 

The Blood is the Life for 04-02-2017

Saturday, February 4th, 2017 10:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
Opposition accuses Trudeau of 'betrayal' as Canadian Liberals abandon promise of electoral reform
Nooooooooooooooooooooooo Justin *cries*
jducoeur | A Half Second
This for when you are feeling helpless
Foreign policy insider: ‘No readout of Trump-Putin call because White House turned off recording’
Crikey.
Did Neil Gorsuch Found a High School 'Fascism Forever' Club?
tl;dr - apparently not
Farage campaigning to rejoin EU just to be a pain in the arse
#DressLikeAWoman: Twitter backlash over reports of dress code for Trump staff
*sadface* they didn't use my "Ripley or Vasquez?" tweet :(
Trump and Bannon's coup in the making (contains autoplaying video)
The article below is what you want to read, though. It's written by a professor of history and Italian studies at New York University.
How to Taste Gin
A helpful guide. Works for other drinks too.
Imagine Dragons Parking
this post had me cackling muchly
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post
Flat | Top-Level Comments Only

Canadian electoral reform

Date: Saturday, February 4th, 2017 02:21 pm (UTC)
From: [identity profile] ffrancsais.blogspot.com
Trudeau should have learned from Nick Clegg's referendum miscalculation and just gone ahead administratively with STV/MMC. Referendums in this area will always produce a vote for the status quo.

Re: Canadian electoral reform

Date: Saturday, February 4th, 2017 02:25 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Yup. Referenda are bollocks in a representative democracy anyway
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post
Flat | Top-Level Comments Only

About This Blog

picture of Jennie Rigg

Hello! I'm Jennie (known to many as SB, due to my handle, or The Yorksher Gob because of my old blog's name). This blog is my public face; click here for a list of all the other places you can find me on t'interwebs.






Flattr this

Ebuzzing - Top Blogs Ebuzzing - Top Blogs - Politics





Goodreads: Book reviews, recommendations, and discussion




==================
Charities I support:

The Survivors' Trust - donate here
DogsTrust - donate here
CAB - donate here

==================


Creative Commons License
Miss SB by Jennie Rigg is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Non-Commercial-No Derivative Works 2.0 UK: England & Wales License.
Based on a work at miss-s-b.dreamwidth.org.

Please note that any and all opinions expressed in this blog are subject to random change at whim my own, and not necessarily representative of my party, or any of the constituent parts thereof (except myself, obviously).

Printed by Dreamwidth Studios, Maryland USA. Promoted by Jennie Rigg, of Brighouse, West Yorkshire.

Active Entries

Useful links for readers:

Interesting Posts by Me:

If Reading's not Enough:

February 2017

M T W T F S S
   1 2 3 45
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728     

Most Popular Tags

Expand Cut Tags

No cut tags

Style Credit

Page generated Saturday, February 4th, 2017 03:46 pm
Powered by Dreamwidth Studios