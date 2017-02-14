The Blood is the Life for 14-02-2017Tuesday, February 14th, 2017 10:00 am
miss_s_b
- Petition the government not to abandon the Dubs scheme for child refugees
- please.
- Interesting post on the potential realignment in British politics
- OfC while Andrew is right in everything he says here, I think it's worth bearing in mind it's ALWAYS women, LGBT folk, BAME folk and the disabled that get thrown under the bus. Its almost like the kyriarchy will use any excuse to reassert and reinforce itself.
It's a good point he makes about us all being multi-faceted and multi-identity, but I suspect that's not going to make a difference, sadly.