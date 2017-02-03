 

Londonny Types! Who wants to offer me a Spare Oom or Sofa For Friday 17th Feb?

Friday, February 3rd, 2017 06:21 pm
miss_s_b: (Mood: Not London)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
  • I'm feeling busy
  • My location is office
  • I can hear Spotify Daily List 5
UPDATE: I have been offered a room. YAY!

I've got a full day's Lib Demmery at HQ on the Saturday, and a place to kip would be most excellent!

*ingratiating smile*

(in case you're wondering why I keep asking this, it's because while the party's expenses structure WILL allow me to get a bed in London, the cap is so absurdly low, the only central London place I could actually kip in is one of those 12-tiny-beds-to-a-room dormitory places, and I'm not overly comfortable with the idea of that. So, you know, pathetic gratitude usually ensues for people who take me in)
