The Blood is the Life for 14-03-2017Tuesday, March 14th, 2017 10:00 am
miss_s_b
- Must read (fairly short) article on truth in today's world
- Margaret Atwood on What ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Means in the Age of Trump
- This article is a (horrifying, terrifying) beautiful pearl of wisdom. I hope she's right in the last couple of paras.
- The Insider’s blog: Steve Uncles found guilty
- Something for those of us who have been blogging since before the word "blogging" was coined to celebrate, here. I don't know any of us Ancient Ones who didn't have some sort of skirmish with this tosser. Also, though, noteworthy for precedent for what might happen to Paul Nuttalls of the UKIPs once the wheels of justice have slowly ground him.
- Here's what happened when I asked every TD in Ireland if they liked Beyoncé
- Jonathan O’Brien is my favourite.
Someone should repeat this with UK parliamentarians.
- Nicola Sturgeon to make sure Scotland votes the right way this time by printing fantastic lies on a bus
- andrewducker has A thought on referendums
- ... I'm not sure if I like it or not. I think I do, but I think I need to think more about it as well.
- Government Petition: To make votes matter, adopt Proportional Representation for UK General Elections
- Has gone over 95000 signatures, which could be interesting. Only needs 1000k for parliamentary debate to be considered.
Obvs I would like to see STV, rather than some nebulous "PR". It's interesting that the government response at 10k is refuted in the text of the petition, too.
- John Leech has written an open letter Amber Rudd to hopefully prevent the deportation of a very brave man
- You can cosign it here.
- Meet the Companies Literally Dropping ‘Irish’ Pubs in Cities Across the World
- Order your flatpack Irish pubs here, folks