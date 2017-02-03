The Blood is the Life for 03-02-2017Friday, February 3rd, 2017 10:00 am
- Warhammer demon thing apologises for wearing fur
- Buckingham Palace warned not to serve Tango to Donald Trump
- Once again, DavyWavy writes the best NewsThump content.
- Donald Trump reportedly planning executive order declaring pre-marital sex, same-sex marriage and abortion to be wrong
- YAY totalitarianism!
- Interesting by election results in Rotherham
- by which I mean JFC LOOK AT THOSE LIB DEM NUMBERS HOLY SHIT.
Look what happens when we fight for our principles instead of abandoning them. Are you looking, Cleggy? And Rotherham is a massively leave area too. It's almost like ppl like having a clear reason to vote for us…
- Lasting autistic traits in women with anorexia -- ScienceDaily
- Correlation is not causation. Comorbidity is an interesting thing, though.