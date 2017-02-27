 

The Blood is the Life for 27-02-2017

Monday, February 27th, 2017 10:00 am
[personal profile] miss_s_b
This government is evil
Genuinely fucking evil.
Date: Monday, February 27th, 2017 04:37 pm (UTC)
pensnest: close up of The Master being Very Cross (Very Angry Face)
From: [personal profile] pensnest
Jesus. That is disgusting, nasty and - not even bloody cost-effective! *rage*
