The Blood is the Life for 06-02-2017Monday, February 6th, 2017
- Brexit Lies
- a handy collection of lies told by the brexit campaign
- Screencap of 1983 dictionary definitions of "trumper" & "trumpery"
- No wonder the poor guy has such an inferiority complex
- Gove still promising £350 million a week post-brexit
- i guess he thinks if it doesn't happen for any reason he can always blame "remoaners"
- Please stop saying you don't date bi people the second someone comes out to you
- Apple's iTunes T&Cs comics now collected in a graphic novel
- The Observer has started agreeing with the lib dems again
- this gives me a sense of impending doom.
- Farron attacks Hunt for his "blame foreigners for the state of the NHS & maybe the electorate went notice we're underfunding it" stance
- honestly, there's a reason Jeremy Hunt is always referred to as The Former Hulture Secretary in our house
- Budweiser's SuperBowl ad
- Holy Shit. I mean there's nailing your colours to the mast, and there's doing it with style, and this is definitely the latter.
Budweiser is horrible horrible beer, but props to them for this.
- Cuts to services result in 50% rose in unexpected deaths
- I quibble about the use of the word unexpected, there. while each individual death might be unexpected, surely a statistical rise is entirely within the realms of expectation?
- Government sending illegal threatening letters to EU nationals
- FFS.
- Murdoch execs still have unfettered access to the levers of power
- *shudder*