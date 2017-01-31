 

Your suggestions please

Tuesday, January 31st, 2017 05:45 pm
miss_s_b: (Mood: Not London)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
… for hot breakfast. We seem to have got into a bit of a rut with daughter, where it's either bacon OR sausages OR American pancakes. She doesn't like scrambled eggs, sadly. Anyway, I'd like to add some more things to my repertoire. What hot breakfasts do YOU eat?

(FCC report later this evening for those anxiously awaiting it, btw)
Date: Tuesday, January 31st, 2017 05:49 pm (UTC)
tree_and_leaf: Isolated tree in leaf, against blue sky. (Default)
From: [personal profile] tree_and_leaf
Porridge.
Shakshouka is great, though you need a fair amount of time to cook it.
Fritatta. Lots of options to customise it to taste.

Date: Tuesday, January 31st, 2017 05:56 pm (UTC)
ext_120532: (Default)
From: [identity profile] ggreig.livejournal.com
I don't, but haggis, black pudding, square/Lorne sausage and omelette all occur to me as possible hot breakfast foods.

Date: Tuesday, January 31st, 2017 05:58 pm (UTC)
lilysea: Tree hugger (Tree hugger)
From: [personal profile] lilysea
Hot quinoa porridge with maple syrup or rhubarb or cinnamon?

Date: Tuesday, January 31st, 2017 05:59 pm (UTC)
po8crg: A cartoon of me, wearing a panama hat (Default)
From: [personal profile] po8crg
Most common for me is marmalade on toast, but that's not really what you were thinking of, is it?

Poached eggs if you either know the trick for poaching in a pan of water or have a poacher and can face washing it (like most kitchen toys, they're a bugger to get clean)

Poached eggs on toast... mmmm yum. Much better than boiled-egg-and-soldiers. You can add things as well - smoked salmon works pretty well, for instance.

Fish. Kedgeree is great, and you can make it up in quantity (ie when you have time; it's an hour of cooking) and it will survive freeze-and-microwave-reheat.

Date: Tuesday, January 31st, 2017 06:28 pm (UTC)
hollymath: drawing in black of owl wearing big red glasses.Words on its belly:"it's not about how you look, it's about how you see" (Default)
From: [personal profile] hollymath
Porridge. Do omelettes count as scrambled egg? That or poached eggs (I don't mind cleaning the silicon egg-poacher things!) are about all I eat hot-breakfast-wise,otherwis it's fruit and/or yogurt.

Date: Tuesday, January 31st, 2017 06:36 pm (UTC)
From: [personal profile] sassy_scot
Bloody hell. Gadsden mentioned Kedgeree and I thought I was going to be the first to do so. I'm in the huff now.

Seriously, I have omelette and beans quite a lot cos they are free food on Slimming World. Bob has omelette and roasted vegetables yuck).

I also do left over potatoes sliced and roasted with a bit of fry-light (also free on Slimming World) with poached eggs.

Kippers and golden cutlets are other options.
