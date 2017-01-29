The Blood is the Life for 29-01-2017Sunday, January 29th, 2017 10:00 am
miss_s_b
- I used to sneer at Lib Dems. Now I’ve joined them
- Trump filed for reelection day he was inaugurated
- I hate linking to Twitter threads, but this is important:
tl;dr: Never done before. Candidate status lets him raise more $$ & limits critiques (from non profit organizations especially).
- St. Louis Manifest (@Stl_Manifest):
- tweeting a list of refugees the USA turned away in 1939 and what happened to them. Harrowing, but important.
- Trump executive order: Victims of US entry ban tell their stories
- eurgh :(