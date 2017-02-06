 

The Blood is the Life for 06-02-2017

Monday, February 6th, 2017 10:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
Brexit Lies
a handy collection of lies told by the brexit campaign
Screencap of 1983 dictionary definitions of "trumper" & "trumpery"
No wonder the poor guy has such an inferiority complex
Gove still promising £350 million a week post-brexit
i guess he thinks if it doesn't happen for any reason he can always blame "remoaners"
Please stop saying you don't date bi people the second someone comes out to you
Apple's iTunes T&Cs comics now collected in a graphic novel
The Observer has started agreeing with the lib dems again
this gives me a sense of impending doom.
Farron attacks Hunt for his "blame foreigners for the state of the NHS & maybe the electorate went notice we're underfunding it" stance
honestly, there's a reason Jeremy Hunt is always referred to as The Former Hulture Secretary in our house
Budweiser's SuperBowl ad
Holy Shit. I mean there's nailing your colours to the mast, and there's doing it with style, and this is definitely the latter. Budweiser is horrible horrible beer, but props to them for this.
Cuts to services result in 50% rose in unexpected deaths
I quibble about the use of the word unexpected, there. while each individual death might be unexpected, surely a statistical rise is entirely within the realms of expectation?
Government sending illegal threatening letters to EU nationals
FFS.
Murdoch execs still have unfettered access to the levers of power
*shudder*
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post

About This Blog

picture of Jennie Rigg

Hello! I'm Jennie (known to many as SB, due to my handle, or The Yorksher Gob because of my old blog's name). This blog is my public face; click here for a list of all the other places you can find me on t'interwebs.






Flattr this

Ebuzzing - Top Blogs Ebuzzing - Top Blogs - Politics





Goodreads: Book reviews, recommendations, and discussion




==================
Charities I support:

The Survivors' Trust - donate here
DogsTrust - donate here
CAB - donate here

==================


Creative Commons License
Miss SB by Jennie Rigg is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Non-Commercial-No Derivative Works 2.0 UK: England & Wales License.
Based on a work at miss-s-b.dreamwidth.org.

Please note that any and all opinions expressed in this blog are subject to random change at whim my own, and not necessarily representative of my party, or any of the constituent parts thereof (except myself, obviously).

Printed by Dreamwidth Studios, Maryland USA. Promoted by Jennie Rigg, of Brighouse, West Yorkshire.

Active Entries

Useful links for readers:

Interesting Posts by Me:

If Reading's not Enough:

February 2017

M T W T F S S
   1 2 3 45
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728     

Most Popular Tags

Expand Cut Tags

No cut tags

Style Credit

Page generated Monday, February 6th, 2017 10:02 am
Powered by Dreamwidth Studios