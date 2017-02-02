The Blood is the Life for 02-02-2017Thursday, February 2nd, 2017 10:00 am
miss_s_b
- 10 Reasons Why Brexit Should Not Happen
- Interesting list on reddit
- MEP holds 'He's lying' sign behind Nigel Farage
- What a shame that would be "unparliamentary language" in our own dear house of commons
- Ken Clarke, gotta love him
- I mean he's sometimes said bloody stupid things as well, but this is ace
- US law enforcement has been infiltrated by white supremacists
- also the pope shits in the woods
- Universal Credit's IT Cock ups
- depressing stuff
- Queen could host Donald Trump in SCOTLAND to avoid protesters during his state visit predicts Alex Salmond
- Alex you TROLL LMAO
- USA to stop looking for white supremacist terrorists, and only hunt Islamic ones
- Probably because the white supremacists are in charge now.
no subjectDate: Thursday, February 2nd, 2017 11:28 am (UTC)