 

The Blood is the Life for 02-02-2017

Thursday, February 2nd, 2017 10:00 am
10 Reasons Why Brexit Should Not Happen
MEP holds 'He's lying' sign behind Nigel Farage
What a shame that would be "unparliamentary language" in our own dear house of commons
Ken Clarke, gotta love him
I mean he's sometimes said bloody stupid things as well, but this is ace
US law enforcement has been infiltrated by white supremacists
also the pope shits in the woods
Universal Credit's IT Cock ups
depressing stuff
Queen could host Donald Trump in SCOTLAND to avoid protesters during his state visit predicts Alex Salmond
Alex you TROLL LMAO
USA to stop looking for white supremacist terrorists, and only hunt Islamic ones
Probably because the white supremacists are in charge now.
Date: Thursday, February 2nd, 2017 11:28 am (UTC)
tree_and_leaf: Isolated tree in leaf, against blue sky. (Default)
From: [personal profile] tree_and_leaf
See Dance is my new hero.
