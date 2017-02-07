 

The Blood is the Life for 07-02-2017

Tuesday, February 7th, 2017 10:00 am
Very detailed nationwide brexit voting data
the report itself is interesting - although watch out for some fluent bullshit from Dominic Cummings - but politics geeks will want to download the raw data (link at the end)
Election Data has done a clickable map of the brexit voting data.
4 wards where remain won in Calderdale; Brighouse depressingly leave :(
Smart Glasses work out what you're looking at and focus on it
they're not the prettiest, but doubtless this will change
Misogynoir in full effect at Harrods
FFS
97 companies suing Trump over Muslim ban
and in along all the hip trendy tech companies is dear old Levi Strauss ♡
Cards Against Humanity collapse under the weight of their own hubris
In a lot of ways Cards Against Humanity are to tabletop gaming what Brewdog are to beer: astoundingly interesting and creative marketing retirement attached to a desperately mediocre product.
Saatchi & Saatchi to head up government anti racism campaign
"The advertising giant M&C Saatchi is working with the UK government to tackle racist myths perpetuated online by the far right." … and the Tories. And Labour. And most of the mainstream newspapers… I think this might be a bit beyond an advertising campaign TBH
So glad I paid off my Student loans when I left daughter's dad
Iranian lady motorcyclists are total badasses
No, really. Am utterly in awe here.
Well done Bercow
:)
Yeah, I can't play more than a few rounds of CAH before becoming desperately bored. But their marketing continues to be genius.
