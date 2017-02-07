The Blood is the Life for 07-02-2017Tuesday, February 7th, 2017 10:00 am
- Very detailed nationwide brexit voting data
- the report itself is interesting - although watch out for some fluent bullshit from Dominic Cummings - but politics geeks will want to download the raw data (link at the end)
- Election Data has done a clickable map of the brexit voting data.
- 4 wards where remain won in Calderdale; Brighouse depressingly leave :(
- Smart Glasses work out what you're looking at and focus on it
- they're not the prettiest, but doubtless this will change
- Misogynoir in full effect at Harrods
- FFS
- 97 companies suing Trump over Muslim ban
- and in along all the hip trendy tech companies is dear old Levi Strauss ♡
- Cards Against Humanity collapse under the weight of their own hubris
- In a lot of ways Cards Against Humanity are to tabletop gaming what Brewdog are to beer: astoundingly interesting and creative marketing retirement attached to a desperately mediocre product.
- Saatchi & Saatchi to head up government anti racism campaign
- "The advertising giant M&C Saatchi is working with the UK government to tackle racist myths perpetuated online by the far right."
… and the Tories. And Labour. And most of the mainstream newspapers…
I think this might be a bit beyond an advertising campaign TBH
- So glad I paid off my Student loans when I left daughter's dad
- Iranian lady motorcyclists are total badasses
- No, really. Am utterly in awe here.
- Well done Bercow
- :)
