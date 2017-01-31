Your suggestions pleaseTuesday, January 31st, 2017 05:45 pm
miss_s_b
… for hot breakfast. We seem to have got into a bit of a rut with daughter, where it's either bacon OR sausages OR American pancakes. She doesn't like scrambled eggs, sadly. Anyway, I'd like to add some more things to my repertoire. What hot breakfasts do YOU eat?
(FCC report later this evening for those anxiously awaiting it, btw)
Shakshouka is great, though you need a fair amount of time to cook it.
Fritatta. Lots of options to customise it to taste.
Poached eggs if you either know the trick for poaching in a pan of water or have a poacher and can face washing it (like most kitchen toys, they're a bugger to get clean)
Poached eggs on toast... mmmm yum. Much better than boiled-egg-and-soldiers. You can add things as well - smoked salmon works pretty well, for instance.
Fish. Kedgeree is great, and you can make it up in quantity (ie when you have time; it's an hour of cooking) and it will survive freeze-and-microwave-reheat.
Seriously, I have omelette and beans quite a lot cos they are free food on Slimming World. Bob has omelette and roasted vegetables yuck).
I also do left over potatoes sliced and roasted with a bit of fry-light (also free on Slimming World) with poached eggs.
Kippers and golden cutlets are other options.