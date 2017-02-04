The Blood is the Life for 04-02-2017Saturday, February 4th, 2017 10:00 am
miss_s_b
- Opposition accuses Trudeau of 'betrayal' as Canadian Liberals abandon promise of electoral reform
- Nooooooooooooooooooooooo Justin *cries*
- jducoeur | A Half Second
- This for when you are feeling helpless
- Foreign policy insider: ‘No readout of Trump-Putin call because White House turned off recording’
- Crikey.
- Did Neil Gorsuch Found a High School 'Fascism Forever' Club?
- tl;dr - apparently not
- Farage campaigning to rejoin EU just to be a pain in the arse
- #DressLikeAWoman: Twitter backlash over reports of dress code for Trump staff
- *sadface* they didn't use my "Ripley or Vasquez?" tweet :(
- Trump and Bannon's coup in the making (contains autoplaying video)
- The article below is what you want to read, though. It's written by a professor of history and Italian studies at New York University.
- How to Taste Gin
- A helpful guide. Works for other drinks too.
- Imagine Dragons Parking
- this post had me cackling muchly
