the Life for 29-01-2017

Sunday, January 29th, 2017 10:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
I used to sneer at Lib Dems. Now I’ve joined them
Trump filed for reelection day he was inaugurated
I hate linking to Twitter threads, but this is important: tl;dr: Never done before. Candidate status lets him raise more $$ & limits critiques (from non profit organizations especially).
St. Louis Manifest (@Stl_Manifest):
tweeting a list of refugees the USA turned away in 1939 and what happened to them. Harrowing, but important.
Trump executive order: Victims of US entry ban tell their stories
eurgh :(
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post

About This Blog

picture of Jennie Rigg

Hello! I'm Jennie (known to many as SB, due to my handle, or The Yorksher Gob because of my old blog's name). This blog is my public face; click here for a list of all the other places you can find me on t'interwebs.






Flattr this

Ebuzzing - Top Blogs Ebuzzing - Top Blogs - Politics





Goodreads: Book reviews, recommendations, and discussion




==================
Charities I support:

The Survivors' Trust - donate here
DogsTrust - donate here
CAB - donate here

==================


Creative Commons License
Miss SB by Jennie Rigg is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Non-Commercial-No Derivative Works 2.0 UK: England & Wales License.
Based on a work at miss-s-b.dreamwidth.org.

Please note that any and all opinions expressed in this blog are subject to random change at whim my own, and not necessarily representative of my party, or any of the constituent parts thereof (except myself, obviously).

Printed by Dreamwidth Studios, Maryland USA. Promoted by Jennie Rigg, of Brighouse, West Yorkshire.

Active Entries

Useful links for readers:

Interesting Posts by Me:

If Reading's not Enough:

January 2017

M T W T F S S
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23 24 25 26 2728 29
3031     

Most Popular Tags

Expand Cut Tags

No cut tags

Style Credit

Page generated Sunday, January 29th, 2017 08:15 pm
Powered by Dreamwidth Studios