 

The Blood is the Life for 14-02-2017

Tuesday, February 14th, 2017 10:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
Petition the government not to abandon the Dubs scheme for child refugees
please.
Interesting post on the potential realignment in British politics
OfC while Andrew is right in everything he says here, I think it's worth bearing in mind it's ALWAYS women, LGBT folk, BAME folk and the disabled that get thrown under the bus. Its almost like the kyriarchy will use any excuse to reassert and reinforce itself. It's a good point he makes about us all being multi-faceted and multi-identity, but I suspect that's not going to make a difference, sadly.
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post

About This Blog

picture of Jennie Rigg

Hello! I'm Jennie (known to many as SB, due to my handle, or The Yorksher Gob because of my old blog's name). This blog is my public face; click here for a list of all the other places you can find me on t'interwebs.






Flattr this

Ebuzzing - Top Blogs Ebuzzing - Top Blogs - Politics





Goodreads: Book reviews, recommendations, and discussion




==================
Charities I support:

The Survivors' Trust - donate here
DogsTrust - donate here
CAB - donate here

==================


Creative Commons License
Miss SB by Jennie Rigg is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Non-Commercial-No Derivative Works 2.0 UK: England & Wales License.
Based on a work at miss-s-b.dreamwidth.org.

Please note that any and all opinions expressed in this blog are subject to random change at whim my own, and not necessarily representative of my party, or any of the constituent parts thereof (except myself, obviously).

Printed by Dreamwidth Studios, Maryland USA. Promoted by Jennie Rigg, of Brighouse, West Yorkshire.

Active Entries

Useful links for readers:

Interesting Posts by Me:

If Reading's not Enough:

February 2017

M T W T F S S
   1 2 3 45
6 7 8 9 10 1112
13 141516171819
20212223242526
2728     

Most Popular Tags

Expand Cut Tags

No cut tags

Style Credit

Page generated Tuesday, February 14th, 2017 03:55 pm
Powered by Dreamwidth Studios