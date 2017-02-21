 

The Blood is the Life for 21-02-2017

Tuesday, February 21st, 2017 10:00 am
Nominate Your 2017 Pride Charity : Out at Tesco
So Tesco is after an LGBT charity to big up. I nominated Mermaids, and would politely suggest that you do too, for the lifesaving work they do.
Reflecting on one very, very strange year at Uber — Susan J. Fowler
What amazes me is the number of (generally male) people who think this isn't just normal life in the workplace for a lot of women. I've worked in places like that. My friends have worked in places like that. Obviously I am lucky enough to not work in places like that any more, but, this is not in any way unusual.
Liberal England: Conservatives discover "the North is massive"
