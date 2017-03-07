 

The Blood is the Life for 07-03-2017

Tuesday, March 7th, 2017 10:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
This is why The Daily Mail is no longer a trusted source on Wikipedia
We're entering the post antibiotic age
and it's all because ppl weigh up "future ability for all of humanity to live" against "ability for me to eat today" and plump for the latter. see also why we're never going to stop climate change.
Date: Tuesday, March 7th, 2017 04:02 pm (UTC)
lilysea: Oracle (Oracle: wheelchair fighting)
From: [personal profile] lilysea
We're entering the post antibiotic age and it's all because ppl weigh up "future ability for all of humanity to live" against "ability for me to eat today" and plump for the latter. see also why we're never going to stop climate change.

What makes me angry is that some people are making the decision for all of us - factory farmers are deciding, even if that's not what the population as a whole wants.

It's not like it gets put to the vote or talked about during elections. :( :(

As someone who has been vegetarian for the past 27 years, I'm angry that a piggery owner gets to decide that their profit margins matter more than my access to antibiotics...
