 

A Present for my Lovely Friends on Lib Dem Voice

Thursday, February 2nd, 2017 11:32 am
[personal profile] miss_s_b
I know that sometimes people wish to complain about having their comments moderated on Lib Dem Voice, because they feel they are being treated unfairly. I also know that moderating comments is a tough job, and you can never please everybody, no matter how hard you try. So! I thought I would devise a nice form letter for people who have had their comments moderated to fill in, to make their complaints easier for all sides to deal with.
To:
LDHQ
Gt George St
London

From:
(type your name and address here, for example:
IB Whiny
Twatt
Orkney)

Date:________________

Dear Person In Charge of Internet Lib Demmery,

I wish to complain in the strongest possible terms about my treatment at the hands of your minions who moderate the comments on the Lib Dem Voice Website. This is because (please tick all that apply):
◻ I wanted to call the person who wrote the article names and they wouldn't let me.
◻ I wanted to call other commentors names and they wouldn't let me.
◻ I wanted to call the maintainers of the site names and they wouldn't let me.
◻ I was trying to drag the thread off into a discussion of my pet topic, rather than the topic the thread was on, which I find frankly boring. My pet topic is much better.
◻ I was pretending to be Nick Clegg for a laugh. They just can't handle hilarious banter!
◻ I hate the Lib Dems and I should be able to say so repeatedly on a Lib Dem website because that's what liberalism means!
◻ While I have no problem with most of the people who run Lib Dem Voice I have this weird aversion to Caron and Mary; I can't explain it. I'm definitely not a misogynist though!
◻ While I have no problem with most of the people who run Lib Dem Voice I have this weird aversion to Mark; I can't explain it. I'm definitely not a racist though!
◻ I don't understand the concept of a privately-owned unofficial website, and actually believe there IS a person in charge of all Internet Lib Demmery who can crack down on people
◻ Frankly I am just butthurt about somebody not catering to my every entitled whim.
I hope that you will give this matter your fullest attention, and if I have not heard back from you within 24 hours of me sending this letter, I reserve the right to piss and moan all over twitter and/or facebook.

yours sincerely,

IB Whiny
As a special extra service, I shall even include a form reply for whichever poor bugger at head office gets to open these letters
To:
IB Whiny
Twatt
Orkney

From:
LDHQ
Gt George St
London

Date:________________

Dear IB Whiny,

I refer you to the answer given in the case of Arkell vs Pressdram;

love from

The Person In Charge of Internet Lib Demmery

... And I think we can all now see why I do not get involved with modding on LDV.
Libdemmery

Date: Thursday, February 2nd, 2017 01:10 pm (UTC)
From: (Anonymous)
I really love this post!

Date: Thursday, February 2nd, 2017 01:45 pm (UTC)
From: [personal profile] haggis
*snorting at the last line*

Love you.

Date: Thursday, February 2nd, 2017 04:25 pm (UTC)
hollymath: drawing in black of owl wearing big red glasses.Words on its belly:"it's not about how you look, it's about how you see" (Default)
From: [personal profile] hollymath
This is a good present :)

Date: Thursday, February 2nd, 2017 04:26 pm (UTC)
nadriel: (Default)
From: [personal profile] nadriel
Dunno about LDV, but if I ever run an internet forum, you will always have a place as a mod :P.

Date: Thursday, February 2nd, 2017 04:39 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Awwww thank you

Date: Thursday, February 2nd, 2017 04:37 pm (UTC)
nickbarlow: (Default)
From: [personal profile] nickbarlow
'Please feel free to use extra sheets to mansplain your complaint in great depth. None of them will be read.'

Date: Thursday, February 2nd, 2017 04:38 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
An excellent addition!

Date: Thursday, February 2nd, 2017 05:25 pm (UTC)
hollymath: drawing in black of owl wearing big red glasses.Words on its belly:"it's not about how you look, it's about how you see" (Default)
From: [personal profile] hollymath
+1 to this!

Date: Thursday, February 2nd, 2017 09:40 pm (UTC)
From: [personal profile] sassy_scot
And this is just one of the many reasons I love you so much:-).

I read this in Morrisons car park this morning and got some funny looks as I was laughing so much. Absolutely brilliant. I'm sorely tempted to add it to the comments policy.

You are a genius.

Date: Thursday, February 2nd, 2017 11:11 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Love you xxx
