 

The Blood is the Life for 03-02-2017

Friday, February 3rd, 2017 10:00 am
miss_s_b:
[personal profile] miss_s_b
Warhammer demon thing apologises for wearing fur
Buckingham Palace warned not to serve Tango to Donald Trump
Once again, DavyWavy writes the best NewsThump content.
Donald Trump reportedly planning executive order declaring pre-marital sex, same-sex marriage and abortion to be wrong
YAY totalitarianism!
Interesting by election results in Rotherham
by which I mean JFC LOOK AT THOSE LIB DEM NUMBERS HOLY SHIT. Look what happens when we fight for our principles instead of abandoning them. Are you looking, Cleggy? And Rotherham is a massively leave area too. It's almost like ppl like having a clear reason to vote for us…
Lasting autistic traits in women with anorexia -- ScienceDaily
Correlation is not causation. Comorbidity is an interesting thing, though.
